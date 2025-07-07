Latest News
Pakistan uncovers fake visa network in Islamabad involving Afghan nationals
According to the FIA, almost 700 Afghans obtained fraudulent visas and identities through the network.
Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has dismantled a sophisticated visa fraud operation based in Islamabad, uncovering a network that enabled hundreds of Afghan nationals to secure forged Pakistani documents and foreign work permits.
According to an FIA statement, the Counter-Terrorism Wing arrested three individuals—Muhammad Alam Zeb, Asif Khan, and Haroon Rashid—who played key roles in issuing nearly 100 fraudulent Saudi Arabian work visas to Afghan citizens using fake Pakistani passports, machine-readable Nigerian passports, and forged National Identity Cards (CNICs).
Alam Zeb alone allegedly facilitated 31 visas, Asif Khan issued four, and Rashid processed 58, the FIA.
During coordinated raids, two additional suspects—Muhammad Ishaq Khan and Syed Ehsan Shah—were apprehended, reportedly connected to issuing visas and identification for 693 Afghan nationals between them.
Shah allegedly assisted 580 Afghans, and Ishaq Khan arranged documents for 22 others.
The scope of the investigation is expanding, with authorities probing the involvement of officials at the FIA Immigration and Passport Office and NADRA.
Scale of the Scam
According to the FIA, almost 700 Afghans obtained fraudulent visas and identities through the network.
However, the FIA is scrutinizing potential collusion by government employees in the passport and identity authorities.
The fake visas were primarily used for employment in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the transnational dimension of the racket.
This operation meanwhile forms part of wider FIA efforts to curb visa fraud, human smuggling, and related crimes.
In a separate operation in December, the FIA Immigration Unit intercepted individuals, including Afghan nationals, attempting to board flights with counterfeit visas—such as a Poland-bound flight using forged documents—resulting in arrests and referrals to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle.
In earlier operations this year, the FIA arrested two agents in Peshawar for sending Afghans to Italy on fake Pakistani passports, seizing 15 passports and mobile phones, and uncovering human smuggling routes to Europe.
Additionally, investigations in Lahore led to the booking of 10 FIA officials and six travel agents for aiding 41 Afghans carrying counterfeit passports to Saudi Arabia.
The dismantling of this scam highlights vulnerabilities within Pakistan’s visa-issuance and identity system.
The FIA has pledged to intensify scrutiny of government employees in passport and registration departments. It also warned the public, urging travelers and employers to verify visa authenticity through official channels.
“This is not merely a scam—it puts national security and the credibility of Pakistan’s immigration infrastructure at risk,” the FIA stated. The investigation continues, with further arrests and legal proceedings anticipated.
UN-led meetings in Doha urge greater global support for Afghan private sector and counternarcotics efforts
A series of United Nations-facilitated working group meetings on Afghanistan concluded in Doha last week, with renewed calls for enhanced international engagement and practical support for the Afghan people, particularly in the areas of private sector development and counternarcotics.
Organized by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the meetings on June 30 and July 1 brought together representatives from 26 UN Member States and international organizations, delegates from the Islamic Emirate, and a panel of subject-matter experts.
The gatherings focused on two key areas: boosting Afghanistan’s struggling private sector and tackling the complex challenges posed by drug production, trafficking, and treatment.
“Supporting the private sector and counternarcotics efforts is a strategic, economic, and humanitarian imperative,” said Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNAMA.
She added that the meetings also provided a platform to engage IEA on their international obligations and emphasize the essential role of women and girls in the country’s economic recovery and broader society.
The counternarcotics working group explored a joint action plan aimed at creating alternative livelihoods for poppy farmers, alongside strategies for drug prevention and treatment programs. Participants also addressed transnational concerns such as drug trafficking, cross-border coordination, and the need for stronger law enforcement mechanisms.
The private sector working group, developed through prior consultations with Afghan business leaders, emphasized the importance of improving access to finance, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and promoting women-led enterprises. Discussions centered on job creation, skills development, and practical solutions to strengthen Afghanistan’s economic resilience.
