World
Morocco youth protests spread and turn deadly, two killed
Two people were killed and others injured in Lqliaa, near Agadir, when security forces used firearms to prevent a group of individuals from stealing their weapons on Wednesday night, local authorities said, in an incident that marks a deadly turn in anti-government protests that initially rallied for social justice reforms.
The protests, which began Saturday with demands for better education and healthcare, have been organized online by a loosely formed, anonymous youth group calling itself “GenZ 212.” The group has used platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and the gaming app Discord to mobilize support, Reuters reported.
Security forces had to use firearms in self-defense after tear gas failed to stop the group from storming into the security forces (gendarmerie) facility, local authorities said.
Armed with knives, the group managed to set fire to a part of the facility and to a vehicle, forcing security forces to use firearms in self-defense, said local authorities, who did not specify how many were injured.
The GenZ 212 movement is inspired by similar youth-led protests in Asia and Latin America. Membership in GenZ 212’s Discord server surged from around 3,000 last week to more than 130,000 today, reflecting the rapid growth of the youth-led protest movement.
Authorities initially responded with attempts to quash the rallies, but the demonstrations escalated into widespread unrest on Tuesday night. Reuters images showed security forces encircling protesters forcefully hauling them into vans.
The Interior Ministry said, opens new tab 263 members of security forces and 23 civilians were injured during Tuesday’s clashes.
WAVE OF YOUTH ANGER
On Wednesday night, violence spread to Salé, near the capital Rabat, where groups of young men in densely populated neighborhoods hurled stones at police, looted shops, set banks ablaze, and torched police vehicles, according to witnesses.
In Tangier, on the Strait of Gibraltar, young men threw stones at security forces.
Smaller towns in the Souss region near Agadir saw for the second consecutive night some of the most intense unrest. In Sidi Bibi, masked youths burned the commune headquarters and blocked a main road, said local resident Hassan Berkouz.
South of Agadir in Biougra, a bank was ransacked and shops damaged.
“I was in the cafe watching PSG vs Real Madrid match when young men started hurling stones at shops. We watched the game still inside the closed cafe,” Abdeslam Chegri, a local civil society activist, said.
Morocco’s tourist hub Marrakech saw violent clashes as protesters burned a police station, according to local media LeDesk.
The recent wave of youth anger was sparked by earlier protests in Agadir over poor hospital conditions, which quickly spread to other cities.
In Taroudant, usually a quiet town east of Agadir, demonstrators clashed with security forces, attacked shops and burned cars.
By contrast, peaceful demonstrations were held in Casablanca, Morocco’s economic capital, and in the eastern cities of Oujda and Taza.
Protesters there called for Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to resign and chanted slogans such as “The people want an end to corruption.”
Morocco’s unemployment rate stands at 12.8%, with youth unemployment reaching 35.8% and 19% among graduates, according to the national statistics agency.
While Morocco has seen recurring peaceful protests over economic and social grievances, this week’s unrest is the most violent since the 2016–2017 demonstrations in the northern Rif region.
Earlier in the day, the Interior Ministry said it would uphold the right to protest within legal boundaries and pledged to respond with “restraint and self-control, avoiding provocation.”
On Tuesday, in posts on social media sites discussing the protests, the “GenZ 212” group said it rejected violence and was committed to continuing peaceful protests. It said it had no conflict with the security forces, only with the government.
So far, 409 people have been taken into police custody following the unrest and 193 will face trial – mostly on bail – on charges including arson, ransacking, attacking security forces, according to the prosecutor.
World
Trump order pledges that US will defend Qatar in event of attack
U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to treat any armed attack on Qatar as a threat to the United States’ own security, according to a document published on Wednesday that says U.S. forces could step in to defend the Middle Eastern nation.
Qatar on Wednesday welcomed Trump’s order, describing it as a milestone in strengthening defense ties and bilateral cooperation, its foreign ministry said, Reuters reported.
The executive order – which appears to significantly deepen the U.S. commitment to Qatar – comes after Israel last month attempted to kill leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Doha.
That strike, launched with little advance notice to the Trump administration, caused consternation in Washington given the close U.S. relationship with Qatar, which hosts the largest U.S. military base in the region.
PLEDGE TO RESPOND
The document was dated Monday, the day Trump hosted Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House and presented a proposal for ending the war in Gaza. Qatar has been a key mediator between the U.S. and Israel and Hamas over the war.
“The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States,” the order said.
“In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability.”
The document said top U.S. defense and intelligence officials will maintain contingency planning with Qatar to ensure a rapid response to any attacks.
Neighboring Saudi Arabia has long sought similar guarantees as part of Washington’s efforts to normalise relations between Riyadh and Israel, but such a deal has not materialised. Last month, Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan.
QATARI JETLINER GIFT
While the president can negotiate collective defense treaties like the one that created NATO, it requires Senate confirmation to become law. An executive order can be repealed by any U.S. president in the future and it is unclear what would compel the U.S. to fulfill the commitment.
Trump’s order goes beyond a 2022 order by his predecessor Joe Biden that designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, allowing increased military cooperation but falling short of promising to defend Qatar if attacked.
There was no U.S. military response when Qatar came under attack by Iran in June after a U.S. strike on nuclear facilities in Iran.
The Trump administration in May officially accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar and the military is working to prepare it for use as a new Air Force One to transport the president. Trump dismissed legal and ethical concerns over the plane’s transfer.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Doha after the Israeli strike, and said an enhanced defense cooperation agreement was being finalized with Qatar.
