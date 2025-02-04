IEA dismisses Trump’s threat to reclaim Bagram base, says its a ‘dream’

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s statements about retaking control of Bagram base and US weapons left behind during the 2021 withdrawal, and said this was a “dream”.

Mujahid also rejected Trump’s claims that Bagram is managed by China, and said Monday night: “This base is in the hands of the Islamic Emirate forces.”

He said: “Afghanistan is independent and we will not place our territory in the hands of any country. Bagram is in the hands of our own forces, not China.”

Trump recently said Bagram base was under China’s control.

“Taking Bagram is a dream; America should also get rid of this idea, and so should the fugitives of the previous regime,” he said.

On the issue of reclaiming weapons left behind by the US, Mujahid said: “These weapons were taken as spoils and we will use them to defend independence and the Islamic system.”

He warned the United States and said: “We are not the (former) Ashraf Ghani administration that will do whatever you order.”

Mujahid claimed that Western interference in Afghan affairs is increasing day by day and said: “They cannot reach us, but they are spreading propaganda. It is not easy for them to forget their defeat.”

He went on to say that Trump’s statements were election-related and that “Trump has now returned to power and is gradually getting the point.”

In response to a question about the Islamic Emirate not yet recognized as the official government, after three and a half years, Mujahid said: “We are not to blame for the current impasse.”

He explained that foreign relations are a bilateral issue and that unilateral efforts to improve relations without the other party’s consent will not work.

He stated that countries cannot independently establish relations without the US’s guidance. He claimed that the Security Council and the United Nations are all under US influence.

However, the IEA spokesman claimed: “Despite the current tense atmosphere, we have diplomatic relations with 40 countries.”

Mujahid also reacted to reports that former republic government leaders in Turkey had met with representatives of Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

Zabihullah Mujahid stated that intelligence information showed that some former leaders in Turkey had met with representatives of the ISI.

He said that “these figures, who for 20 years accused the Taliban of being dependent on Punjab, are now committing themselves to the ISI.”

He continued that these individuals could not achieve anything with the support of Western intelligence; now they think that they can return with the support of the ISI. He reiterated that “this is a dream and a fantasy.”

In response to reports of increasing concerns, he stressed: “There is unparalleled security in Afghanistan. Security forces suppress, arrest, and in some cases kill the slightest opposition movement.” Referring to reports of tense conditions in the country, especially in the capital, he called on the forces of the Islamic Emirate not to be “confused” and not to become “victims” of media propaganda.