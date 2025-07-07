FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals 

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has reached its penultimate stage, with four global heavyweights—Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Fluminense—advancing to the semifinals following a thrilling round of quarter-final matchups that delivered both football brilliance and dramatic setbacks.

In a fiery clash in Atlanta, Paris Saint-Germain overcame Bayern Munich 2–0 despite being reduced to nine men.

Goals from Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé sealed the win, but the game was overshadowed by a devastating injury to Bayern star Jamal Musiala, who suffered a suspected fibula fracture and ligament damage that could sideline him for months.

The intensity of the encounter has reignited debate over player welfare in demanding summer conditions.

Over in New Jersey, Real Madrid edged Borussia Dortmund 3–2 in a high-octane match punctuated by a spectacular overhead goal from Kylian Mbappé, reaffirming Madrid’s title ambitions and setting up a blockbuster semifinal clash with PSG.

Meanwhile, Chelsea booked their place in the final four with a 2–1 victory over Palmeiras, leveraging tactical discipline and timely finishing. Brazil’s Fluminense also advanced with a 2–1 win over Al-Hilal, maintaining their strong form and carrying South American hopes into the final rounds.

Upcoming Semifinals

Fluminense vs. Chelsea – Tuesday, July 8

PSG vs. Real Madrid – Wednesday, July 9

Both matches will be played at MetLife Stadium, the same venue set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

Tournament Highlights and Trends

The expanded Club World Cup, featuring 32 teams for the first time, has seen record attendance and global viewership. According to FIFA, fans from more than 70 countries have attended matches, and over 2 million tickets have been sold. Players from 33 nations are competing, representing a truly global showcase of elite club talent.

However, concerns over player safety have been raised. Following Musiala’s injury and several heat-related incidents, FIFA is reportedly considering scheduling changes and additional hydration breaks. The tournament has also tried new rules, including stricter time-wasting enforcement and the use of body-worn referee cameras.

Prize and Prestige

With $125 million in prize money awaiting the champions, the stakes have never been higher. This year’s tournament not only marks a commercial milestone for FIFA, but also a competitive proving ground ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The grand final is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, also at MetLife Stadium.