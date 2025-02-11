Porto’s Varela: It will be very special to face Messi at FIFA Club World Cup

As FC Porto gear up for this year’s FIFA Club World Cup, Argentinian midfielder Alan Varela said he is looking forward to coming up against his country’s national icon Lionel Messi when the Portuguese giants take on Inter Miami at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on 23 June.

He says it’s a challenge he’s eager to tackle.

FC Porto are one of 32 clubs set to feature at the exciting event and will face SE Palmeiras, Inter Miami CF and Al Ahly FC in Group A.

On playing against Messi, Varela said: “Obviously, it’s very special to face him.

“The truth is that Messi is the best player in the world. I hope he’s not so bright in that game. We will try to do our best so that Porto can win that game and all the games we have to play.”

Asked which of the two Argentinian sides he would prefer to face at the finals if Porto made it through, the 23-year-old said: “Obviously River [Plate].

“Boca and River are the biggest clubs in Argentina. This tournament is very special because it allows you to face big teams. I owe it to Porto and I hope we can go as far as possible.”

Going deep into the tournament, which concludes in a MetLife Stadium decider on 13 July, isn’t a sentiment shared only by Varela. Club captain Diogo Costa is also keen for his side to provide a good account of themselves.

“It’s certainly a competition that is no exception for us, [it’s] one we want to win,” the goalkeeper stated.

“I think [winning] any title is a dream for any captain. But what really matters to us is to represent the club in the best way possible.

“Obviously, I hope that day (of the final match) we can lift that trophy. And for our part, we just have to give our best to make it possible.”

The club’s thirst for silverware is hardly a surprise.

Back home, Porto have won a staggering 30 league and 20 Taça de Portugal titles, while their five European trophies and two FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ triumphs outrank any side in the land. Andre Villas-Boas, who enjoyed a highly successful spell as coach in the 2010s and was made club President last year, is keen to add this trophy to an already bulging cabinet.

“We have a lot of history in the world of football, and it is a pleasure to be here. We hope to do well in the tournament and, in a way, open a new window in our museum for this beautiful trophy,” Costa said.