Iran: IEA should ensure water rights within one month

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2023)

Iran’s special envoy and its acting ambassador, Kazemi Qomi, has asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ensure water rights within one month.

Qomi said in a TV interview said that if there is water and the IEA does not provide it, Iran will take action over it.

According to ISNA, the envoy said that the IEA should provide water according to the 1973 treaty, but if there is water and they do not provide it, they should be held accountable for not providing it.

He said that for a stable, independent and prosperous Afghanistan, IEA should have constructive engagement with the neighboring countries.

Over the past few days, Iranian officials, including the president of this country, have made harsh statements regarding water rights.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to the Helmand River Treaty, but there is not enough water due to the drought.