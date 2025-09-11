Latest News
Netanyahu compares Israel’s Qatar strike to US operations in Afghanistan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the recent Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar by drawing a direct comparison to the United States’ military actions in Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks.
In a video statement released Wednesday, Netanyahu said, “We did exactly what America did when it went after the al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan and after they went and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan,” He criticized countries that applauded the US for eliminating Bin Laden yet condemned Israel’s operation, saying they should be ashamed.
Netanyahu also issued a warning to Qatar, demanding that it either expel Hamas politburo members or bring them to justice. He added that if Qatar failed to act, Israel would take matters into its own hands.
The remarks sparked a sharp response from Qatar, which described Netanyahu’s comments as a “explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty” and stressed that hosting Hamas representatives was part of its mediation efforts.
The incident has drawn widespread international attention, highlighting the fragile security situation in the region and raising concerns about potential escalation.
Interior Minister urges stronger measures to ensure people’s security
Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior Affairs, once again stated in a leadership meeting of the ministry that efforts must be intensified to ensure the individual and social security of the people.
Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said in a statement quoting Haqqani that he emphasized police forces, as true servants of the people, should strive day and night to further strengthen the trust of the public.
According to Qani, the meeting was attended by deputies, heads, and officials of various departments of the Ministry of Interior, who presented their work reports.
UAE envoy to Kabul holds farewell meeting with FM Muttaqi
Eisa Salem Muhammad Al Dhaheri, the former UAE envoy to Kabul, held a farewell meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.
The foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that during the meeting, Muttaqi described the relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates as “historic and positive”.
Muttaqi praised Al Dhaheri’s term of service and wished him success in his future mission.
Al Dhaheri also affirmed the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed hope that bilateral ties would expand further in various fields.
Over 47,000 Afghan children and mothers at risk of acute malnutrition in earthquake-hit regions
The international humanitarian organization Save the Children has issued an urgent warning that more than 47,000 children and mothers in eastern Afghanistan are at serious risk of acute malnutrition following the devastating August 31 earthquake that struck the region, with Kunar province at its epicenter.
According to the report, around 37,000 children under the age of five and nearly 10,000 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in the earthquake-affected areas are facing severe nutritional crises.
The disaster, which claimed over 2,200 lives—including approximately 750 children—has compounded an already fragile humanitarian situation in the region.
The earthquake caused substantial damage to numerous health facilities—many of which had already been closed or operating at reduced capacity due to funding cuts. This has critically limited access to essential medical and nutritional services for thousands of vulnerable families.
Save the Children estimates that over 91,000 people in the impacted regions are in urgent need of food assistance. Nationwide, around 422 health centers have been shut down or suspended due to budget shortages, affecting access to life-saving care for nearly three million Afghans.
“Child malnutrition is already a national emergency in Afghanistan,” said Samira Saeed Rahman, a senior official with Save the Children. “This earthquake has deepened the crisis, and the reduction in funding means fewer resources for food and healthcare for children and their families.”
The organization is calling for immediate international support to prevent a looming humanitarian catastrophe, as nearly 5 million Afghan children are currently suffering from severe food insecurity, according to global aid agencies.
Charlie Kirk, close Trump ally, shot dead at Utah university
NATO scrambles jets after Russian drones enter Polish airspace
Tahawol: Israel’s strikes against Hamas leaders in Doha discussed
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal
Iran says direct nuclear talks with US possible under suitable conditions
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Tahawol: Israel’s strikes against Hamas leaders in Doha discussed
Saar: UN’s appeal for $140M aid for Afghan quake victims discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over Kunar quake victims’ condition
Saar: Ongoing tensions in Ukraine and Middle East discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s relations with India discussed
