Netanyahu compares Israel’s Qatar strike to US operations in Afghanistan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the recent Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar by drawing a direct comparison to the United States’ military actions in Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks.

In a video statement released Wednesday, Netanyahu said, “We did exactly what America did when it went after the al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan and after they went and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan,” He criticized countries that applauded the US for eliminating Bin Laden yet condemned Israel’s operation, saying they should be ashamed.

Netanyahu also issued a warning to Qatar, demanding that it either expel Hamas politburo members or bring them to justice. He added that if Qatar failed to act, Israel would take matters into its own hands.

The remarks sparked a sharp response from Qatar, which described Netanyahu’s comments as a “explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty” and stressed that hosting Hamas representatives was part of its mediation efforts.

The incident has drawn widespread international attention, highlighting the fragile security situation in the region and raising concerns about potential escalation.