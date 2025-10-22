Iran begins issuing work visas to Afghan laborers in new employment program

Iran has launched a new work visa program aimed at regulating foreign labor and reducing illegal migration, with a particular focus on Afghan workers.

According to state news agency IRNA, the initiative officially began on October 1 and allows Iranian employers to hire Afghan nationals through a streamlined application process coordinated with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior.

Seyed Malek Hosseini, Deputy Minister for Entrepreneurship and Employment Development, announced that employers can now apply for work permits via the “Foreign Nationals Employment System,” a platform designed to ensure transparency and oversight in hiring foreign workers.

Hosseini emphasized that Iranian job seekers will remain the top priority. However, when no suitable Iranian candidates are available, employers can offer positions to foreign nationals. Initial work visas will be valid for nine months and may be renewed based on job performance and labor market needs.

Under the agreement with the Foreign Ministry, Iran plans to issue up to 200,000 work visas in the first year. The goal, Hosseini said, is to “organize and monitor the legal employment of foreign workers and prevent unauthorized entry.”

“We will only authorize foreign labor when no Iranian is available for that role,” he reiterated.

Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia at the Foreign Ministry, confirmed the visa plan during a meeting with Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation.

The program marks a major shift in Iran’s approach to managing its large Afghan migrant population—many of whom currently live and work in the country without legal status.