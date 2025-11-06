Connect with us

Iran expresses readiness to send humanitarian aid to quake-hit areas in Afghanistan

Published

14 minutes ago

on

Iran’s foreign ministry has announced the country’s readiness to dispatch immediate humanitarian assistance to areas affected by the recent earthquake in northern Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated: “Iran declares its readiness to immediately send humanitarian and relief aid to the earthquake-stricken regions of Afghanistan.”

Araghchi expressed deep sorrow over the devastating 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least 27 people and injuring hundreds more. He extended condolences to the Afghan government, the people of Afghanistan, and the families of the victims, while wishing a swift recovery for the wounded.

The powerful quake was felt across Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif, and Samangan province, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that rescue and relief operations have already begun in the worst-hit areas, with emergency teams evacuating the injured and assisting affected families.

In a reminder of the country’s vulnerability to seismic disasters, a major earthquake in September claimed the lives of more than 2,200 people in western Afghanistan.

The Iranian government’s latest announcement underscores growing regional solidarity as Afghanistan continues to grapple with the humanitarian toll of recurring natural disasters.

Situation around Afghanistan improving: Russian security official

Published

39 minutes ago

on

November 6, 2025

By

The situation around Afghanistan has shown noticeable improvement, with a marked decrease in the flow of narcotics from the country to member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

“If we talk about what has happened during this time, I will not hide that there are, in our view, quite positive developments. Let me start with the obvious: a clear improvement in the situation around Afghanistan and a significant reduction in the flow of drugs from that country into the CIS states,” Shoigu said speaking after the 13th meeting of CIS security council secretaries in Moscow.

Shoigu emphasized, however, that continued cooperation was essential.

“In this regard, the decisions made through the CSTO to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border are very important, including in terms of curbing drug trafficking,” he added.

The official, however, warned that the threat of militants infiltrating CIS countries through Afghanistan remains, a concern the Islamic Emirate has previously dismissed.

Afghan delegation finalized for key Istanbul talks with Pakistan

On the Pakistani side, Asim Malik, director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is expected to head the delegation.

Published

19 hours ago

on

November 5, 2025

By

An Afghan delegation has been finalized for high-level talks with Pakistan set to take place in Istanbul this week, sources confirmed to Ariana News.

According to information obtained by Ariana News, the meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 6, and will be led by Abdul Haq Wasiq, head of Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI).

Other members of the Afghan delegation include Anas Haqqani, senior member of the Islamic Emirate; Rahmatullah Najib, deputy minister of interior; Abdul Qahar Balkhi, director general for political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Zakir Jalali, second deputy director for political affairs; and Sohail Shaheen, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar.

On the Pakistani side, Asim Malik, director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is expected to head the delegation.

The Istanbul talks come at a critical time in Afghanistan–Pakistan relations, following months of heightened border tensions, cross-border attacks, and mutual accusations. Islamabad has repeatedly claimed that militant groups responsible for attacks in Pakistan are operating from Afghan territory—allegations the Islamic Emirate firmly denies.

Earlier discussions between the two countries resulted in a temporary ceasefire after a series of violent border clashes. The upcoming Istanbul meeting is expected to build on those efforts, focusing on a framework for long-term security cooperation, border management, and regional stability.

Analysts say the talks could serve as an important step toward easing friction between the two neighbors, whose cooperation remains vital for regional peace and counterterrorism efforts.

Afghan foreign ministry rejects Pakistan’s claim of multiple calls from Muttaqi

In a statement, the Afghan Foreign Ministry clarified that the first contact between the two sides took place within the framework of mutual understanding and coordination.

Published

20 hours ago

on

November 5, 2025

By

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected statements by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, claiming that he received six phone calls in a single day from Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The ministry described Dar’s remarks as “inaccurate.”

In a statement, the Afghan Foreign Ministry clarified that the first contact between the two sides took place within the framework of mutual understanding and coordination.

During that call, according to the ministry, Dar acknowledged he was not fully briefed on the situation and said he would follow up after obtaining complete information.

A second conversation was held on that basis, while a third attempted call from Dar the following day reportedly failed to connect for technical reasons.

The ministry stressed that international relations must be guided by mutual respect and factual communication.

It said that inaccurate public statements undermine diplomatic engagement and contradict the principles of respectful dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar—who also serves as Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister—told the Senate that he had received six calls in one day from Muttaqi. He added that he urged the Afghan side to act against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), warning, “Do not allow your soil to be used against us.”

Pakistan has not released further details about the conversations between the two foreign ministers.

