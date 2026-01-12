World
Trump says he will talk to Musk about restoring internet in Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he plans to speak with billionaire Elon Musk about restoring internet in Iran, where authorities have blacked out services for four days amid ongoing anti-government protests.
“He’s very good at that kind of thing, he’s got a very good company,” Trump told reporters in response to a question about whether he would engage with Musk’s SpaceX company, which offers a satellite internet service called Starlink that has been used in Iran, Reuters reported.
Musk and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The flow of information from Iran has been hampered by an internet blackout since Thursday amid the most expansive protests against the country’s clerical establishment since 2022.
Musk and Trump have held an on-again, off-again relationship after the billionaire helped fund Trump’s winning presidential campaign and subsequently orchestrated massive cuts to the federal government.
The pair had a public falling-out last year as Musk opposed Trump’s signature tax bill, but the entrepreneur appears to have rekindled his relationship with the Trump administration. Musk and Trump were seen dining together at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this month, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit a SpaceX facility in Texas on Monday.
Musk has supported providing Starlink to Iranians to help them circumvent the government’s restrictions, including amid previous protests in 2022. That year, the Biden White House engaged with Musk to set up Starlink in Iran after the country was engulfed by protests following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The Starlink satellite service has been used in other regions marked by unrest or conflict such as Ukraine, where Musk in 2022 ordered a shutdown of Starlink during a pivotal Ukrainian offensive, Reuters reported.
Iran’s current protests began on December 28 in response to soaring prices, before turning against the clerical rulers who have governed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Hundreds of people have been killed since then, rights groups estimate. U.S.-based organization HRANA said it has verified the deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, with more than 10,600 people arrested in two weeks of unrest. Iran has not given an official toll and Reuters was unable to independently verify the tolls.
World
Israel on high alert for possibility of US intervention in Iran
Israel is on high alert for the possibility of any U.S. intervention in Iran as authorities there confront the biggest anti-government protests in years, Reuters reported citing three Israeli sources with knowledge of the matter.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days and warned Iran’s rulers against using force against demonstrators. On Saturday, Trump said the U.S. stands “ready to help”, Reuters reported.
The sources, who were present for Israeli security consultations over the weekend, did not elaborate on what Israel’s high-alert footing meant in practice. Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war in June, in which the U.S. joined Israel in launching airstrikes.
In a phone call on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the possibility of U.S. intervention in Iran, according to an Israeli source who was present for the conversation. A U.S. official confirmed the two men spoke but did not say what topics they discussed.
Israel has not signalled a desire to intervene in Iran as protests grip the country, with tensions between the two arch-foes high over Israeli concerns about Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
In an interview with the Economist published on Friday, Netanyahu said there would be horrible consequences for Iran if it were to attack Israel. Alluding to the protests, he said: “Everything else, I think we should see what is happening inside Iran.”
World
China, Russia, Iran start ‘BRICS Plus’ naval exercises in South African waters
The expanded BRICS group also includes Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.
China, Russia and Iran began a week of joint naval exercises in South Africa’s waters on Saturday in what the host country described as a BRICS Plus operation to “ensure the safety of shipping and maritime economic activities”.
BRICS Plus is an expansion of a geopolitical bloc originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – and seen by members as a counterweight to U.S. and Western economic dominance – to include six other countries.
Though South Africa routinely carries out naval exercises with China and Russia, it comes at a time of heightened tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and several BRICS Plus countries, including China, Iran, South Africa and Brazil.
The expanded BRICS group also includes Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.
Chinese military officials leading the opening ceremony said Brazil, Egypt and Ethiopia participated as observers.
“Exercise WILL FOR PEACE 2026 brings together navies from BRICS Plus countries for … joint maritime safety operations (and) interoperability drills,” South Africa’s military said in a statement.
Lieutenant Colonel Mpho Mathebula, acting spokesperson for joint operations, told Reuters all members had been invited.
Trump has accused the BRICS nations of pursuing “anti-American” polities, and last January threatened all members with a 10% trade tariff on top of duties he was already imposing on countries across the world.
The pro-Western Democratic Alliance, the second largest party in South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s coalition, said the exercises “contradict our stated neutrality” and that BRICS had “rendered South Africa a pawn in the power games being waged by rogue states on the international stage”.
Mathebula rejected that criticism.
“This is not a political arrangement … there is no hostility (towards the U.S.),” Mathebula told Reuters, pointing out that South Africa has also periodically carried out exercises with the U.S. Navy.
“It’s a naval exercise. The intention is for us to improve our capabilities and share information,” she said.
World
German president says US is destroying world order
Although the German president’s role is largely ceremonial, his words carry some weight and he has more freedom to express views than politicians.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has strongly criticised U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump and urged the world not to let the world order disintegrate into a “den of robbers” where the unscrupulous take what they want, Reuters reported.
In unusually strong remarks, which appeared to refer to actions such as the ousting of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro at the weekend, the former foreign minister said global democracy was being attacked as never before.
Although the German president’s role is largely ceremonial, his words carry some weight and he has more freedom to express views than politicians.
Describing Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a watershed, Steinmeier said the U.S. behaviour represented a second historic rupture.
“Then there is the breakdown of values by our most important partner, the USA, which helped build this world order,” Steinmeier said in remarks at a symposium late on Wednesday.
“It is about preventing the world from turning into a den of robbers, where the most unscrupulous take whatever they want, where regions or entire countries are treated as the property of a few great powers,” he said.
On Thursday, a poll for public broadcaster ARD indicated 76% of Germans surveyed now felt the United States was not a partner that Germany could rely on, an increase of three percentage points since June 2025. Only 15% felt Germany could now trust the United States, the lowest level recorded in the regular survey of attitudes, read the report.
By contrast roughly three-quarters felt they could rely on France and Britain.
The survey found 69% of Germans concerned about security in Europe, about the same number that thought NATO partners could not rely on the protection of the United States, the strongest member of the alliance.
Afghan student found dead in India
Trump says weighing tough response to Iran crackdown, says Tehran called to negotiate
IEA’s Supreme Leader issues decree on jurisdiction of specialized court for usurped lands
KP chief minister questions Pakistan’s claims of militants operating from Afghanistan
Gold edges past $4,600/oz as Powell-Trump rift stokes safe-haven demand
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Tahawol: Iran’s ongoing crisis and its consequences discussed
Saar: Origins and consequences of poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UNICEF’s call for supporting Afghan children’s education
Saar: Discussion on ongoing protests in Iran
Tawsia: Boost in Afghanistan’s imports and exports discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
-
Latest News2 days ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan says diplomatic channels with Afghanistan open, seeks written assurances against terrorism
-
Sport5 days ago
Vietnam and Saudi Arabia off to winning starts at AFC U23 Asian Cup
-
Business4 days ago
Air cargo seen as key to boosting Indo-Afghan trade via Amritsar airport
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan–Afghanistan bilateral trade plunges 53% in first half of fiscal year
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah moves forward with exit from Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Health Ministry holds meeting on halting medicine imports from Pakistan