World
US Government shutdown begins, Putting 750,000 workers at risk
The deadlock followed weeks of bitter negotiations, with Democrats demanding restored funding for health care programs, while Republicans pushed through a short-term funding plan that collapsed in the Senate.
The US government officially shut down early Wednesday after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach a budget agreement, forcing hundreds of thousands of federal employees off the job without pay.
The deadlock followed weeks of bitter negotiations, with Democrats demanding restored funding for health care programs, while Republicans pushed through a short-term funding plan that collapsed in the Senate just before the midnight deadline.
As of 12:01 a.m., multiple federal departments and agencies began halting operations, although essential services such as the military, the Postal Service, Social Security, and food assistance programs remain in place. According to the Congressional Budget Office, as many as 750,000 workers could be sent home each day until the shutdown ends.
Both parties swiftly blamed one another. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of “shutting down the government to take away health care,” while House Speaker Mike Johnson said Democrats were prolonging the crisis for “selfish reasons,” warning that veterans, mothers, and children would be among those hit hardest.
Trump, for his part, downplayed the disruption, calling shutdowns an opportunity to “get rid of things we didn’t want” and suggesting Democrats would bear the brunt of the consequences.
The shutdown is the first since the record-breaking 35-day closure during Trump’s previous term in 2018–2019. How long this one will last remains uncertain, with Congress still deeply divided over funding priorities and no compromise in sight.
Since 1976, the federal government has closed 21 times due to budget disputes.
World
Former French President Sarkozy handed 5-year jail term in stunning downfall
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday for criminal conspiracy over attempts to raise campaign funds from Libya, a spectacular downfall for the conservative who led France from 2007-2012.
The sentence, which will soon make Sarkozy the first post-war president of France to be imprisoned, was harsher than many expected and stunned allies and foes alike, Reuters reported.
As he exited the courtroom, Sarkozy, visibly moved, expressed his outrage at what he said was a “scandalous” ruling.
“If they absolutely want me to sleep in jail, I will sleep in jail, but with my head held high,” he told reporters, adding that he was innocent. “I will not apologise for something I didn’t do.”
“What happened today … is of extreme gravity in regard to the rule of law, and for the trust one can have in the justice system,” he said of the ruling, as his wife, model and singer-songwriter Carla Bruni, stood by him.
SARKOZY FOUND GUILTY OF CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy over efforts by close aides to procure funds for his 2007 presidential bid from Libya during the rule of late dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
He was acquitted by the Paris court of all other charges, including corruption and receiving illegal campaign financing.
“We were shocked (by the sentence) because when we started hearing the decision being read out, we thought his innocence would be recognised,” one of his lawyers, Jean-Michel Darrois, told reporters. “We hope the appeals court will see things more clearly and will recognise his innocence.”
SARKOZY WILL GO TO JAIL
The prison sentence is enforceable immediately, with the judge saying Sarkozy would have just a short period to put his affairs in order before prosecutors call on him to head to jail.
That must happen within a month. French media said Sarkozy would be summoned on October 13 to be told when he would be jailed.
Authorities did not disclose where he would be jailed, though people familiar with the French judicial system say it could be in the capital’s storied La Sante prison, which in the past has housed leftist militant Carlos the Jackal and former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.
“It’s the prison best suited to welcome a profile such as his,” said prison guard union representative Wilfried Fonck.
Sarkozy, who has always denied the charges, was accused of making a deal with Gaddafi in 2005, when Sarkozy was France’s interior minister, to obtain campaign financing in exchange for supporting the then-isolated Libyan government on the international stage.
The judge said there was no proof that Sarkozy made such a deal with Gaddafi, nor that money that was sent from Libya reached Sarkozy’s campaign coffers, even if the timing was “compatible” and the paths the money went through were “very opaque”.
But she said Sarkozy was guilty of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007 for having let close aides get in touch with people in Libya to try and obtain campaign financing. From May 2007, he was president and covered by presidential immunity, the court added.
MIXED REACTION
It was the second time this year that a French court handed down a ruling with immediate effect on a major political figure.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen was convicted in March of embezzling EU funds and given an immediate five-year ban on running for office.
Le Pen was prompt to react to Sarkozy’s sentencing, saying it was “a grave danger” that judges were opting for immediately enforceable rulings and not waiting for appeals.
Reactions among French politicians were mixed, with several on the right – including Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau – rushing to give support to Sarkozy, while on the left, the ruling was seen as proof of the independence of the judiciary.
Vincent Brengarth, lawyer for economic justice campaign group Sherpa, which was party to the trial, also welcomed the ruling, saying it “confirms we have an independent justice system that can be brave”.
On the streets of Paris, reactions were equally mixed.
“I think it’s a good thing that Mr. Sarkozy, the former president of France, is being held accountable for his actions,” said student Clement Buy.
But others disagreed. “It was the same for Marine Le Pen. We pick fights with people who are involved in politics … other parties are perhaps afraid (of them), that’s all,” said pensioner Jacqueline Erman.
MORE LEGAL WOES FOR SARKOZY
Despite his legal battles, and having his Legion of Honour, France’s highest distinction, stripped in June, Sarkozy remains an influential figure on the French political stage.
He recently met with his former protege, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and has also lent credibility to Le Pen’s National Rally (RN), saying the far-right, anti-immigrant party now forms part of the “republican arc.”
Sarkozy has faced several legal battles since leaving office.
Last year, France’s highest court upheld a conviction for corruption and influence peddling, ordering him to wear an electronic tag for a year, a first for a former French head of state. The tag has now been removed.
Also last year, an appeals court confirmed a separate conviction for illegal campaign financing over his failed re-election bid in 2012. A final ruling from France’s highest court is expected on that case next month.
