Khalilzad warns Pakistan against reckless war threats toward Afghanistan, urges diplomacy

Former U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has strongly criticized Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif for threatening Afghanistan with war, calling the remarks “reckless in the extreme” and warning that such rhetoric could drag both countries into a devastating conflict.

In a post on X, Khalilzad cautioned that allowing “personal hostility” to shape national decisions could have disastrous consequences.

“Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif is threatening Afghanistan with open war. This is reckless in the extreme,” Khalilzad wrote. “He is known for his personal hostility against Afghans and even against his own country’s Pashtun citizens — but is it wise to let one individual’s sentiments lead Pakistan into a disastrous war?”

Khalilzad, who played a key role in facilitating the 2020 Doha peace agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate, stressed that war between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be a “lose-lose situation” and must be prevented at all costs.

“A war between Pakistan and Afghanistan must be avoided,” he said, urging both sides to choose diplomacy, negotiation, and cooperation instead. “Mutually beneficial agreements and constructive neighborliness are better options.”

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, following recent cross-border clashes and inflammatory statements from senior Pakistani officials. Islamabad has accused Kabul of harboring groups responsible for attacks inside Pakistan, an allegation the Afghan side has repeatedly denied.

Observers view Khalilzad’s comments as a clear call for restraint and a reminder that peace and dialogue remain the only path to long-term regional stability.