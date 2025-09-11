Latest News
With little aid, Afghanistan’s quakes spell ‘inter-generational’ crisis
Earthquakes that flattened villages in eastern Afghanistan on August 31, destroyed homes and livestock, the only assets owned by most families, and left survivors with almost nothing to rebuild as aid runs thin, Reuters reported on Thursday.
At least 2,200 people were killed and more than half a million affected when a powerful earthquake struck the region on the night of August 31 followed by a series of strong aftershocks. The quakes have left tens of thousands of people homeless, with some fearing further landslides.
Abdul Ghafar, 52, has been living with his family of 10 under a tarpaulin in Bamba Kot, a village in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, since the quakes struck. The walls of his stone house are cracked, ceilings have collapsed and rubble covers the floor, forcing the family to sleep outside.
“We only need one tent,” he said, adding that officials refused to register his damaged house as uninhabitable.
For many families in rural Afghanistan, homes, land and livestock are all they can call their own.
“In Afghanistan, households store wealth in homes, land and livestock, so when earthquakes destroy these assets, entire balance sheets collapse overnight,” said Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh who specialises in governance in fragile states.
Stephen Rodriques, UNDP’s Resident Representative in Afghanistan, said more than 1.3 million animals were affected in the worst-hit Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, with grain stores and irrigation systems destroyed, threatening food supplies and the next planting season.
More than 7,000 livestock were killed and seven irrigation systems destroyed, with others damaged, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.
“When those inputs vanish, you see less production, higher food prices and long-term harm to nutrition and health, especially for the poorest households,” said Ilan Noy, chair in the Economics of Disasters and Climate Change at Victoria University in Wellington.
“Without financing, the recovery will take much longer, and will create long-term cascades of consequences from this event that can continue for a very long time, possibly inter-generationally,” he said.
Looming winter raises further concerns
IEA authorities say more than 6,700 homes were destroyed and that families remain in tents as aftershocks persist.
Thomas Barfield, author and president of the American Institute of Afghanistan Studies, said the coming winter would worsen the crisis and that decades of war and migration mean fewer relatives remain to help rebuild.
The quakes add gloom to an economy battered by sanctions, frozen assets and aid cuts since the IEA takeover in 2021, while over 2 million deportations from Pakistan and Iran this year have further strained food and housing.
“Construction was a huge employer that disappeared after the Taliban (IEA) takeover, the NGO sector is shrinking with aid cuts, and even the public sector is under strain,” said Ibraheem Bahiss of the International Crisis Group.
“Every year brings droughts and floods, and now earthquakes on top of that, compounding the tragedy Afghans face.”
The United Nations has appealed for $140 million in aid, but pledges lag as donors focus on Gaza and Ukraine and resist funding the IEA because of its curbs on women aid workers.
Some aid has trickled in following the earthquake, from tents to food supplies, but it is not nearly enough, analysts said.
“Emergency aid is a wet towel in a forest fire, it won’t bridge the gap,” said Obaidullah Baheer, an adjunct lecturer at a university in Kabul. He warned that aid flows have already dropped steeply in a country reliant on them for two decades, and that “the real impact will only start to show next year.”
Netanyahu compares Israel’s Qatar strike to US operations in Afghanistan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the recent Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar by drawing a direct comparison to the United States’ military actions in Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks.
In a video statement released Wednesday, Netanyahu said, “We did exactly what America did when it went after the al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan and after they went and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan,” He criticized countries that applauded the US for eliminating Bin Laden yet condemned Israel’s operation, saying they should be ashamed.
Netanyahu also issued a warning to Qatar, demanding that it either expel Hamas politburo members or bring them to justice. He added that if Qatar failed to act, Israel would take matters into its own hands.
The remarks sparked a sharp response from Qatar, which described Netanyahu’s comments as a “explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty” and stressed that hosting Hamas representatives was part of its mediation efforts.
The incident has drawn widespread international attention, highlighting the fragile security situation in the region and raising concerns about potential escalation.
Interior Minister urges stronger measures to ensure people’s security
Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior Affairs, once again stated in a leadership meeting of the ministry that efforts must be intensified to ensure the individual and social security of the people.
Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said in a statement quoting Haqqani that he emphasized police forces, as true servants of the people, should strive day and night to further strengthen the trust of the public.
According to Qani, the meeting was attended by deputies, heads, and officials of various departments of the Ministry of Interior, who presented their work reports.
UAE envoy to Kabul holds farewell meeting with FM Muttaqi
Eisa Salem Muhammad Al Dhaheri, the former UAE envoy to Kabul, held a farewell meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.
The foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that during the meeting, Muttaqi described the relations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates as “historic and positive”.
Muttaqi praised Al Dhaheri’s term of service and wished him success in his future mission.
Al Dhaheri also affirmed the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed hope that bilateral ties would expand further in various fields.
