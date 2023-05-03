Science & Technology
Musk threatens to reassign NPR Twitter account, NPR says
Twitter chief Elon Musk has “threatened” to reassign National Public Radio’s Twitter account to another company, the U.S.-based broadcaster said on Tuesday.
Musk suggested that he would reassign the network’s main account, under the @NPR handle, to another organization or person, NPR said.
NPR stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds last month in protest against a Twitter designation that implied government involvement in its editorial content, Reuters reported.
Musk, in an email to an NPR reporter, asked about its engagement with Twitter, the public broadcaster said.
“So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company?” NPR quoted Musk as saying.
“Our policy is to recycle handles that are definitively dormant,” he said in another email. “Same policy applies to all accounts. No special treatment for NPR.”
NPR and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.
PBS and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation followed NPR and stopped posting on Twitter following similar labeling.
Twitter later dropped the labels but the outlets that were targeted have not resumed activity, their profiles showed on Tuesday.
China’s Mars rover finds signs of recent water activity on Red Planet
Scientists studying data from China’s Zhurong rover have for the first time found cracked layers on tiny Martian dunes, which imply the Red Planet was a salt-rich watery world as recently as 400,000 years ago.
Since landing in Mars’ northern hemisphere in May 2021, the rover has rolled close to four nearby crescent-shaped dunes in the Utopia Planitia region to investigate their surface composition.
All four of the miniature, wind-formed geological features are coated with thin, widespread fractured crusts and ridges that formed from melting small pockets of “modern water” sometime between 1.4 million years to 400,000 years ago, according to a new paper published Friday.
“This means a more recent time in Martian history,” Xiaoguang Qin, a scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and an author of the new study, told Space.com.
Scientists have long thought that early Mars harbored abundant liquid water about three billion years ago. But dramatic climate changes froze much of it as ice now locked in poles and left the bulk of the planet parched.
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway, Reuters reported.
The rocket reached an altitude of 250 kilometers (155.34 miles) where experiments were carried out in zero gravity, the agency said in a statement.
“It landed in the mountains at 1,000 meters altitude, and 10 kilometers from the closest settlement,” Philip Ohlsson, head of communications at SSC, told Reuters on Tuesday.
There are routines in place when things go wrong and we inform both Swedish and Norwegian governments, and other actors, he said.
Work on retrieving the payload is underway and an investigation is being launched to determine the technical details behind the unplanned flight path, the agency said.
“The Norwegian authorities take any unauthorised activity on the Norwegian side of the border very seriously,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said by e-mail.
In the event of any border violation, those responsible should immediately inform the relevant Norwegian authorities, which included the foreign ministry, through the right channels, the spokesperson said.
The ministry had not received a formal notification of the incident from the Swedish authorities, she added.
Work on Norwegian territory to salvage any wreckage also required prior consent, the spokesperson said.
The Norwegian foreign ministry said it was not aware of whether there was any damage to the surroundings, while a SSC spokesperson said the rocket came down far from any settlement.
Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority was not immediately available for a comment, Reuters reported.
China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats
China will explore using 3D printing technology to construct buildings on the moon, the official China Daily reported on Monday, as Beijing solidifies plans for long-term lunar habitation.
In the 2020 Chinese lunar mission, the Chang’e 5, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, an uncrewed probe took back to Earth China’s first lunar soil samples. China, which made its first lunar landing in 2013, plans to land an astronaut on the moon by 2030, Reuters reported.
Between now and then, China will launch the Chang’e 6, 7 and 8 missions, with the latter tasked to look for reusable resources on the moon for long-term human habitation.
The Chang’e 8 probe will conduct on-site investigations of the environment and mineral composition, and also determine whether technologies such as 3D printing can be deployed on the lunar surface, China Daily reported, quoting Wu Weiren, a scientist at the China National Space Administration.
“If we wish to stay on the moon for a long time, we need to set up stations by using the moon’s own materials,” Wu said.
China wants to start building a lunar base using soil from the moon in five years, Chinese media reported earlier this month.
A robot tasked with making “lunar soil bricks” will be launched during the Chang’e 8 mission around 2028, according to an expert from the Chinese Academy of Engineering.
The race to set foot on the moon has intensified in recent years, particularly with the United States.
This month, NASA and Canada’s space agency named four astronauts for the Artemis II mission planned for late 2024, in what would be the first human fly-by of the moon in decades.
