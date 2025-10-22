Afghanistan faces worsening humanitarian crisis after deadly quake and drought

Afghanistan is confronting one of its most severe humanitarian emergencies in recent years, as a deadly earthquake and worsening drought devastate communities already struggling with poverty, displacement, and dwindling international aid.

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Kunar Province near the Pakistan border on August 31, 2025, killing nearly 2,000 people and injuring more than 3,600. The 6.0-magnitude tremor, which hit just before midnight, flattened or damaged more than 8,500 homes and affected an estimated 60,000 people across mountain districts.

Roads, communication networks, and health centers were severely damaged, leaving many areas cut off from assistance.

In the immediate aftermath, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and humanitarian partners launched emergency operations, including search-and-rescue efforts, road clearance, and medical evacuations. Relief agencies quickly deployed food, water, and temporary shelter to affected families, while 25 inter-agency teams carried out rapid needs assessments across Kunar and neighboring provinces.

To sustain the emergency response, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) jointly released $10 million on September 1, allowing aid groups to expand life-saving support. Despite continued aftershocks and blocked access routes, coordination improved once UNHAS helicopters resumed flights in mid-September.

Recognizing the scale of the crisis, Indrika Ratwatte, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, launched a $139.6 million emergency response plan on September 9 to assist nearly half a million people through the end of 2025.

“We are in a race against time to deliver winter supplies before the cold sets in,” Ratwatte said, calling for renewed international solidarity with the Afghan people.

Multiple crises converging

The earthquake struck as Afghanistan faces multiple, overlapping emergencies. A severe drought, now considered one of the worst in 50 years, has destroyed rain-fed crops and parched farmlands across the north and central regions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), up to 50% of irrigated land has been damaged, while rain-fed wheat has almost completely failed.

In Faryab Province, farmers say they have never witnessed such devastation. “In my lifetime, I have never seen such a drought. We have lost all hope,” said Kohistani, a 75-year-old farmer in Kohistan District, where wells have dried and families are leaving their villages.

Despite the hardship, local communities are finding ways to adapt. Small-scale irrigation systems, cold storage for crops, and vocational training in trades such as carpentry and mechanics are being introduced to build climate resilience and provide alternative incomes. As one Afghan proverb reminds: “Drop by drop, a river becomes.”

The crisis unfolds at a time when global humanitarian funding is at its lowest in years. Nearly half of Afghanistan’s population still depends on aid for survival, while more than 1.4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan face uncertainty following the expiration of registration cards and pressure to return home.