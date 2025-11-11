IEA says Pakistan’s unrealistic demands hinder progress in talks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said that Pakistan’s “unrealistic and impractical” demands were the main reason why the third round of talks between Kabul and Islamabad in Istanbul ended without tangible results.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naeem told foreign diplomats in Kabul that during the negotiations, Pakistan sought to place blame for its internal security challenges on Afghanistan.

Naeem stated that such an approach reflects the influence of certain factions within Pakistan’s military establishment who, he said, do not wish to see relations between the two neighboring countries resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

He reaffirmed that the Islamic Emirate remains committed to continuing discussions and addressing bilateral issues through cooperation. However, he stressed that holding Afghanistan responsible for Pakistan’s domestic problems is “illogical and unacceptable.”

The Istanbul talks, held on November 6 and mediated by Türkiye and Qatar, marked the third round of high-level discussions between the two sides since July. The meetings were aimed at easing tensions that have escalated in recent months over cross-border security concerns, deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, and frequent border closures.

Relations between the two neighbors have deteriorated since Pakistan launched a renewed deportation campaign against Afghan refugees in late 2023, and amid increasing cross-border incidents along the Durand Line. Nevertheless, both sides have continued to express willingness to maintain dialogue through diplomatic channels.