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Report warns escalating Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions displacing thousands
Some of the most intense fighting has been reported around the Torkham Crossing in Nangarhar Province, a key trade and transit route between the two countries.
A new humanitarian report warns that rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have significantly worsened the security and humanitarian situation in several Afghan provinces, forcing thousands of families to flee their homes.
According to a situation report published by ReliefWeb, hostilities and airstrikes that began in late February have affected multiple areas along the disputed Durand Line frontier, particularly in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan.
The report, citing information gathered by the International Medical Corps (IMC), says clashes, artillery fire and airstrikes have damaged civilian infrastructure, including health facilities and humanitarian sites.
Some of the most intense fighting has been reported around the Torkham Crossing in Nangarhar Province, a key trade and transit route between the two countries.
The violence has reportedly injured refugees and forced the precautionary relocation of residents from the Omary refugee camp located near the crossing. Civilian casualties, including women and children, have also been reported near refugee settlements in the area.
Humanitarian partners estimate that about 16,370 families — roughly 114,590 people — have been newly displaced across several provinces, including Paktia Province, Kunar Province, Nangarhar Province, Khost Province, Paktika Province and Nuristan Province.
When combined with families displaced by the 2025 earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, the total number of displaced families in the region has reached about 23,370 families, or nearly 163,600 people.
The report warns that the new wave of displacement is placing severe strain on already fragile humanitarian conditions.
Many families have sought shelter in informal camps such as Shomash and Wader in Nurgal district of Kunar province, while others have moved in with host communities where basic services such as water, sanitation and hygiene are already under pressure.
Aid organizations say the conflict is also disrupting access to healthcare. The International Medical Corps reported urgent needs for medical supplies, trauma kits and essential medicines for hospitals and frontline health facilities in areas along the disputed Durand Line.
At least 20 health centers in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan have reportedly closed or suspended operations due to insecurity.
Humanitarian agencies warn that without immediate assistance, displaced families could face worsening food insecurity and health risks. Priority needs include food aid, emergency shelter, protection services, mental health support and nutrition programs, particularly for children suffering from acute malnutrition.
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UNAMA: Four civilians killed, 14 injured in Pakistani airstrike in Kabul
The UN mission expressed concern over the continued violence and called for an immediate halt to hostilities to prevent further civilian casualties.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says civilian casualties are increasing amid the latest escalation of violence in Afghanistan.
According to UNAMA, at least four civilians were killed and 14 others injured — including women and children — in Pakistani airstrikes in the Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul on Thursday night.
The UN mission expressed concern over the continued violence and called for an immediate halt to hostilities to prevent further civilian casualties.
UNAMA noted that civilians, particularly women and children, are paying the heaviest price for the recent escalation. The agency reported that since February 26, at least 75 civilians have been killed and 193 others injured across Afghanistan as a result of ongoing armed clashes.
Earlier, Georgette Gagnon, Acting Head of UNAMA and Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, warned that the United Nations remains deeply concerned about the rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Speaking at a press conference, Gagnon said that although clashes have so far been largely concentrated in border areas, continued exchanges of fire carry serious risks. She added that the incidents have now entered their 14th consecutive day, affecting six provinces and eight districts across Afghanistan.
Gagnon emphasized that the United Nations is closely monitoring the impact of the conflict on civilians, including casualties, displacement, and growing restrictions on humanitarian access.
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Afghan airstrikes target Pakistani military sites in retaliation for air attacks
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense announced that Afghan Air Forces conducted precision airstrikes early this morning on military sites in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a retaliatory move following last night’s Pakistani military airstrikes, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense announced that Afghan Air Forces conducted precision airstrikes early this morning on military sites in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the ministry, the targeted strikes destroyed a key military fort in Kohat and hit strategic locations near the Durand Line, including a command center and the fort commander’s office, located around two kilometers away.
The Ministry of Defense claimed that the strikes neutralized several military facilities, ammunition depots, and troop quarters, inflicting significant damage to Pakistani forces. Afghan authorities also reported heavy personnel and material losses for the enemy as a result of the operation.
These airstrikes come amidst a rising civilian death toll, with Pakistan’s airstrike in Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi area on the night of March 12 reportedly killing four civilians, including women, and injuring over 30 others. The escalating violence has sparked growing concerns over the safety of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.
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IEA condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes in several Afghan provinces
In a statement released on Friday, Mujahid said the strikes took place in multiple locations, including Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia and Paktika provinces, as well as other areas.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has strongly condemned recent airstrikes that he says were carried out by Pakistan Armed Forces in several provinces of Afghanistan, describing the attacks as a “clear act of aggression” that caused civilian casualties.
In a statement released on Friday, Mujahid said the strikes took place in multiple locations, including Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia and Paktika provinces, as well as other areas.
According to the spokesman, some of the airstrikes struck residential houses, resulting in the deaths of civilians, including women and children. Other strikes reportedly hit areas that were uninhabited.
Mujahid said the timing of the attacks — during the final days of the holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of Eid al-Fitr — showed that those responsible “do not adhere to humanitarian principles or moral values.”
“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns this crime and clear aggression in the strongest terms, and this cruelty will not go unanswered,” Mujahid said.
He also claimed that one of the airstrikes targeted a fuel storage facility belonging to Kam Air near Kandahar International Airport. According to Mujahid, the facility supplied fuel to civilian airlines as well as aircraft operated by the United Nations.
Mujahid further alleged that in a previous similar incident, another fuel depot owned by an Afghan trader, Haji Khanzada, was also targeted.
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