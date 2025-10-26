Trump vows to resolve Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict ‘very quickly’

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday pledged to “quickly” end the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, describing both Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir as “great people.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the Thailand–Cambodia peace deal on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Trump highlighted his administration’s peace efforts, claiming to have ended eight wars within eight months.

“We’re averaging one a month. There’s only one left, although I heard Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up,” Trump said. “But I’ll get that solved very quickly. I know them both — the Pakistan Field Marshal and the Prime Minister are great people, and I have no doubt we’re going to get that done quickly.”

Trump described conflict resolution as a personal mission, saying: “If I can take time and save millions of lives, that’s really a great thing. I can’t think of anything better to do.” He added that no previous U.S. president had achieved as many peace agreements, declaring: “They start wars; they don’t solve them.”

The U.S. president also expressed pride in brokering the Thailand–Cambodia accord, calling it a “historic achievement” and a symbol of Washington’s renewed global peace diplomacy.

Trump’s follow a series of recent warm exchanges between him and Pakistan’s leadership. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Sharif publicly praised Trump’s role in helping defuse tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.