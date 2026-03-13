Report warns escalating Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions displacing thousands

A new humanitarian report warns that rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have significantly worsened the security and humanitarian situation in several Afghan provinces, forcing thousands of families to flee their homes.

According to a situation report published by ReliefWeb, hostilities and airstrikes that began in late February have affected multiple areas along the disputed Durand Line frontier, particularly in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan.

The report, citing information gathered by the International Medical Corps (IMC), says clashes, artillery fire and airstrikes have damaged civilian infrastructure, including health facilities and humanitarian sites.

Some of the most intense fighting has been reported around the Torkham Crossing in Nangarhar Province, a key trade and transit route between the two countries.

The violence has reportedly injured refugees and forced the precautionary relocation of residents from the Omary refugee camp located near the crossing. Civilian casualties, including women and children, have also been reported near refugee settlements in the area.

Humanitarian partners estimate that about 16,370 families — roughly 114,590 people — have been newly displaced across several provinces, including Paktia Province, Kunar Province, Nangarhar Province, Khost Province, Paktika Province and Nuristan Province.

When combined with families displaced by the 2025 earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, the total number of displaced families in the region has reached about 23,370 families, or nearly 163,600 people.

The report warns that the new wave of displacement is placing severe strain on already fragile humanitarian conditions.

Many families have sought shelter in informal camps such as Shomash and Wader in Nurgal district of Kunar province, while others have moved in with host communities where basic services such as water, sanitation and hygiene are already under pressure.

Aid organizations say the conflict is also disrupting access to healthcare. The International Medical Corps reported urgent needs for medical supplies, trauma kits and essential medicines for hospitals and frontline health facilities in areas along the disputed Durand Line.

At least 20 health centers in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan have reportedly closed or suspended operations due to insecurity.

Humanitarian agencies warn that without immediate assistance, displaced families could face worsening food insecurity and health risks. Priority needs include food aid, emergency shelter, protection services, mental health support and nutrition programs, particularly for children suffering from acute malnutrition.