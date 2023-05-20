Iran to UN: Handling Afghan refugees requires international support

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2023)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone call with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that handling the “huge number” of Afghan refugees requires international attention and support.

Amirabdollahian positively evaluated the recent UN meeting in Doha regarding Afghanistan, and said the number of Afghan refugees in Iran was more than five million, according to a statement issued by Iran’s foreign ministry.

Appreciating the role and support of the Secretary General of the United Nations in regional dialogues, Amirabdollahian added, “We welcome your idea for a regional foreign ministers’ meeting.”

For his part, Guterres said about the Doha meeting on Afghanistan that all parties agreed on the creation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism, the support and strengthening of the Afghan economy, the fight against drug production and trafficking, and the right to education and work for women in the country.

He praised Iran’s role in accepting Afghan refugees and emphasized the need for international support for Iran in this regard.

The sides also discussed Yemen, Syria, Ukraine, the cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran, and the latest status of negotiations to lift anti-Iran sanctions.