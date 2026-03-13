Pakistan confirms coordination with China to ease tensions with Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has confirmed that Islamabad is in contact with China regarding the recent tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently held a phone conversation with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the latest developments.

Speaking during a weekly press briefing, Andrabi said Pakistan and China share a long-standing strategic partnership built on mutual trust and deep respect. He added that the two countries maintain close coordination on a range of regional issues, including the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson noted that Islamabad and Beijing hold similar perspectives on Afghanistan and continue consultations through bilateral and trilateral dialogue mechanisms designed to promote regional stability.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry said its Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs has been traveling between Kabul and Islamabad to facilitate dialogue and help reduce tensions between the neighboring countries.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office also clarified that a delegation that recently visited Afghanistan for talks with Afghan officials was not an official mission of the Pakistani government, but rather part of an informal initiative.

Beijing has stressed that the most urgent priority is preventing further escalation and encouraging both Afghanistan and Pakistan to return to dialogue as soon as possible in order to maintain regional stability.