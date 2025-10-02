Latest News
US to give Ukraine intelligence on long-range energy targets in Russia
Ukraine has also developed its own long-range missile named the Flamingo, but quantities are unknown as the missile is in early production.
The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence on long-range energy infrastructure targets within Russia, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, as it weighs whether to send Kyiv missiles that could be used in such strikes, Reuters reported.
The U.S. is also asking NATO allies to provide similar support, the U.S. officials said, confirming details first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The decision represents the first known policy change that President Donald Trump has signed off on since hardening his rhetoric toward Russia in recent weeks in an attempt to end Moscow’s more than three-year-long war in neighboring Ukraine.
Washington has long-been sharing intelligence with Kyiv, but the Wall Street Journal said it will now be easier for Ukraine to hit infrastructure like refineries, pipelines and power plants with the aim of depriving the Kremlin of revenue and oil.
Trump has been pressing European countries to stop buying Russian oil in exchange for his agreement to impose tough sanctions on Moscow in a bid to try to dry up funding for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, read the report.
Neither the White House nor Ukraine’s mission to the United Nations immediately responded to separate requests for comment from Reuters. Russia’s U.N. mission in New York declined to comment.
The move comes as the United States also considers a Ukrainian request to obtain Tomahawks, which have a range of 2,500 km (1,550 miles) – easily enough to hit Moscow and most of European Russia if fired from Ukraine.
Ukraine has also developed its own long-range missile named the Flamingo, but quantities are unknown as the missile is in early production.
According to U.S. officials cited by the Wall Street Journal, the approval for additional intelligence came shortly before Trump posted on social media last week suggesting that Ukraine could retake all its land occupied by Russia, in a striking rhetorical shift in Kyiv’s favor.
“After seeing the Economic trouble (the war) is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last Tuesday, shortly after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, calling it a “special military operation” to halt Kyiv’s Westward geopolitical drift and what it considers to be a dangerous NATO expansion to the east.
Kyiv and European allies consider the invasion to be an imperial-style land grab.
Trump began his second term as president in January, vowing to quickly end the war in Ukraine.
“President Trump is a special kind of politician. He likes quick fixes and this is a situation where quick fixes do not work,” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said earlier on Wednesday during a press conference to mark the start of Russia’s October presidency of the U.N. Security Council.
Nebenzia also cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying that if the U.S. decided to supply Ukraine with tomahawks “it will not change the situation on the battlefield.”
This is the first time the United States will provide assistance with Ukrainian long-range strikes deep into Russian territory on energy targets, officials told the Wall Street Journal.
Energy revenue remains the Kremlin’s single most important source of cash to finance the war effort, making oil and gas exports a central target of Western sanctions.
Trump has taken steps to impose an additional tariff on imports from India to pressure New Delhi to halt its purchases of discounted Russian crude oil, and lobbied the likes of Turkey to stop buying oil from Moscow too.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Group of Seven nations’ finance ministers said they will take joint steps to increase pressure on Russia by targeting those who are continuing to increase their purchases of Russian oil and those that are facilitating circumvention, Reuters reported.
Afghan FM Muttaqi to meet Russia’s Lavrov on sidelines of Moscow Format talks
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on October 7, on the sidelines of the 7th “Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan,” according to Russian Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the meeting will focus on current bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Moscow.
The Moscow Format will bring together special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. A delegation from Belarus has also been invited as a guest.
According to Zakharova, the talks will be chaired by Russia’s top diplomat and held behind closed doors. She added: “The priority will be to promote national reconciliation in Afghanistan and expand practical cooperation between regional countries and Kabul in the fields of politics, economy, counterterrorism, and counter-narcotics.”
A joint statement is expected at the conclusion of the meeting.
UN alarmed over spike in executions of Afghan nationals in Iran
Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have long criticized Iran for carrying out one of the highest numbers of executions globally.
The United Nations has voiced deep concern over a sharp increase in executions in Iran, particularly of Afghan nationals, urging Tehran to halt the practice immediately.
Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, said in a statement on X that more than 1,000 executions have been documented in Iran so far this year. At least 58 of those executed were Afghan citizens, he added.
“This blatant disregard for human rights must come to an end,” Bennett stressed, calling on Iran to impose an official moratorium on the death penalty without delay.
The UN expert’s warning follows mounting reports from international rights organizations highlighting the disproportionate number of Afghans executed in Iran in recent years. Many of those cases involve drug-related charges, which rights groups argue are often applied without fair trial guarantees.
Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have long criticized Iran for carrying out one of the highest numbers of executions globally.
The latest surge has triggered alarm not only over Iran’s human rights record, but also over the vulnerability of Afghan migrants and refugees who make up a significant population in the country.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry has not yet issued an official response to the UN statement, but Kabul has previously urged host countries to respect the rights of Afghan nationals abroad.
WFP delivers food aid to 58,000 people in earthquake-hit eastern Afghanistan
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has provided emergency food assistance to more than 58,000 people in the eastern Afghan provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman, after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the region a month ago.
The earthquakes worsened an already severe food security crisis, with over 9 million Afghans facing acute food insecurity, and acute malnutrition among children and mothers at record highs.
The quake-hit region is also facing an influx of Afghan families forcibly expelled from Pakistan, many returning to shattered homes and farmland in eastern Afghanistan.
WFP said that it has also supported humanitarian operations with logistics, including the deployment of UNHAS flights and helicopters to deliver aid to remote communities. Communications and energy infrastructure, such as VSAT internet, UHF radios, and solar power systems, have been established to facilitate coordination.
Despite these efforts, WFP continues to face a funding gap of US$622 million for the next six months, with limited resources forcing support to fewer than one million people per month.
