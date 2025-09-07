Sharp rise in executions of Afghan prisoners in Iran

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization has reported an alarming surge in executions in Iran, with at least 906 prisoners put to death since the beginning of this year, including 59 Afghan nationals.

The authorities have not revealed the identities of the Afghan prisoners nor the specific charges against them. Most are believed to have been convicted of drug trafficking or intentional homicide.

In August alone, Iranian authorities carried out 152 executions, including eight Afghans. Iran maintains one of the highest execution rates in the world, with a large share of death sentences tied to drug-related offenses.

Human rights advocates and legal experts have urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to take stronger action to safeguard its citizens abroad. They argue Kabul has a responsibility to monitor the treatment of Afghan detainees and press for alternatives to capital punishment, particularly in neighboring Iran.

Rights monitors have previously documented a rising trend in the execution of Afghans since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. According to the Iran Human Rights Organization, at least 80 Afghan prisoners were executed in Iran last year alone—a figure that activists say highlights the growing urgency of the issue.