These technical working groups are part of the broader Doha Process, a multilateral initiative launched following the third Meeting of Special Envoys for Afghanistan in July 2023. The process stems from the Independent Assessment on Afghanistan, presented to the UN Security Council, and aims to structure international engagement with IEA for the benefit of its people.
Pakistan in ‘no hurry’ to recognize Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Following Russia’s recent decision to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Pakistani officials have stated that Islamabad will not act hastily and will make a final decision based on its national interests.
According to The Express Tribune, quoting government sources, Pakistan may take more pragmatic approach if other regional countries follow Russia’s lead.
A Pakistani official told the newspaper: “We of course will take decision keeping in view our interest. I can tell you there is no hurry.”
While Pakistan has yet to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate, The Express Tribune reports that the country has robust engagement with the current government in Kabul, which in practice amounts to a form of de facto recognition.
Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, in his weekly press briefing, responded to Russia’s move by saying the matter was a bilateral issue between two sovereign nations.
Khalilzad warns of China’s growing grip on Central Asian minerals, urges swift US action
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghan peace talks, Zalmay Khalilzad, has issued a stark warning about China’s accelerating efforts to dominate Central Asia’s vast mineral wealth. He urged Washington—specifically the Trump administration—to act swiftly before Beijing consolidates its hold over the region’s critical resources.
“China’s push for hegemony in Central Asia is marching forward with its aggressive drive to control the region’s rich mineral resources,” Khalilzad posted on X. “We must contain China’s mineral expansionism.”
Khalilzad emphasized that countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan remain open to deeper mineral cooperation with the United States, but cautioned that time is running out.
“It is imperative that we decide—and soon—on plans for exploring opportunities with each of these countries, and perhaps regionwide. Our neglect will only help China,” he said.
China’s advance in the region
Under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Beijing has emerged as the dominant economic actor in Central Asia, investing billions in infrastructure, energy, and mining projects. Chinese firms have secured major stakes in lithium, copper, uranium, gold, and rare earth deposits across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
These deals, often linked to infrastructure financing and soft loans, have effectively aligned regional economies with Chinese supply chains—particularly in sectors vital to the global clean energy transition.
Afghanistan: A high-stakes frontier
Afghanistan remains central to China’s long-term mineral strategy. The country’s estimated $1 trillion in untapped mineral wealth includes lithium, copper, rare earth minerals, and iron ore—resources critical for everything from electric vehicle batteries to defense technologies.
Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in 2021, China has maintained diplomatic engagement, kept its embassy in Kabul open, and signed agreements focused on mining and infrastructure cooperation.
However, the Stimson Center, a U.S.-based nonpartisan think tank, recently noted that despite China’s interest in Afghanistan, Beijing has maintained roughly the same level of investment stock since the IEA takeover. The organization suggests that China is pursuing a measured investment strategy, playing a long game amid ongoing uncertainty.
U.S. absence and strategic risk
While the U.S. once led resource mapping and infrastructure development in Afghanistan through USAID and the Pentagon, it now lacks direct engagement in the country’s mineral sector. Efforts such as the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) and C5+1 diplomacy have yet to yield significant investments or a strategic presence.
Khalilzad’s warnings echo concerns from other U.S. officials. In January, Congressman Rob Wittman told the House Select Committee on China that Beijing was using below-cost price dumping on rare earths to undercut competitors and monopolize supply chains—a tactic designed to “drive out competition” and assert long-term control.
China’s dominance over Central Asian and Afghan mineral assets grants it growing leverage over global clean energy and technology supply chains, just as Western economies seek to reduce dependence on Chinese exports.
Despite heightened awareness in Washington, observers warn that a lack of cohesive and timely U.S. strategy may allow Beijing to further solidify its foothold.
Dr. Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center, said in March: “The U.S. failure to establish a robust, long-term strategy in Afghanistan’s mining sector has left a vacuum that China is eager to fill. Beijing’s patient, strategic approach to securing mineral resources in Afghanistan illustrates Washington’s retreat from a critical arena of geopolitical competition.”
Highlighting Afghanistan’s mineral reserves as a centerpiece in global power dynamics, Marcena Hunter, director at Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, said: “In a world where access to these minerals is a matter of national security, there is a geopolitical race to secure control of critical mineral supply chains.”
