Latest News
Sharp rise in executions of Afghan prisoners in Iran
The Hengaw Human Rights Organization has reported an alarming surge in executions in Iran, with at least 906 prisoners put to death since the beginning of this year, including 59 Afghan nationals.
The authorities have not revealed the identities of the Afghan prisoners nor the specific charges against them. Most are believed to have been convicted of drug trafficking or intentional homicide.
In August alone, Iranian authorities carried out 152 executions, including eight Afghans. Iran maintains one of the highest execution rates in the world, with a large share of death sentences tied to drug-related offenses.
Human rights advocates and legal experts have urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to take stronger action to safeguard its citizens abroad. They argue Kabul has a responsibility to monitor the treatment of Afghan detainees and press for alternatives to capital punishment, particularly in neighboring Iran.
Rights monitors have previously documented a rising trend in the execution of Afghans since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. According to the Iran Human Rights Organization, at least 80 Afghan prisoners were executed in Iran last year alone—a figure that activists say highlights the growing urgency of the issue.
Latest News
Britain’s Farage confirms he wants to deport women asylum seekers back to Afghanistan
Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party, has confirmed he wants to deport women asylum seekers back to the Islamic Emirate-run Afghanistan if he becomes prime minister.
The Reform UK leader’s position on the topic has not been clear, with him previously saying he wouldn’t send women back to IEA that took over after western militaries withdrew, before now saying he would.
When asked by Sky News journalist if he would “detain” women and children and “send them back”, Farage said “yes”.
Challenged on when he said in August that he was not “discussing” women and children, Farage claimed this was a reference to his desire to see men detained on arrival in the UK.
At the time, he said he was “very, very clear” on the “deportation of illegal immigrants”, adding: “We are not even discussing women and children at this stage – there are so many illegal males in Britain, and the news reports that said that after my conference yesterday were wrong.”
Speaking recently, Farage claimed that the UK has a “duty of care” to a child if, for example, a four-year-old arrives in a dinghy – but not to women and men.
“For clarity, those that cross the English Channel will be detained and deported, men and women,” Farage went on.
“Children, we’ll have to think about.”
Latest News
IEA leader approves new law to curb corruption in government contracts
According to the Ministry of Justice, the law provides a clear legal framework for government contracting.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate has formally approved a new law regulating contracts between ministries and government agencies, marking a significant step toward strengthening transparency in public procurement. The legislation explicitly bans contracts with companies owned by, or affiliated with, officials of the Islamic Emirate.
According to the Ministry of Justice, the law provides a clear legal framework for government contracting. It aims to safeguard public assets, ensure the purchase of quality goods at fair prices, regulate repair costs, and prioritize dealings with reliable and trustworthy companies and traders.
Economic analysts say the measure could expand opportunities for private investors while reinforcing fairness in the contracting process. By preventing conflicts of interest, they argue, the law may help restore confidence among both local businesses and the wider public.
The law, titled Contracts of Ministries and Government Departments, consists of a preamble, two chapters, four sections, and forty articles. It was officially published in the government gazette following the leader’s endorsement.
Latest News
Baradar urges the world to end financial and banking sanctions on Afghanistan
Baradar said: “From here, I call on the international community, countries, and international financial institutions to end financial and banking restrictions against Afghanistan. These restrictions are not only harmful to us, but also to the region and the world.”
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, has called on the international community to lift financial and banking sanctions imposed on Afghanistan.
Speaking at a conference in Kabul titled “Attracting Investment and Supporting Afghanistan’s Power Sector,” Baradar said: “From here, I call on the international community, countries, and international financial institutions to end financial and banking restrictions against Afghanistan. These restrictions are not only harmful to us, but also to the region and the world.”
Baradar added that although better investment opportunities now exist in Afghanistan than ever before, financial and banking sanctions have had a negative impact on these opportunities.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Abdul Salam Hanafi, also spoke at the conference, emphasizing that Afghanistan has significant potential for electricity generation and that both domestic and foreign investors can invest in this sector.
“Afghanistan will need 6,000 megawatts of electricity by 2032. At present, the country requires 3,500 megawatts. However, the total amount of electricity currently available in Afghanistan — both produced and imported is only 1,300 megawatts,” said Hanafi.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was also present at the conference, called on both domestic and foreign investors to take advantage of the opportunities created in Afghanistan and expand their investments across various sectors in the country.
The Ministers of Energy from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan announced at the same event that, in addition to developing the energy sector in Afghanistan, they are committed to expanding joint projects in the country and will collaborate in various fields.
The Uzbek Minister of Energy said: “We have projects with Afghanistan in the areas of energy production, electricity transit, and network expansion. We are working to establish joint cooperation with this country in sectors such as trade, transit, and mining.”
The Turkmen Minister of Energy also said: “Over the past two decades, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have cooperated in various sectors, including energy. We supply electricity to Afghanistan and have major regional economic and transit projects with the country. We will continue our cooperation with Afghanistan in energy production, railways, and other sectors.”
Meanwhile, officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) stated that the purpose of holding this conference was to introduce Afghanistan’s energy investment potential to regional officials and international institutions, and to facilitate investment in the country.
Abdul Bari Omar, Director General of DABS, said: “Our doors are open to all domestic and foreign investors. You are welcome to join us in investing in electricity production, distribution, transmission, and the construction of substations.”
During the conference, DABS officials and several investment companies signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and contracts for the production of 9,407 megawatts of electricity.
The MoUs cover the production of 9,123 megawatts and the development of electricity infrastructure, while the contracts account for 284 megawatts of electricity generation.
