IEA condemns desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israelis
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday strongly condemned Israeli settlers’ latest violation of the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound in the occupied city of al-Quds.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the desecration of the holy places and calls for an end to this as soon as possible,” IEA said in a statement.
“Attacks on defenseless people and places of worship are against humanitarian and international principles. Such actions show that the oppressed and defenseless Palestinian are spending days and nights under the oppression of the Israeli occupied regime,” the statement added.
Thousands of Jewish nationalists stormed Jerusalem on Thursday, carrying the Israeli flag and shouting anti-Arab slogans.
While Israeli officials claim the march commemorates “Jerusalem Day,” the annual event often witnesses attacks against local Palestinians by some of the marchers and racist chants inciting violence against Arabs.
Iran to UN: Handling Afghan refugees requires international support
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone call with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that handling the “huge number” of Afghan refugees requires international attention and support.
Amirabdollahian positively evaluated the recent UN meeting in Doha regarding Afghanistan, and said the number of Afghan refugees in Iran was more than five million, according to a statement issued by Iran’s foreign ministry.
Appreciating the role and support of the Secretary General of the United Nations in regional dialogues, Amirabdollahian added, “We welcome your idea for a regional foreign ministers’ meeting.”
For his part, Guterres said about the Doha meeting on Afghanistan that all parties agreed on the creation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism, the support and strengthening of the Afghan economy, the fight against drug production and trafficking, and the right to education and work for women in the country.
He praised Iran’s role in accepting Afghan refugees and emphasized the need for international support for Iran in this regard.
The sides also discussed Yemen, Syria, Ukraine, the cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran, and the latest status of negotiations to lift anti-Iran sanctions.
Iran: IEA should ensure water rights within one month
Iran’s special envoy and its acting ambassador, Kazemi Qomi, has asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ensure water rights within one month.
Qomi said in a TV interview said that if there is water and the IEA does not provide it, Iran will take action over it.
According to ISNA, the envoy said that the IEA should provide water according to the 1973 treaty, but if there is water and they do not provide it, they should be held accountable for not providing it.
He said that for a stable, independent and prosperous Afghanistan, IEA should have constructive engagement with the neighboring countries.
Over the past few days, Iranian officials, including the president of this country, have made harsh statements regarding water rights.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to the Helmand River Treaty, but there is not enough water due to the drought.
IEA: We consider Iran’s repeated demands for water and inappropriate remarks as harmful
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement in response to the recent warning of Iran’s president about the country’s water rights from the Helmand River said that Iranian officials should first complete their information about Helmand River water and then present their demand with appropriate statements.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recently said: “I warn the rulers of Afghanistan to give the people of Sistan and Baluchistan the right to water. If our experts confirm the lack of water, we have nothing to say, and if not, we will not allow the rights of our people to be violated.”
He added: “Take my words seriously so you don’t complain later.”
IEA in a statement criticized the remarks as “inappropriate” and said that it should not be repeated.
The statement emphasized that IEA is committed to the 1973 water treaty, but currently there is no enough water due to drought.
“Iranian authorities should first complete their information about Helmand water and then present their demand with appropriate words. If the facts are not properly studied and such statements are made, it could undermine the political atmosphere between the two Muslim nations, which is not in the interest of any party,” the statement said.
