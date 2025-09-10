World
Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike
Netanyahu said the attack was “entirely justified” and was ordered after the Jerusalem attack and the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in Gaza.
Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Qatar on Tuesday, escalating its military action in the Middle East with what the U.S. described as a unilateral attack that does not advance American and Israeli interests, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “very unhappy about every aspect” of the Israeli strike and would be giving a full statement on the issue on Wednesday.
“I’m not thrilled about it,” Trump said as he arrived at a Washington restaurant. “It’s not a good situation but I will say this: We want the hostages back, but we’re not thrilled about the way it went down today.”
While Israel defended the attacks as being justified, Qatar said Israel was treacherous and engaged in “state terrorism.” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the airstrikes threatened to derail the peace talks Qatar has been mediating between Hamas and Israel.
Trump said he considered hitting Hamas was a worthy goal, but he felt badly that the attack took place in the Gulf Arab state, which is a major non-NATO ally of Washington and where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.
The attack drew condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union, and risks derailing Gaza ceasefire talks and Trump’s push to achieve a negotiated end to the nearly two-year-old conflict.
Qatar is a security partner of the United States and host to al-Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East. It has acted as a mediator alongside Egypt in talks between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza, which appears to be increasingly elusive.
Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas’s exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya. It said Israel had failed in what Hamas called an attempt to assassinate the group’s ceasefire negotiation team, read the report.
The Trump administration received warning of the attack from the U.S. military just before it took place, Trump said in a statement on social media earlier. He did not say if it was Israel that notified the U.S. military.
“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” Trump wrote. “However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”
Hamas political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera TV the group’s top leadership had survived the Israeli attack. The airstrike followed Israel warning Palestinians to leave Gaza City, an area once home to about a million people, as it tries to destroy what is left of Hamas, which has been decimated by Israel’s military since October 2023.
Trump said he directed his envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatar the attack was coming but Qatar contradicted those comments, saying that reports that it got a heads-up before the attack were false and the phone call from a U.S. official came when blasts were already being heard in the Qatari capital, Doha.
“Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures to respond,” al-Thani told reporters. Israel killed one member of Qatar’s internal security forces in its attack and injured others, Qatar said.
Trump assured the emir of Qatar in a phone call after the attack that “such a thing will not happen again on their soil.”
The U.S. president also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuters reported.
Israeli officials told Reuters the strike was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Hayya. Israel is still gathering information on the strike and is yet to determine whether any Hamas officials or leaders were killed, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Two U.S. officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. military had been notified by Israel shortly before the strike but there was no coordination with or approval from Washington.
Trump made a high-profile visit to Qatar in May and stayed at a hotel about 2 km (1.24 miles) from Tuesday’s attack site.
The airstrike took place shortly after Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for a shooting on Monday that killed six people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
Netanyahu said the attack was “entirely justified” and was ordered after the Jerusalem attack and the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in Gaza.
“The days are over when terror leaders can enjoy immunity of any kind,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. “I won’t allow that kind of immunity to exist.”
The Israeli operation drew strong negative reactions around the world.
The European Union called it a breach of international law and the United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020, called it “blatant and cowardly”.
Pope Leo expressed unusually forceful concern about the consequences of Israel’s strike in Qatar.
“The entire situation is very serious,” he said.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and said Qatar had been playing a very positive role in seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.
Israel has killed several top Hamas leaders since the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 soldiers and civilians and taking 251 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel has also bombed Lebanon, Syria, Iran and Yemen in the course of the Gaza conflict.
On Tuesday, Palestinians living in the ruins of Gaza City were showered with Israeli leaflets telling them to flee ahead of Israel’s effort to obliterate the area and wipe out Hamas, causing panic and confusion.
Israel wants to demilitarise the entire Gaza Strip, home to 2.2 million Palestinians before the war. Many countries around the world have warned Israel’s plan would spell catastrophe for Palestinians.
The plan has also provoked concern inside Israel, where public support for the war has wavered. Israel’s military leadership has warned Netanyahu against expanding the war, according to Israeli officials.
Families of Israeli hostages fear the attack could endanger the captives. Netanyahu says he is acting out of Israel’s interest by moving to finish off Hamas in order to safeguard his country against any more attacks.
Israel has been accused of genocide, including this month by the world’s biggest group of genocide scholars, over its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,000 people, according to local authorities.
World
Israel warns of ‘mighty hurricane’ in Gaza if Hamas does not surrender
Hamas was meanwhile studying the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal, delivered on Sunday with a warning from President Donald Trump that it was the militant group’s “last chance”.
Israel on Monday told residents of Gaza City to leave immediately after warning that it would step up airstrikes and ground operations in the Gaza Strip in a “mighty hurricane” if Hamas does not free the last hostages it is holding and surrender.
