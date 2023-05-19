IEA: We consider Iran’s repeated demands for water and inappropriate remarks as harmful

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement in response to the recent warning of Iran’s president about the country’s water rights from the Helmand River said that Iranian officials should first complete their information about Helmand River water and then present their demand with appropriate statements.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recently said: “I warn the rulers of Afghanistan to give the people of Sistan and Baluchistan the right to water. If our experts confirm the lack of water, we have nothing to say, and if not, we will not allow the rights of our people to be violated.”

He added: “Take my words seriously so you don’t complain later.”

IEA in a statement criticized the remarks as “inappropriate” and said that it should not be repeated.

The statement emphasized that IEA is committed to the 1973 water treaty, but currently there is no enough water due to drought.

“Iranian authorities should first complete their information about Helmand water and then present their demand with appropriate words. If the facts are not properly studied and such statements are made, it could undermine the political atmosphere between the two Muslim nations, which is not in the interest of any party,” the statement said.