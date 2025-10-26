Latest News
Trump vows to resolve Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict ‘very quickly’
The U.S. president also expressed pride in brokering the Thailand–Cambodia accord, calling it a “historic achievement” and a symbol of Washington’s renewed global peace diplomacy.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday pledged to “quickly” end the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, describing both Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir as “great people.”
Speaking at the signing ceremony of the Thailand–Cambodia peace deal on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Trump highlighted his administration’s peace efforts, claiming to have ended eight wars within eight months.
“We’re averaging one a month. There’s only one left, although I heard Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up,” Trump said. “But I’ll get that solved very quickly. I know them both — the Pakistan Field Marshal and the Prime Minister are great people, and I have no doubt we’re going to get that done quickly.”
Trump described conflict resolution as a personal mission, saying: “If I can take time and save millions of lives, that’s really a great thing. I can’t think of anything better to do.” He added that no previous U.S. president had achieved as many peace agreements, declaring: “They start wars; they don’t solve them.”
Trump’s follow a series of recent warm exchanges between him and Pakistan’s leadership. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Sharif publicly praised Trump’s role in helping defuse tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
Latest News
Khalilzad warns Pakistan against reckless war threats toward Afghanistan, urges diplomacy
In a post on X, Khalilzad cautioned that allowing “personal hostility” to shape national decisions could have disastrous consequences.
Former U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has strongly criticized Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif for threatening Afghanistan with war, calling the remarks “reckless in the extreme” and warning that such rhetoric could drag both countries into a devastating conflict.
“Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif is threatening Afghanistan with open war. This is reckless in the extreme,” Khalilzad wrote. “He is known for his personal hostility against Afghans and even against his own country’s Pashtun citizens — but is it wise to let one individual’s sentiments lead Pakistan into a disastrous war?”
Khalilzad, who played a key role in facilitating the 2020 Doha peace agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate, stressed that war between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be a “lose-lose situation” and must be prevented at all costs.
“A war between Pakistan and Afghanistan must be avoided,” he said, urging both sides to choose diplomacy, negotiation, and cooperation instead. “Mutually beneficial agreements and constructive neighborliness are better options.”
His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, following recent cross-border clashes and inflammatory statements from senior Pakistani officials. Islamabad has accused Kabul of harboring groups responsible for attacks inside Pakistan, an allegation the Afghan side has repeatedly denied.
Observers view Khalilzad’s comments as a clear call for restraint and a reminder that peace and dialogue remain the only path to long-term regional stability.
Latest News
Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Turkey report key progress toward ceasefire framework
The talks, facilitated by Turkish mediators, come amid recent cross-border tensions and deadly clashes that have strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad in recent months.
Ongoing peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Turkey have entered a decisive phase, with both sides exchanging final drafts of a proposed agreement aimed at ending cross-border tensions and restoring stability, diplomatic sources told Ariana News.
After nearly 15 hours of discussions that stretched into the early hours of Sunday, the Afghan delegation submitted its final draft proposal to the Pakistani side around 2 a.m. The document, sources said, stresses Pakistan’s commitment to respecting Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and airspace, while prohibiting the use of Afghan soil for hostile activities against any country or group.
In addition, the Afghan negotiators proposed the creation of a four-party monitoring mechanism that would include representatives from both nations as well as mediating countries, to oversee ceasefire implementation and facilitate information sharing on potential violations.
Pakistan’s delegation reportedly submitted its revised version of the draft by 6 a.m., signaling continued engagement and responsiveness to Afghanistan’s proposals. Both delegations are scheduled to meet again at midday Sunday, with mediators present, in what observers believe could be a make-or-break session to finalize the ceasefire terms.
The talks, facilitated by Turkish mediators, come amid recent cross-border tensions and deadly clashes that have strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad in recent months. The two neighbors have accused each other of harboring armed groups operating along the Durand Line, a longstanding source of friction.
Since September, Pakistan has also intensified deportations of undocumented Afghan refugees, further worsening relations. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly called for dialogue, emphasizing that peace and economic cooperation are the only viable paths forward.
Analysts view the current negotiations in Turkey as the most serious attempt yet to defuse the crisis since U.S. President Donald Trump announced his administration’s willingness earlier this month to help mediate between the two countries.
If successful, the talks could mark a breakthrough in regional diplomacy, paving the way for trade normalization, border cooperation, and joint counterterrorism mechanisms — areas both sides have long identified as priorities for restoring trust.
Latest News
IEA delegation travels to Kazakhstan for 3rd Afghan–Kazakh business forum
Afghanistan’s government-private sector delegation, led by Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate, departed for Kazakhstan on late Saturday to participate in the third Afghan–Kazakh business forum.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a statement that this official invitation was extended by Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.
According to the statement, the third Afghan–Kazakh business forum which includes a trade networking conference, bilateral business meetings, and an expo of Afghan products and goods is scheduled to be held from October 25 to 30 of this year in the city of Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
At the expo, Afghan products and goods from various sectors, including carpets, handicrafts, food items, non-alcoholic and energy beverages, steel, and dried fruits, will be showcased.
Nearly 200 members of Afghanistan’s private sector, from both inside and outside the country, are accompanying minister Azizi on this trip.
