Pakistan reaffirms commitment to talks with IEA, urges action against terrorism

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed its commitment to continued dialogue with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to address bilateral issues but emphasized that Kabul must take “serious and visible steps” to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andarabi, responding to media queries on Sunday about the third round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks held in Istanbul on November 6, said that Islamabad remains open to engagement but considers terrorism a “core and non-negotiable concern.”

The Istanbul talks, mediated by Türkiye and Qatar, concluded without a final agreement.

“Pakistan remains committed to addressing bilateral issues through dialogue,” the ministry said in a statement. “However, our foremost concern—terrorism emanating from Afghan soil—must be prioritized.”

According to Islamabad, Pakistan has made consistent efforts to foster constructive relations with Kabul, including trade concessions, humanitarian assistance, and proposals for economic cooperation. However, Pakistani officials accuse the Islamic Emirate of offering “empty promises and inaction” in response.

The ministry also alleged that the Islamic Emirate continues to shelter Pakistani militants under the guise of refugees, claiming that many of these individuals fled to Afghanistan following Pakistan’s 2015 military operations and later fought alongside the IEA against NATO forces.

Pakistan reiterated that while it remains open to dialogue with Afghan authorities, it will not engage with any terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, IEA Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday confirmed that Pakistan had requested the transfer of members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is not foolish enough to bring someone else’s problem into its home,” Muttaqi said. “First, you accuse us of harboring TTP, then you ask us to take those militants from your own territory—this is contradictory and unacceptable.”

Muttaqi also criticized Pakistan’s treatment of Afghan refugees and Durand Line closures. “It is unfortunate that a country which calls itself a nuclear power and claims to have a strong army uses its strength against refugees and traders,” he said. “How can a nuclear power be used against onions and tomatoes? What kind of logic is this, and in whose interest?”