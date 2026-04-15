IEA FM discusses recent Kabul–Islamabad talks in China with Saudi ambassador

Residents of Kabul are grappling with a worsening water shortage, as falling groundwater levels, rapid population growth and climate pressures push the Afghan capital toward a looming humanitarian crisis.

In poorer neighbourhoods such as Deh Mazang, access to clean water has become a daily struggle. Many residents rely on distant wells or must purchase water delivered by small tankers — an expense that is increasingly out of reach.

“We have no money for food. How can we get water?” said one elderly resident, reflecting growing frustration among communities forced to carry heavy containers across long distances.

Groundwater depletion accelerates

Kabul, situated in the Hindu Kush, depends heavily on groundwater extracted from wells. But years of overuse have caused water levels to drop sharply, with some wells now drilled as deep as 150 metres.

A 2025 report by Mercy Corps found that aquifer levels in the city have fallen by as much as 25 to 30 metres over the past decade, raising concerns that current supplies may soon become unsustainable.

Experts warn that without urgent intervention, Kabul could face severe water shortages within years.

Climate and urban growth worsen shortages

Climate change has intensified the crisis as reduced snowfall and recurring droughts have limited the natural replenishment of groundwater, while heavier, short bursts of rain often lead to flooding rather than absorption into the soil.

At the same time, Kabul’s population has surged dramatically — from around 2.5 million in 2001 to an estimated 6 million today — placing unprecedented strain on already limited resources.

According to water management specialist Najibullah Sadid, the crisis was inevitable even without climate change due to rapid urbanisation and population growth. In many areas, shallow aquifers have already run dry, and expanding urban infrastructure has reduced the land available for water to seep back underground.

Mismanagement and overuse add pressure

Water mismanagement has further compounded the problem. Large-scale users, including commercial enterprises, have been criticised for excessive groundwater extraction, worsening depletion.

Officials acknowledge the severity of the situation and a spokesperson for the Ministry of Water and Energy described Kabul’s water supply as “critical,” citing population growth, declining rainfall and rising consumption as key drivers.

Authorities have introduced restrictions on groundwater use, including quotas for businesses and monitoring systems aimed at limiting excessive consumption.

Infrastructure projects fall short

Efforts to address the crisis include the construction of small check dams and absorption wells to help recharge groundwater, as well as upgrades to existing infrastructure such as the Shah wa Arous and Qargha dams.

However, experts say these measures are insufficient without major long-term investments.

Two key projects — a pipeline from the Panjshir River and the long-planned Shah Toot Dam — could significantly ease shortages by supplying water to millions. But both have been delayed due to funding and planning challenges.

Analysts warn however that without prioritising water infrastructure, Kabul risks a severe crisis that could affect millions of residents.

“Water is essential,” Sadid said. “It is more important than roads.”

As the city continues to expand and climate pressures intensify, the gap between supply and demand is widening — leaving many residents struggling daily for one of life’s most basic necessities.