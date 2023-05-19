Latest News
IEA: We consider Iran’s repeated demands for water and inappropriate remarks as harmful
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement in response to the recent warning of Iran’s president about the country’s water rights from the Helmand River said that Iranian officials should first complete their information about Helmand River water and then present their demand with appropriate statements.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recently said: “I warn the rulers of Afghanistan to give the people of Sistan and Baluchistan the right to water. If our experts confirm the lack of water, we have nothing to say, and if not, we will not allow the rights of our people to be violated.”
He added: “Take my words seriously so you don’t complain later.”
IEA in a statement criticized the remarks as “inappropriate” and said that it should not be repeated.
The statement emphasized that IEA is committed to the 1973 water treaty, but currently there is no enough water due to drought.
“Iranian authorities should first complete their information about Helmand water and then present their demand with appropriate words. If the facts are not properly studied and such statements are made, it could undermine the political atmosphere between the two Muslim nations, which is not in the interest of any party,” the statement said.
Latest News
Qatar and Germany FMs discuss Afghanistan in Doha
The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and German Foreign Minister Analena Berbuk discussed the situation in Afghanistan during her visit to Qatar on Wednesday.
Both parties made it clear throughout the discussion that the international community must continue to work with the Afghan people.
Recently, Qatari Prime Minster and Foreign Minster visited Kandahar and met with IEA officials, including Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan.
According to IEA officials, both parties strongly emphasized cooperation to improve links in various areas, including the economy, education, and health, as well as cooperation to foster goodwill and confidence.
Qatar is one of the countries that has close relations with IEA.
This country has hosted talks between the US and the Islamic Emirate for nearly two years that led to the signing of an agreement between the two sides.
As a result, the US and its allies withdrew after almost two decades of military presence in Afghanistan.
Latest News
US House member ‘pauses’ subpoena attempt over Afghanistan cable
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday he accepted the State Department’s invitation to view a classified cable related to the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and would “pause” attempts to enforce a subpoena to obtain it, Reuters reported.
“In light of this invitation, I will pause efforts to enforce the Committee’s subpoena pending my review of the documents,” Republican Representative Michael McCaul wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“Please note, however, that the subpoena remains in full force and effect, and the acceptance of this accommodation does not waive any of the Committee’s rights regarding the subpoena,” McCaul wrote.
The State Department said on Wednesday it would let McCaul and committee Democrat Gregory Meeks view a redacted version of the cable to protect the identity of those using its “dissent channel,” which allows State Department officials to air concerns to supervisors.
McCaul had scheduled a committee meeting next week to consider a contempt of Congress charge against Blinken over his refusal to release the cable despite the subpoena, read the report,
In his letter, McCaul said he still wanted every member of the foreign affairs committee to be able to view the cable, something the State Department has resisted to protect the integrity of its dissent channel system.
McCaul is investigating the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Republicans – and some Democrats – say there has never been a full accounting of the chaotic operation, in which 13 U.S. service members were killed at Kabul’s airport.
McCaul has for months been seeking a “dissent channel” cable sent in July 2021 that a Wall Street Journal article in August 2021 said warned top officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McCaul’s letter.
Latest News
Ukraine could be abandoned by US like Afghanistan: Lavrov
The crisis in Ukraine may end with the US simply abandoning its allies, in a virtual repeat of events in Egypt and Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Tsargrad TV channel Wednesday.
He recalled that the US “abandoned [former] Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak” and turned its back “on the Afghani leadership on whom they had relied throughout the 20-year occupation of that country.”
“I hope that today’s politicians will heed the relevant history and [look at] how relations can develop with a hegemon that seeks to impose itself in this capacity on everyone,” Lavrov said.
He did not rule out that the Ukrainian crisis could end in a similar fashion, TASS news reported.
“Many political analysts have been writing about this. They predict that this entire crisis will continue for as long as the Americans need it to. These people will remain in power for as long as the US needs them there,” Lavrov said.
IEA: We consider Iran’s repeated demands for water and inappropriate remarks as harmful
Meta announces AI training and inference chip project
Qatar and Germany FMs discuss Afghanistan in Doha
US House member ‘pauses’ subpoena attempt over Afghanistan cable
Ukraine could be abandoned by US like Afghanistan: Lavrov
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Tahawol: Iran warns IEA rulers over water rights discussed
Saar: Germany, Qatar FM’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA delegation’s visit to Tatarstan
Saar: Abdul Kabir becoming acting PM discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s repeated call for recognition discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Turkey faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
AWCC continues to connect the nation, opens new branch in Kapisa
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL: All-round Kolkata down Chennai to keep play-off hopes alive
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian diplomats visit Kunduz to enhance trade ties
-
Sport4 days ago
England ace Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy
-
Regional5 days ago
Imran Khan calls for nationwide ‘freedom’ protests
-
Health3 days ago
Herat maternity hospital welcomes three visiting Turkmen doctors
-
Latest News2 days ago
ATRA: Internet and call charges dropped significantly