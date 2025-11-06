Iran expresses readiness to send humanitarian aid to quake-hit areas in Afghanistan

Iran’s foreign ministry has announced the country’s readiness to dispatch immediate humanitarian assistance to areas affected by the recent earthquake in northern Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated: “Iran declares its readiness to immediately send humanitarian and relief aid to the earthquake-stricken regions of Afghanistan.”

Araghchi expressed deep sorrow over the devastating 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least 27 people and injuring hundreds more. He extended condolences to the Afghan government, the people of Afghanistan, and the families of the victims, while wishing a swift recovery for the wounded.

The powerful quake was felt across Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif, and Samangan province, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that rescue and relief operations have already begun in the worst-hit areas, with emergency teams evacuating the injured and assisting affected families.

In a reminder of the country’s vulnerability to seismic disasters, a major earthquake in September claimed the lives of more than 2,200 people in western Afghanistan.

The Iranian government’s latest announcement underscores growing regional solidarity as Afghanistan continues to grapple with the humanitarian toll of recurring natural disasters.