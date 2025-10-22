Latest News
Afghanistan faces worsening humanitarian crisis after deadly quake and drought
Roads, communication networks, and health centers were severely damaged, leaving many areas cut off from assistance.
Afghanistan is confronting one of its most severe humanitarian emergencies in recent years, as a deadly earthquake and worsening drought devastate communities already struggling with poverty, displacement, and dwindling international aid.
A powerful earthquake struck eastern Kunar Province near the Pakistan border on August 31, 2025, killing nearly 2,000 people and injuring more than 3,600. The 6.0-magnitude tremor, which hit just before midnight, flattened or damaged more than 8,500 homes and affected an estimated 60,000 people across mountain districts.
Roads, communication networks, and health centers were severely damaged, leaving many areas cut off from assistance.
In the immediate aftermath, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and humanitarian partners launched emergency operations, including search-and-rescue efforts, road clearance, and medical evacuations. Relief agencies quickly deployed food, water, and temporary shelter to affected families, while 25 inter-agency teams carried out rapid needs assessments across Kunar and neighboring provinces.
To sustain the emergency response, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) jointly released $10 million on September 1, allowing aid groups to expand life-saving support. Despite continued aftershocks and blocked access routes, coordination improved once UNHAS helicopters resumed flights in mid-September.
Recognizing the scale of the crisis, Indrika Ratwatte, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, launched a $139.6 million emergency response plan on September 9 to assist nearly half a million people through the end of 2025.
“We are in a race against time to deliver winter supplies before the cold sets in,” Ratwatte said, calling for renewed international solidarity with the Afghan people.
Multiple crises converging
The earthquake struck as Afghanistan faces multiple, overlapping emergencies. A severe drought, now considered one of the worst in 50 years, has destroyed rain-fed crops and parched farmlands across the north and central regions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), up to 50% of irrigated land has been damaged, while rain-fed wheat has almost completely failed.
In Faryab Province, farmers say they have never witnessed such devastation. “In my lifetime, I have never seen such a drought. We have lost all hope,” said Kohistani, a 75-year-old farmer in Kohistan District, where wells have dried and families are leaving their villages.
Despite the hardship, local communities are finding ways to adapt. Small-scale irrigation systems, cold storage for crops, and vocational training in trades such as carpentry and mechanics are being introduced to build climate resilience and provide alternative incomes. As one Afghan proverb reminds: “Drop by drop, a river becomes.”
The crisis unfolds at a time when global humanitarian funding is at its lowest in years. Nearly half of Afghanistan’s population still depends on aid for survival, while more than 1.4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan face uncertainty following the expiration of registration cards and pressure to return home.
Latest News
Iran begins issuing work visas to Afghan laborers in new employment program
Seyed Malek Hosseini, Deputy Minister for Entrepreneurship and Employment Development, announced that employers can now apply for work permits via the “Foreign Nationals Employment System.”
Iran has launched a new work visa program aimed at regulating foreign labor and reducing illegal migration, with a particular focus on Afghan workers.
According to state news agency IRNA, the initiative officially began on October 1 and allows Iranian employers to hire Afghan nationals through a streamlined application process coordinated with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior.
Seyed Malek Hosseini, Deputy Minister for Entrepreneurship and Employment Development, announced that employers can now apply for work permits via the “Foreign Nationals Employment System,” a platform designed to ensure transparency and oversight in hiring foreign workers.
Hosseini emphasized that Iranian job seekers will remain the top priority. However, when no suitable Iranian candidates are available, employers can offer positions to foreign nationals. Initial work visas will be valid for nine months and may be renewed based on job performance and labor market needs.
Under the agreement with the Foreign Ministry, Iran plans to issue up to 200,000 work visas in the first year. The goal, Hosseini said, is to “organize and monitor the legal employment of foreign workers and prevent unauthorized entry.”
“We will only authorize foreign labor when no Iranian is available for that role,” he reiterated.
Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia at the Foreign Ministry, confirmed the visa plan during a meeting with Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation.
The program marks a major shift in Iran’s approach to managing its large Afghan migrant population—many of whom currently live and work in the country without legal status.
Latest News
India’s upgrade of mission in Kabul welcomed by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Shaheen described India’s decision as both “important and needed” for advancing relations across multiple sectors, including trade, development, and diplomacy.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has welcomed India’s decision to upgrade the Indian Technical Mission in Kabul into a full-fledged embassy, calling it a step toward strengthening regional stability and cooperation.
In a statement to The Hindu, Suhail Shaheen — the IEA’s Ambassador to Qatar — said the move will contribute to “building regional peace.”
“It is a rightful step to put bilateral relations on a normal track, build trust, promote trade and cooperation, and play a constructive role in regional peace,” Shaheen said.
