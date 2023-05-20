IEA condemns desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israelis

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday strongly condemned Israeli settlers’ latest violation of the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in the occupied city of al-Quds.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the desecration of the holy places and calls for an end to this as soon as possible,” IEA said in a statement.

“Attacks on defenseless people and places of worship are against humanitarian and international principles. Such actions show that the oppressed and defenseless Palestinian are spending days and nights under the oppression of the Israeli occupied regime,” the statement added.

Thousands of Jewish nationalists stormed Jerusalem on Thursday, carrying the Israeli flag and shouting anti-Arab slogans.

While Israeli officials claim the march commemorates “Jerusalem Day,” the annual event often witnesses attacks against local Palestinians by some of the marchers and racist chants inciting violence against Arabs.