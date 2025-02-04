Latest News
IEA dismisses Trump’s threat to reclaim Bagram base, says its a ‘dream’
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s statements about retaking control of Bagram base and US weapons left behind during the 2021 withdrawal, and said this was a “dream”.
Mujahid also rejected Trump’s claims that Bagram is managed by China, and said Monday night: “This base is in the hands of the Islamic Emirate forces.”
He said: “Afghanistan is independent and we will not place our territory in the hands of any country. Bagram is in the hands of our own forces, not China.”
Trump recently said Bagram base was under China’s control.
“Taking Bagram is a dream; America should also get rid of this idea, and so should the fugitives of the previous regime,” he said.
On the issue of reclaiming weapons left behind by the US, Mujahid said: “These weapons were taken as spoils and we will use them to defend independence and the Islamic system.”
He warned the United States and said: “We are not the (former) Ashraf Ghani administration that will do whatever you order.”
Mujahid claimed that Western interference in Afghan affairs is increasing day by day and said: “They cannot reach us, but they are spreading propaganda. It is not easy for them to forget their defeat.”
He went on to say that Trump’s statements were election-related and that “Trump has now returned to power and is gradually getting the point.”
In response to a question about the Islamic Emirate not yet recognized as the official government, after three and a half years, Mujahid said: “We are not to blame for the current impasse.”
He explained that foreign relations are a bilateral issue and that unilateral efforts to improve relations without the other party’s consent will not work.
He stated that countries cannot independently establish relations without the US’s guidance. He claimed that the Security Council and the United Nations are all under US influence.
However, the IEA spokesman claimed: “Despite the current tense atmosphere, we have diplomatic relations with 40 countries.”
Mujahid also reacted to reports that former republic government leaders in Turkey had met with representatives of Pakistan’s intelligence agency.
Zabihullah Mujahid stated that intelligence information showed that some former leaders in Turkey had met with representatives of the ISI.
He said that “these figures, who for 20 years accused the Taliban of being dependent on Punjab, are now committing themselves to the ISI.”
He continued that these individuals could not achieve anything with the support of Western intelligence; now they think that they can return with the support of the ISI. He reiterated that “this is a dream and a fantasy.”
In response to reports of increasing concerns, he stressed: “There is unparalleled security in Afghanistan. Security forces suppress, arrest, and in some cases kill the slightest opposition movement.” Referring to reports of tense conditions in the country, especially in the capital, he called on the forces of the Islamic Emirate not to be “confused” and not to become “victims” of media propaganda.
South Korea donates $3 million to help Afghanistan’s needy
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said Sunday that South Korea has provided $3 million to address the needs of displaced persons, return refugees, and vulnerable host communities in Afghanistan.
According to a statement, the UNHCR said this funding would help build permanent shelters for 400 families, or around 2,800 returnees.
According to the UNHCR, decades of war, along with recurring natural and climate disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and harsh winters, have led to the displacement of thousands of families, forcing them to live in unsafe or temporary shelters.
In addition to providing shelter however, the funds would also be used to offer psychological and psychosocial services to 34,000 individuals, UNHCR said.
The agency added that ongoing crises in Afghanistan have severely impacted the mental and social well-being of the population.
By providing mental health and psychosocial support, including individual counseling and group activities, the UNHCR aims to address the urgent mental health needs of displaced individuals, the statement read.
In response the UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan, Arfat Jamal, welcomed South Korea’s contribution, and said the funds will help them find long-term solutions for vulnerable groups facing displacement.
According to the World Food Programme, South Korea has donated $36 million in the past five years for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.
However, several international aid organizations have warned of the increasing needs of the Afghan population and the shortage of funding to address these needs.
At least one dead in shooting at UN compound in Kabul
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident at the United Nations compound in Kabul, UNAMA confirmed Monday.
According to a statement issued by the organization, guards belonging to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) were involved.
Kabul police have not yet commented.
Afghanistan needs $21.9 million for mine clearance, UN says
OCHA warned that 3.3 million Afghans live within one kilometer of mine-contaminated areas, putting them at daily risk
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that $21.9 million is needed this year to fund mine clearance and provide explosive hazard risk education in Afghanistan.
In a statement on Sunday, OCHA warned that 3.3 million Afghans live within one kilometer of mine-contaminated areas, putting them at daily risk.
On average, 55 civilians are killed or injured each month by landmines and unexploded ordnance, according to the report. Children account for 80 percent of the casualties.
The funding request comes as U.S. financial aid remains suspended, forcing several organizations, including those specializing in mine clearance, to halt operations in Afghanistan.
This comes after UNAMA said last year that Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most heavily mine-affected countries after decades of conflict.
UNAMA highlighted the disproportionate impact of landmines and unexploded ordnance on children, who make up the majority of victims.
The mission called for urgent action to address the ongoing threat, which it said claims lives daily.
