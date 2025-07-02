Pakistan revives tribal jirgas to resolve disputes and strengthen cross-border stability

In a renewed push to stabilize the restive tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, the Pakistani government has moved to formally revive and institutionalize the traditional jirga system—a centuries-old mechanism for community-based dispute resolution—by integrating it into the national legal framework.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam, federal and provincial officials agreed on a roadmap to reintroduce jirgas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The initiative, endorsed by tribal elders and legal experts, seeks to deliver alternative justice mechanisms that resonate with local customs while remaining in line with Pakistan’s Constitution and legal standards.

“This system must reflect the real needs of the communities it serves,” said Minister Muqam. “It will not operate outside the law, but rather, within a legal framework that protects fundamental rights.” A subcommittee has been established to steer the consultation process, and the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Peshawar.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the broader aim of reducing dependence on overstretched police forces in the province, stating: “The KP government is a critical stakeholder in this process, and we are committed to moving forward in collaboration.”

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed appreciation for the federal government’s responsiveness to the concerns of tribal leaders, who have long sought culturally rooted yet legally sound solutions to long-standing disputes and insecurity.