Latest News
IEA delegation travels to Kazakhstan for 3rd Afghan–Kazakh business forum
Afghanistan’s government-private sector delegation, led by Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate, departed for Kazakhstan on late Saturday to participate in the third Afghan–Kazakh business forum.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a statement that this official invitation was extended by Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.
According to the statement, the third Afghan–Kazakh business forum which includes a trade networking conference, bilateral business meetings, and an expo of Afghan products and goods is scheduled to be held from October 25 to 30 of this year in the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
At the expo, Afghan products and goods from various sectors, including carpets, handicrafts, food items, non-alcoholic and energy beverages, steel, and dried fruits, will be showcased.
Nearly 200 members of Afghanistan’s private sector, from both inside and outside the country, are accompanying minister Azizi on this trip.
Latest News
Former U.S. envoy Khalilzad meets Afghan Deputy PM Baradar
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, met with Shaher Al-Taqi, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Delta International, in a meeting attended by Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, the meeting focused on investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s oil and gas sector. Delta International expressed interest in investing and pledged to share its expertise with Afghan engineers.
The discussions also covered exploration, extraction, and the extension of gas transmission lines, with both sides emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation in the country’s energy sector.
Latest News
German states back deportations to Afghanistan and Syria
Germany’s federal states have unanimously backed Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt in his push to resume deportations to Afghanistan and Syria.
At a meeting of the Conference of Minister Presidents (MPK) in Mainz on Friday, state leaders passed a resolution urging the federal government to regularly deport criminals and potential security threats to the two countries.
The resolution calls for the government to implement “further and regular repatriation measures to Afghanistan and Syria – starting with criminals and potential threats.”
MPK Chairman Alexander Schweitzer (SPD) emphasized that deportations should eventually extend to other individuals beyond the initial focus on criminals.
Since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover in August 2021, Germany has carried out two limited deportations of Afghan nationals, facilitated through Qatar.
Latest News
IEA delegation travels to Turkey for truce talks, says Mujahid
The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced on Friday that a delegation led by Rahmatullah Najib, Deputy Minister of Interior, has traveled to Turkey following the ceasefire agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan that was signed in Doha.
According to Mujahid, the meeting is expected to focus on discussions regarding the remaining issues of the ceasefire agreement between Kabul and Islamabad.
Meanwhile, sources told Ariana News that the remaining issues likely to be discussed between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Turkey are as follows:
- Establishing a monitoring mechanism to prevent hostile actions against each other.
- Strict observance and implementation of existing laws to ensure respect for the national sovereignty of both countries.
- Understanding the root causes of Pakistan’s security challenges over the past two decades.
- Removing obstacles to trade, halting the forced deportation of refugees, ending border closures, and refraining from using such issues for political purposes.
Tahawol: Second round of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Saar: Truce talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
IEA delegation travels to Kazakhstan for 3rd Afghan–Kazakh business forum
Procurement Commission approves 22 projects worth 3.5 billion AFN
Afghanistan beats Lebanon 14–12 in Asian Rugby Sevens
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Tahawol: Second round of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Saar: Truce talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Tawsia: Key economic issues of last week discussed
Tahawol: Consequences of US exit from Afghanistan for Washington
Saar: IEA no longer mediating Pakistan–TTP talks
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar appoints ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for border, trade talks today
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran begins issuing work visas to Afghan laborers in new employment program
-
Health4 days ago
EU considers restricting ethanol in hand sanitisers over cancer concerns
-
Latest News2 days ago
Karan Yadav named India’s new ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan unveils national futsal squad for Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
-
International Sports3 days ago
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team beats Maldives 3–0 in in Central Asian Championship