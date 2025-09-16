World
Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, Axios reports
In recent weeks, some 300,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City, home to nearly 1 million people, reported Israel’s Army Radio.
Israel heavily bombarded Gaza City early Tuesday, said multiple media reports.
Axios, a U.S. media outlet, reported that the Israeli military launched a ground offensive on Monday to occupy Gaza City, citing Israeli officials. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)’s invasion of Gaza City erupted late Monday night.
According to the Times of Israel, the IDF has been gradually expanding airstrikes in and around the city in recent days, but has not dispatched ground troops into the densely populated northern city.
Local sources and eyewitnesses in Gaza denied any Israeli tank incursion into the Gaza City. There was no sighting yet of penetration or movement of Israeli tanks into the depth of the city, according to locals in Gaza City. But they confirmed intense air strikes and drone bombings in most parts of Gaza City.
The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on early Tuesday that the Israeli army has intensified its raids on Gaza City since Monday night. Citing local sources, WAFA said that Israeli warplanes were launching continuous raids on the city, almost not stopping.
In early August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that Israel’s Security Cabinet had approved a plan to take over Gaza City. Israel’s military spokesperson Effie Defrin said earlier this month that Israeli forces control about 40 percent of Gaza City and will “expand and intensify” the offensive in the coming days to seize the enclave’s largest urban center.
US’s Rubio calls Russian drone flight over Poland unacceptable
Russia has said its forces had been attacking Ukraine at the time of the drone incursions and that it had not intended to hit targets in Poland.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace this week was unacceptable but that it remained unclear if Russia had deliberately sent the drones into Polish territory, Reuters reported.
NATO announced plans to beef up the defense of Europe’s eastern flank on Friday, after Poland shot down drones that had violated its airspace, the first known shots fired by a member of the Western alliance during Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We think it’s an unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous development,” Rubio told reporters before departing on a trip to Israel and Britain.
“No doubt about it: the drones were intentionally launched. The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically.”
Rubio said that if the drones were targeted at Poland, “if the evidence leads us there, then obviously that’ll be a highly escalatory move.”
“There are a number of other possibilities as well, but I think we’d like to have all the facts and consult with our allies before we make specific determinations,” he added.
On Friday, Poland rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the incursions could have been a mistake, a rare contradiction of the U.S. president from one of Washington’s closest European allies. Its foreign minister told Reuters that Poland hoped Washington would take action to show solidarity with Warsaw, read the report.
At the United Nations on Friday, the U.S. called the airspace violations “alarming” and vowed to “defend every inch of NATO territory.”
UN overwhelmingly endorses two-state solution declaration that condemns Hamas
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians ahead of a meeting of world leaders.
The seven-page declaration is the result of an international conference at the U.N. in July – hosted by Saudi Arabia and France – on the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the event, Reuters reported.
A resolution endorsing the declaration received 142 votes in favor and 10 against, while 12 countries abstained.
The vote comes ahead of a meeting of world leaders on September 22 – on the sidelines of the high-level U.N. General Assembly – where Britain, , , and are expected to formally recognize a Palestinian state.
The declaration endorsed by the 193-member General Assembly condemns the attacks against Israel by Palestinian militants Hamas on October 7, 2023, which triggered the war in Gaza.
It also condemns the attacks by Israel against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, siege and starvation, “which have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe and protection crisis.”
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the resolution secured the international isolation of Hamas.
“For the first time today, the United Nations adopted a text condemning it for its crimes and calling for its surrender and disarmament,” he said in an X post.
The resolution was supported by all Gulf Arab states. Israel and the United States voted against it, along with Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Tonga.
The declaration endorsed by the resolution says the war in Gaza “must end now” and support the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission mandated by the U.N. Security Council.
The United States described the vote as “yet another misguided and ill-timed publicity stunt” that undermined serious diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
“Make no mistake, this resolution is a gift to Hamas,” U.S. diplomat Morgan Ortagus told the General Assembly. “Far from promoting peace, the conference has already prolonged the war, emboldened Hamas and harmed the prospects of peace in both short and long term.”
Israel, which has long criticized the U.N. for not condemning Hamas by name for the October 7 attacks, dismissed the declaration as one-sided and described the vote as theater.
“The only beneficiary is Hamas …When terrorists are the ones cheering, you are not advancing peace; you are advancing terror,” Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said.
The October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 64,000 people, also mostly civilians, have since been killed during the war in Gaza, according to local health authorities.
Nepal sets March elections after naming interim prime minister
Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved parliament and called for fresh elections on March 5, his office said late on Friday, following a week of deadly violence that culminated in the appointment of the country’s first woman Prime Minister in the interim.
The announcement came just hours after Paudel appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the country, following the deadly “Gen Z”-led anti-graft protests that forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign, Reuters reported.
The president “dissolved the House of Representatives … and fixed March 5, 2026, Thursday for the elections”, according to a statement from the president’s office.
Karki was appointed after two days of intense negotiations between Paudel, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and the protest leaders behind Nepal’s worst upheaval in years, which left at least 51 people killed and more than 1,300 injured.
Nepal’s southern neighbour, India, said it hoped that the developments would help foster peace and stability.
“Heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal’s interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal’s brothers and sisters,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.
The country-wide protests were sparked by a social media ban that has since been rolled back. The violence subsided only after Oli resigned on Tuesday.
Nepal has grappled with political and economic instability since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008, while a lack of jobs drives millions of young people to seek work in other countries like the Middle East, South Korea and Malaysia.
The country of 30 million people, tucked between China and India, inched back towards normalcy on Friday – with shops reopened, cars back on roads, and police replacing the guns they wielded earlier in the week with batons.