In what it called a final warning, Israel’s military told the Palestinian militant group that Gaza would be destroyed if it did not disarm and release 48 hostages seized in the 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, Reuters reported early Tuesday..
Residents said Israeli forces had bombed Gaza City from the air and blown up old armoured vehicles in its streets.
Hamas was meanwhile studying the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal, delivered on Sunday with a warning from President Donald Trump that it was the militant group’s “last chance”.
“I say to the residents of Gaza (City): you have been warned – get out of there!” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, adding that Israel had in recent days knocked down 50 “terror towers” in a prelude to an upcoming “ground operation” in Gaza City.
“A mighty hurricane will hit the skies of Gaza City today, and the roofs of the terror towers will shake,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.
“This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in the luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons – or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated.”
Katz’s post appeared before reports of a shooting at a bus stop in Jerusalem that killed six people including one Spanish citizen. Hamas praised the attackers.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bombed a 12-floor block in the middle of Gaza City where dozens of displaced families had been housed, three hours after urging those inside and in hundreds of tents in the surrounding area to leave.
In a statement, the IDF said Hamas militants who had “planted intelligence gathering means” and explosive devices had been operating near the building and “have used it throughout the war to plan and advance terror attacks against IDF forces”.
According to a senior Israeli official, the latest U.S. proposal calls for Hamas to return all 48 remaining living and dead hostages on the first day of a ceasefire, during which negotiations would be held to end the war.
World
After issuing ‘last warning’ to Hamas, Trump eyes Gaza deal ‘soon’
Under the deal, Hamas would free all the remaining 48 hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested a Gaza deal could come soon to secure the release of all the hostages held by Hamas, after earlier issuing what he called his “last warning” to the Palestinian militant group.
Trump, speaking to reporters after landing in the Washington area on Sunday evening following a brief trip to New York, said he had been discussing the issue on the plane.
“We’re working on a solution that may be very good,” he said. He declined to give further details. “You’ll be hearing about it pretty soon. We’re trying to get it ended, get the hostages back.”
Earlier on Sunday, he warned Hamas to accept his terms of an agreement, without giving any specifics, Reuters reported.
“The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”
Hamas later said that it received some ideas from the United States’ side through mediators to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza and was discussing ways to develop those ideas. It also gave no details of the possible agreement.
Hamas, in its statement, also reiterated its readiness for negotiations to release all hostages in exchange for a “clear announcement of an end to the war” and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.
Trump told reporters that he thought all the hostages would be returned: “I think we’re going to get them all.”
He noted that some may already have died but the aim would be to have their bodies returned.
On Saturday, Israel’s N12 News reported that Trump has put forth a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas.
Under the deal, Hamas would free all the remaining 48 hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel and negotiate an end to the war during a ceasefire in the enclave, according to N12.
An Israeli official said Israel was “seriously considering” Trump’s proposal but did not elaborate.
World
Ukraine says it attacked Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk
Kyiv says its strikes on Russian energy targets, in response to Moscow’s continued attacks on Ukraine, aim to undermine the adversary’s overall war effort.
Ukraine attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk region, inflicting “comprehensive fire damage”, the commander of its drone forces, Robert Brovdi, said on messaging app Telegram on Sunday.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
The transit pipeline supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to buy energy supplies from Russia, even after other European Union nations cut ties following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Kyiv says its strikes on Russian energy targets, in response to Moscow’s continued attacks on Ukraine, aim to undermine the adversary’s overall war effort, Reuters reported.
Oil shipments to both countries have been disrupted several times in recent weeks by Ukrainian attacks on the pipeline, which runs from Russia through Ukraine to reach Slovakia.
Israeli airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha disrupts ceasefire talks
Over 47,000 Afghan children and mothers at risk of acute malnutrition in earthquake-hit regions
UN Rights Council urged to address situation in Afghanistan
UN appeals for $140 million to assist quake-hit Afghan communities
EU, Uzbek envoys discuss Afghanistan situation
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
Trump says both sides in Ukraine war will need to cede territory
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal
Iran says direct nuclear talks with US possible under suitable conditions
Tahawol: Concerns over Kunar quake victims’ condition
Saar: Ongoing tensions in Ukraine and Middle East discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s relations with India discussed
Saar: Discussion on rising poppy cultivation in Pakistan
Tahawol: Continued deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Qosh Tepa Canal phase two will finish in five months: Mujahid
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran to fine Afghan refugees staying past deadline
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation and AWCC lead relief efforts for earthquake victims in eastern Afghanistan
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Wildfires are fuelling air pollution, UN weather body says
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan edge UAE by 4 runs in thrilling T20 Tri-Series clash
-
International Sports3 days ago
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan and OSCE discuss Afghanistan’s regional market integration
-
Regional4 days ago
Israeli military urges Gaza City residents to leave