IEA delegation travels to Kazakhstan for 3rd Afghan–Kazakh business forum

Afghanistan’s government-private sector delegation, led by Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate, departed for Kazakhstan on late Saturday to participate in the third Afghan–Kazakh business forum.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a statement that this official invitation was extended by Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

According to the statement, the third Afghan–Kazakh business forum which includes a trade networking conference, bilateral business meetings, and an expo of Afghan products and goods is scheduled to be held from October 25 to 30 of this year in the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

At the expo, Afghan products and goods from various sectors, including carpets, handicrafts, food items, non-alcoholic and energy beverages, steel, and dried fruits, will be showcased.

Nearly 200 members of Afghanistan’s private sector, from both inside and outside the country, are accompanying minister Azizi on this trip.