“I welcome this decision and look forward to seeing good bilateral relations between Afghanistan and India.”
Shaheen described India’s decision as both “important and needed” for advancing relations across multiple sectors, including trade, development, and diplomacy.
The announcement follows Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s recent visit to New Delhi, during which both sides agreed to deepen engagement.
On Tuesday India officially restored full diplomatic ties with Kabul by upgrading its technical mission to an embassy “with immediate effect.”
According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the move will enhance India’s role in Afghanistan’s “comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives,” aligning with the “priorities and aspirations of Afghan society.”
India had closed its embassy in Kabul and withdrawn all staff in August 2021, following the IEA’s takeover and the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government. The consulates in Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad, Kandahar, and Herat were also shut.
Diplomatic engagement was cautiously reinitiated on June 23, 2022, when India deployed a small technical team to Kabul to oversee humanitarian projects and provide limited consular services.
The upgrade to a full embassy marks India’s most significant diplomatic step in Afghanistan since 2021 and is being viewed in Kabul as a sign of growing trust and regional pragmatism.
Latest News
Afghanistan hardest hit by aid cuts and climate finance gap, IRC warns
According to the IRC, development assistance to these 17 countries has dropped by more than 40% between 2013 and 2023, even as climate shocks have intensified.
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has issued a stark warning in a new report, highlighting that Afghanistan and other conflict-affected nations are being left behind by global climate finance and shrinking international aid.
The report, titled “Navigating the Climate Crisis in a New Era of Aid,” was released ahead of the Berlin Climate Security Conference. It reveals that 17 countries facing both conflict and climate vulnerability—including Afghanistan and Yemen—make up just 11% of the world’s population but account for 70% of global humanitarian needs and crisis-level food insecurity. Despite this, these nations received only 12% of total adaptation finance allocated to developing countries in 2022.
According to the IRC, development assistance to these 17 countries has dropped by more than 40% between 2013 and 2023, even as climate shocks have intensified.
Afghanistan, one of the countries most affected, faces the risk of losing over 10% of its Gross National Income (GNI) due to anticipated aid cuts.
The report also criticizes current climate funding trends that favor stable, low-risk environments. It notes that only 2% of global adaptation finance comes from private sources—almost none of which reaches conflict zones. The IRC warns that the cost of inaction is rising, estimating that every $1 spent on early risk reduction saves up to $15 in post-disaster recovery.
In response, the IRC is urging global donors to prioritize fragile and climate-affected regions like Afghanistan by committing to equitable adaptation finance at COP30. The organization calls for shifting from loan-based to grant-based funding, scaling up anticipatory action programs, and investing in early warning systems.
Highlighting its “Follow the Forecasts” model—successfully used in countries like Somalia and Afghanistan—the IRC demonstrated how anticipatory action can save lives. In Afghanistan, the IRC provided cash support to 2,800 households before drought conditions led to crop failure and food insecurity, showcasing the effectiveness of early intervention.
Despite its proven benefits, anticipatory action currently represents less than 1% of global humanitarian funding. The IRC calls for donors to meet the 5% humanitarian budget target for anticipatory action by 2026 and to increase investment in locally led resilience programs, particularly those led by women and civil society groups.
The organization warns that without urgent reforms, conflict-affected countries like Afghanistan will continue to suffer the harshest impacts of both climate change and declining aid support.
Afghanistan volleyball team narrowly loses to Sri Lanka in Central Asian Championship
Afghanistan faces worsening humanitarian crisis after deadly quake and drought
Iran begins issuing work visas to Afghan laborers in new employment program
India’s upgrade of mission in Kabul welcomed by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Afghanistan futsal team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2026
KPL season 3 kicks off on October 5; National stars gear up for fierce battles
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
Tahawol: UN hails Kabul-Islamabad ceasefire
Saar: Truce between Afghanistan and Pakistan reviewed
Tahawol: Kabul’s denial of India’s role in Pakistan clashes
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement
Tahawol: Pakistan’s violation of Afghan airspace discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
AHKPL: Pamir Stars and Knight Riders edge out rivals in thrilling finishes
-
Latest News3 days ago
Nineteen EU countries and Norway call for return of Afghans living illegally in Europe
-
Latest News3 days ago
No agreement on Durand Line, says Afghan defense minister
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U19 team to compete in Tri-Nation Youth Series in India
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan withdraws from cricket series with Pakistan after three players killed in airstrikes
-
World4 days ago
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
-
Sport4 days ago
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi triumph by 49 runs, Abaseen Defenders clinch victory by 5 wickets
-
Latest News2 days ago
China hails Türkiye and Qatar for mediating Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire