Latest News
Baradar urges the world to end financial and banking sanctions on Afghanistan
Baradar said: “From here, I call on the international community, countries, and international financial institutions to end financial and banking restrictions against Afghanistan. These restrictions are not only harmful to us, but also to the region and the world.”
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, has called on the international community to lift financial and banking sanctions imposed on Afghanistan.
Speaking at a conference in Kabul titled “Attracting Investment and Supporting Afghanistan’s Power Sector,” Baradar said: “From here, I call on the international community, countries, and international financial institutions to end financial and banking restrictions against Afghanistan. These restrictions are not only harmful to us, but also to the region and the world.”
Baradar added that although better investment opportunities now exist in Afghanistan than ever before, financial and banking sanctions have had a negative impact on these opportunities.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Abdul Salam Hanafi, also spoke at the conference, emphasizing that Afghanistan has significant potential for electricity generation and that both domestic and foreign investors can invest in this sector.
“Afghanistan will need 6,000 megawatts of electricity by 2032. At present, the country requires 3,500 megawatts. However, the total amount of electricity currently available in Afghanistan — both produced and imported is only 1,300 megawatts,” said Hanafi.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was also present at the conference, called on both domestic and foreign investors to take advantage of the opportunities created in Afghanistan and expand their investments across various sectors in the country.
The Ministers of Energy from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan announced at the same event that, in addition to developing the energy sector in Afghanistan, they are committed to expanding joint projects in the country and will collaborate in various fields.
The Uzbek Minister of Energy said: “We have projects with Afghanistan in the areas of energy production, electricity transit, and network expansion. We are working to establish joint cooperation with this country in sectors such as trade, transit, and mining.”
The Turkmen Minister of Energy also said: “Over the past two decades, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have cooperated in various sectors, including energy. We supply electricity to Afghanistan and have major regional economic and transit projects with the country. We will continue our cooperation with Afghanistan in energy production, railways, and other sectors.”
Meanwhile, officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) stated that the purpose of holding this conference was to introduce Afghanistan’s energy investment potential to regional officials and international institutions, and to facilitate investment in the country.
Abdul Bari Omar, Director General of DABS, said: “Our doors are open to all domestic and foreign investors. You are welcome to join us in investing in electricity production, distribution, transmission, and the construction of substations.”
During the conference, DABS officials and several investment companies signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and contracts for the production of 9,407 megawatts of electricity.
The MoUs cover the production of 9,123 megawatts and the development of electricity infrastructure, while the contracts account for 284 megawatts of electricity generation.
Latest News
Pakistan calls IEA defense minister’s recent remarks about Islamabad ‘ironic’
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has described recent remarks made by Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate, about Islamabad’s failure to curb terrorism as “ironic.”
“It appears to be an exercise in irony. Whatever the statement issued from the other side, it cannot mask the seriousness of this issue, the enormity of the matter cannot be diminished by whatever number of statements you issue,” said Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan.
Recently, Yaqoob Mujahid said in an interview with the BBC that Islamabad blames Afghanistan for the ongoing violence in Pakistan in order to cover up the weaknesses of its own security forces.
Ali Khan claims that the presence of terrorist sanctuaries, especially those of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members inside Afghanistan is a serious issue.
Kabul, however, has consistently dismissed such claims as exaggerated, repeatedly assuring that no group, including the TTP, is present on Afghan soil, nor is anyone allowed to use Afghan territory for such purposes.
“I would want to reiterate that the sanctuaries enjoyed by terrorists, particularly the Fitna Al Khwarij in Afghanistan is a serious issue. It has been discussed with utmost seriousness at very senior levels of the state between the two countries. And it remains one issue which bedevils relations between two close neighbors, and which is the main impediment to the kind of relationship which should exist between our two countries, given the commonality of faith, culture, history, language,” Ali Khad added.
In another part of his remarks, Ali Khan said that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and, in the face of threats stemming from terrorist hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, has always prioritized diplomacy.
He stressed that Islamabad remains committed to strengthening dialogue and cooperation with Kabul to address the shared challenge of terrorism.
These remarks by the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry come as the spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense earlier claimed that, based on available documents and evidence, Daesh fighters are being trained on the other side of the Durand Line and then sent into Afghanistan.
Latest News
Uzbekistan and OSCE discuss Afghanistan’s regional market integration
Ismatulla Irgashev, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, has met with Terhi Hakala, Special Envoy of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, to discuss Afghanistan’s integration into regional markets.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the current state of cooperation on Afghan affairs and highlighted the need for continued dialogue to support the country’s stabilization and development, Trend news agency reported.
Terhi Hakala praised Uzbekistan’s active role in fostering a unified regional strategy toward Afghanistan. The discussions also covered ways to revive Afghanistan’s national economy and boost its involvement in regional trade and connectivity projects.
Held in a constructive and collaborative atmosphere, the meeting reaffirmed the joint commitment of Uzbekistan and the OSCE to deepen practical cooperation on Afghan-related issues.
The OSCE is an organization of 57 countries that includes former Cold War foes the United States and Russia as well as various countries in Europe, Central Asia and North America.
Latest News
Afghan FM Muttaqi’s visit to India postponed over UN sanctions
A planned visit to India by Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has been called off after failure to secure a travel waiver under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions, Indian media reported on Saturday.
The trip, which was scheduled for this month, was postponed after the required exemption for Muttaqi’s travel could not be obtained. If it had gone ahead, it would have marked the first ministerial-level visit from Kabul to New Delhi since the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.
Muttaqi is among several top IEA leaders subject to travel restrictions under UNSC sanctions. Such individuals must receive special approval to travel abroad, which in this case was not granted.
At a weekly media briefing, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about reports of Muttaqi’s proposed visit but refrained from commenting directly.
“As you are aware, we have longstanding ties with the people of Afghanistan. India continues to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people,” he said.
“We continue to have engagements with Afghan authorities. If there is an update on this account, we will share it with you,” he said.
Earlier this year, on May 15, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a phone conversation with Muttaqi — the highest-level contact between India and Afghanistan since the IEA’s return to power.
While India has maintained humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan, New Delhi has not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate.
Saar: Investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s electricity sector discussed
Baradar urges the world to end financial and banking sanctions on Afghanistan
Pakistan calls IEA defense minister’s recent remarks about Islamabad ‘ironic’
Israeli military urges Gaza City residents to leave
Uzbekistan and OSCE discuss Afghanistan’s regional market integration
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
Trump says both sides in Ukraine war will need to cede territory
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
Saar: Investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s electricity sector discussed
Tahawol: Surge in human casualties in Kunar earthquake discussed
Saar: Kunar earthquake death toll rising discussed
Tahawol: Kunar earthquake relief efforts discussed
Saar: Discussion on escalating death toll from Kunar quake
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB and cricket players provide financial assistance to Kunar earthquake victims
-
Regional5 days ago
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
-
Latest News4 days ago
SCO summit urges inclusive Afghan government for lasting stability
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN raises alarm over scale of Afghanistan earthquake impact
-
Latest News2 days ago
Qatari airbridge delivers emergent aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Trump says he is disappointed with Putin, not worried about China-Russia ties
-
Latest News3 days ago
UAE rescue team deployed to aid Afghanistan earthquake survivors