World
US’s Rubio calls Russian drone flight over Poland unacceptable
Russia has said its forces had been attacking Ukraine at the time of the drone incursions and that it had not intended to hit targets in Poland.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace this week was unacceptable but that it remained unclear if Russia had deliberately sent the drones into Polish territory, Reuters reported.
NATO announced plans to beef up the defense of Europe’s eastern flank on Friday, after Poland shot down drones that had violated its airspace, the first known shots fired by a member of the Western alliance during Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We think it’s an unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous development,” Rubio told reporters before departing on a trip to Israel and Britain.
“No doubt about it: the drones were intentionally launched. The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically.”
Rubio said that if the drones were targeted at Poland, “if the evidence leads us there, then obviously that’ll be a highly escalatory move.”
“There are a number of other possibilities as well, but I think we’d like to have all the facts and consult with our allies before we make specific determinations,” he added.
On Friday, Poland rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the incursions could have been a mistake, a rare contradiction of the U.S. president from one of Washington’s closest European allies. Its foreign minister told Reuters that Poland hoped Washington would take action to show solidarity with Warsaw, read the report.
At the United Nations on Friday, the U.S. called the airspace violations “alarming” and vowed to “defend every inch of NATO territory.”
Russia has said its forces had been attacking Ukraine at the time of the drone incursions and that it had not intended to hit targets in Poland.
World
UN overwhelmingly endorses two-state solution declaration that condemns Hamas
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians ahead of a meeting of world leaders.
The seven-page declaration is the result of an international conference at the U.N. in July – hosted by Saudi Arabia and France – on the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the event, Reuters reported.
A resolution endorsing the declaration received 142 votes in favor and 10 against, while 12 countries abstained.
The vote comes ahead of a meeting of world leaders on September 22 – on the sidelines of the high-level U.N. General Assembly – where Britain, , , and are expected to formally recognize a Palestinian state.
The declaration endorsed by the 193-member General Assembly condemns the attacks against Israel by Palestinian militants Hamas on October 7, 2023, which triggered the war in Gaza.
It also condemns the attacks by Israel against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, siege and starvation, “which have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe and protection crisis.”
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the resolution secured the international isolation of Hamas.
“For the first time today, the United Nations adopted a text condemning it for its crimes and calling for its surrender and disarmament,” he said in an X post.
The resolution was supported by all Gulf Arab states. Israel and the United States voted against it, along with Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Tonga.
The declaration endorsed by the resolution says the war in Gaza “must end now” and support the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission mandated by the U.N. Security Council.
The United States described the vote as “yet another misguided and ill-timed publicity stunt” that undermined serious diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
“Make no mistake, this resolution is a gift to Hamas,” U.S. diplomat Morgan Ortagus told the General Assembly. “Far from promoting peace, the conference has already prolonged the war, emboldened Hamas and harmed the prospects of peace in both short and long term.”
Israel, which has long criticized the U.N. for not condemning Hamas by name for the October 7 attacks, dismissed the declaration as one-sided and described the vote as theater.
“The only beneficiary is Hamas …When terrorists are the ones cheering, you are not advancing peace; you are advancing terror,” Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said.
The October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 64,000 people, also mostly civilians, have since been killed during the war in Gaza, according to local health authorities.
World
Nepal sets March elections after naming interim prime minister
Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved parliament and called for fresh elections on March 5, his office said late on Friday, following a week of deadly violence that culminated in the appointment of the country’s first woman Prime Minister in the interim.
The announcement came just hours after Paudel appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the country, following the deadly “Gen Z”-led anti-graft protests that forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign, Reuters reported.
The president “dissolved the House of Representatives … and fixed March 5, 2026, Thursday for the elections”, according to a statement from the president’s office.
Karki was appointed after two days of intense negotiations between Paudel, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and the protest leaders behind Nepal’s worst upheaval in years, which left at least 51 people killed and more than 1,300 injured.
Nepal’s southern neighbour, India, said it hoped that the developments would help foster peace and stability.
“Heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal’s interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal’s brothers and sisters,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.
The country-wide protests were sparked by a social media ban that has since been rolled back. The violence subsided only after Oli resigned on Tuesday.
Nepal has grappled with political and economic instability since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008, while a lack of jobs drives millions of young people to seek work in other countries like the Middle East, South Korea and Malaysia.
The country of 30 million people, tucked between China and India, inched back towards normalcy on Friday – with shops reopened, cars back on roads, and police replacing the guns they wielded earlier in the week with batons.
World
Poland says Russian drone attack was ‘no mistake’ after Trump comments
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday that this week’s drone incursions into his country’s airspace were not a mistake by Russia, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the incident could have been accidental.
“We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn’t. And we know it,” Tusk said on X, Reuters reported.
Early on Wednesday, Poland shot down drones in its airspace with the backing of military aircraft from its NATO allies, the first time a member of the Western military alliance is known to have fired shots during Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Earlier on Friday, deputy defence minister Cezary Tomczyk also commented on Trump’s comment.
“I think this is a message that should reach President Trump today: there’s no question of a mistake – this was a deliberate Russian attack,” he told local TV broadcaster Polsat News.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who visits Kyiv on Friday, also responded to Trump’s words.
“On the night that 19 Russian drones crossed into Poland, 400 (drones) plus 40 missiles crossed into Ukraine. These were not mistakes,” he said in a video posted on X.
At Poland’s request, the UN Security Council will meet in New York on Friday. The meeting will begin at 1500 local time, Polish foreign affairs ministry said.
ATN secures rights to Season 3 of Kabul Premier League, six teams confirmed
PM Shehbaz presses Kabul to act against militants
US’s Rubio calls Russian drone flight over Poland unacceptable
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s denial of helicopter return to Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on Afghan refugee issues in Pakistan, Iran
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
‘No deal until there’s a deal’: Trump-Putin talks yield no breakthrough on Ukraine
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s denial of helicopter return to Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on Afghan refugee issues in Pakistan, Iran
Exclusive interview with Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s envoy in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Eviction of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries discussed
Saar: UN’s role in world peace: symbolic or substantive
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
-
Regional5 days ago
Qatar condemns Israeli bombing in Doha, vows to protect national sovereignty
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 47,000 Afghan children and mothers at risk of acute malnutrition in earthquake-hit regions
-
Regional5 days ago
Israel launches attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, blasts heard in Doha
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan and Turkey envoys hold talks on Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Rights Council urged to address situation in Afghanistan