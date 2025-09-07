IEA leader approves new law to curb corruption in government contracts

Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party, has confirmed he wants to deport women asylum seekers back to the Islamic Emirate-run Afghanistan if he becomes prime minister.

The Reform UK leader’s position on the topic has not been clear, with him previously saying he wouldn’t send women back to IEA that took over after western militaries withdrew, before now saying he would.

When asked by Sky News journalist if he would “detain” women and children and “send them back”, Farage said “yes”.

Challenged on when he said in August that he was not “discussing” women and children, Farage claimed this was a reference to his desire to see men detained on arrival in the UK.

At the time, he said he was “very, very clear” on the “deportation of illegal immigrants”, adding: “We are not even discussing women and children at this stage – there are so many illegal males in Britain, and the news reports that said that after my conference yesterday were wrong.”

Speaking recently, Farage claimed that the UK has a “duty of care” to a child if, for example, a four-year-old arrives in a dinghy – but not to women and men.

“For clarity, those that cross the English Channel will be detained and deported, men and women,” Farage went on.

“Children, we’ll have to think about.”