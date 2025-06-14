Latest News
Iranian man arrested over murder of Afghan migrant girl
Iranian media have reported the arrest of a 32-year-old Iranian man accused of murdering an Afghan migrant girl named Kubra Rezai.
According to the news website Entekhab, Kubra disappeared around 50 days ago under mysterious circumstances. After several weeks, her dismembered body was discovered inside a residential home.
Reports state that the suspect had attempted to dissolve the body using acid.
The man, who worked as a security guard at a factory in Pakdasht, Tehran, is married. He has confessed to the crime, stating that he became violently angry upon learning of Kubra’s engagement and committed the murder in a fit of rage.
Afghan embassy in Turkey resumes passport issuance after 4 years
Afghan national admits to plotting attack on US election day
An Afghan man pleaded guilty on Friday to plotting to carry out an attack on US election day on behalf of Daesh, the US Justice Department said.
Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, was arrested in the central US state of Oklahoma in October, several weeks before the November 5 presidential election.
He pleaded guilty in a federal court in Oklahoma City to charges of conspiring to provide material support to Daesh and attempting to receive firearms and ammunition to carry out an attack, AFP reported.
He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge and up to 15 years in prison for the firearms charge.
“By pledging allegiance to IS and plotting an attack against innocent Americans on Election Day, this defendant endangered lives and gravely betrayed the nation that gave him refuge,” US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.
“Today’s guilty plea guarantees he will be held accountable, stripped of his immigration status, and permanently removed from the United States.”
Tawhedi and a co-conspirator, Abdullah Haji Zada, sought to buy two AK-47 rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition to carry out a “mass-casualty attack” on November 5, according to court documents.
The seller turned out to be an undercover FBI employee.
Zada, 18, pleaded guilty in April to the firearms charge and is awaiting sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, Tawhedi entered the United States in September 2021 on a special immigrant visa.
Afghanistan harvested 40 metric tons of saffron last year: Agriculture ministry
Ghulam Mohammad Kazim Shahamat, spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, says saffron cultivation and production is on the rise in Afghanistan, with output reaching 40 metric tons last year and efforts to further expand the sector ongoing.
According to Shahamat, effective steps have been taken to promote the cultivation and production of saffron in the country.
He emphasized that saffron is one of Afghanistan’s key export commodities, and for that reason, practical and technical support to farmers continues.
“According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s statistics, in the year 1403 [solar year], the total area under saffron cultivation in 30 provinces of the country reached 9,500 hectares. From these fields, approximately 40 metric tons of saffron were harvested in total, with Herat province leading the way, producing 90 percent of the country’s total saffron yield,” he added.
According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Afghanistan exported saffron worth $39 million last year. However, this figure represents an 8 percent decrease compared to the previous year.
Meanwhile, some experts have said that the expansion of saffron cultivation not only creates job opportunities for the people but also strengthens the national economy.
Meanwhile, industry stakeholders are calling on the Islamic Emirate to make greater efforts in marketing Afghan saffron.
Some economic analysts believe that before focusing on the cultivation and production of agricultural goods, the government should prioritize marketing strategies so that products can quickly reach markets after harvest and farmers do not incur losses.
Afghan saffron is exported to countries such as India, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, Australia, Turkey, and several others. However, financial restrictions and the lack of direct trade relations with the world have also negatively affected this sector.
