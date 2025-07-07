International Sports
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
According to FIFA, fans from more than 70 countries have attended matches, and over 2 million tickets have been sold.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has reached its penultimate stage, with four global heavyweights—Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Fluminense—advancing to the semifinals following a thrilling round of quarter-final matchups that delivered both football brilliance and dramatic setbacks.
In a fiery clash in Atlanta, Paris Saint-Germain overcame Bayern Munich 2–0 despite being reduced to nine men.
Goals from Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé sealed the win, but the game was overshadowed by a devastating injury to Bayern star Jamal Musiala, who suffered a suspected fibula fracture and ligament damage that could sideline him for months.
The intensity of the encounter has reignited debate over player welfare in demanding summer conditions.
Over in New Jersey, Real Madrid edged Borussia Dortmund 3–2 in a high-octane match punctuated by a spectacular overhead goal from Kylian Mbappé, reaffirming Madrid’s title ambitions and setting up a blockbuster semifinal clash with PSG.
Meanwhile, Chelsea booked their place in the final four with a 2–1 victory over Palmeiras, leveraging tactical discipline and timely finishing. Brazil’s Fluminense also advanced with a 2–1 win over Al-Hilal, maintaining their strong form and carrying South American hopes into the final rounds.
Upcoming Semifinals
Fluminense vs. Chelsea – Tuesday, July 8
PSG vs. Real Madrid – Wednesday, July 9
Both matches will be played at MetLife Stadium, the same venue set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.
Tournament Highlights and Trends
The expanded Club World Cup, featuring 32 teams for the first time, has seen record attendance and global viewership. According to FIFA, fans from more than 70 countries have attended matches, and over 2 million tickets have been sold. Players from 33 nations are competing, representing a truly global showcase of elite club talent.
However, concerns over player safety have been raised. Following Musiala’s injury and several heat-related incidents, FIFA is reportedly considering scheduling changes and additional hydration breaks. The tournament has also tried new rules, including stricter time-wasting enforcement and the use of body-worn referee cameras.
Prize and Prestige
With $125 million in prize money awaiting the champions, the stakes have never been higher. This year’s tournament not only marks a commercial milestone for FIFA, but also a competitive proving ground ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The grand final is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, also at MetLife Stadium.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: Dortmund triumphs as Real Madrid advance in Round of 16
Real Madrid edged Juventus 1–0 to progress to the last eight. Gonzalo Garcia cored the decisive second-half header, marking his third goal of the FIFA Club WC tournament.
The knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup delivered more twists on Tuesday, with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid securing their quarter-final spots. These victories set the stage for a highly anticipated showdown between the two European heavyweights.
This comes after football fans were treated to high drama on Monday as two of Europe’s biggest clubs—Manchester City and Inter Milan—crashed out of the tournament in a stunning day of round-of-16 action.
Al-Hilal’s extra-time triumph over City and Fluminense’s measured victory over Inter marked a dramatic shift in the tournament narrative, as South American and Asian clubs asserted their strength on the global stage.
Dortmund edges Monterrey 2–1
At Mercedes‑Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Borussia Dortmund secured a 2–1 victory over Mexico’s Monterrey, earning their place in the quarter-finals.
Striker Serhou Guirassy sparked the win with two first-half goals in the 14th and 24th minutes. Monterrey responded immediately after the break, as German Berterame pulled one back in the 48th minute.
Despite intense pressure and a near miss by veteran Sergio Ramos, Dortmund held firm. Guirassy was named Player of the Match. However, Dortmund will face Real Madrid without Jobe Bellingham, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.
Coach Niko Kovac praised his squad and described the upcoming clash with Real Madrid as “a bonus.” He emphasized that matching Tuesday’s performance could give his team “a real chance” to upset Xabi Alonso’s side.
Real Madrid secure 1–0 win over Juventus
In Miami, Real Madrid edged Juventus 1–0 to progress to the last eight. Gonzalo Garcia cored the decisive second-half header, marking his third goal of the tournament.
Superstar Kylian Mbappé, sidelined during the group stage by gastroenteritis, made his long-awaited Club World Cup debut as a substitute, receiving a hero’s welcome from the crowd.
Manager Xabi Alonso commended Mbappé’s recovery. He said: “I think day by day he will get better… by the time of the quarters he should be in much better shape.”
The wins set up a blockbuster quarter-final showdown between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The result will determine who advances to the semi-finals on July 8 or 9.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: PSG and Bayern Munich storm into quarter-finals with commanding wins
Bayern Munich triumphed 4–2 over Brazilian side Flamengo in one of the most entertaining matches of the FIFA Club WC tournament so far.
Two European giants booked their places in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, with Paris Saint-Germain dismantling Inter Miami 4–0 and Bayern Munich edging Flamengo 4–2 in a high-octane encounter.
At Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, PSG asserted their dominance early against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, with João Neves heading home the opener in the 6th minute from a Vitinha corner.
The French champions maintained complete control throughout the match, showcasing their depth and attacking prowess to comfortably secure a four-goal victory and end Inter Miami’s historic run in the competition.
The match, billed as a reunion between Messi and his former club, turned out to be a one-sided affair. While Miami had enjoyed a dream tournament debut, they struggled to break through PSG’s disciplined defense and were ultimately outclassed by the Ligue 1 side’s superior pace and precision.
Meanwhile, at a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Bayern Munich triumphed 4–2 over Brazilian side Flamengo in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament so far.
England captain Harry Kane starred with a clinical brace, leading the Bundesliga champions into the final eight.
Flamengo kept the contest alive with two goals of their own, but Bayern’s late offensive surge sealed the outcome in front of a roaring 60,000-strong crowd. The victory sets up a tantalizing quarter-final showdown between Bayern and PSG—an all-European heavyweight clash and a rematch of past Champions League battles.
Both PSG and Bayern are now three matches away from lifting the newly expanded Club World Cup trophy, with the final set to take place on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Sunday’s results underline the continued dominance of European clubs in international competitions and raise the stakes for what promises to be a fiercely contested final stage of the tournament.
Upcoming Quarter-Final Highlight:
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich – Wednesday, July 2
Latest News
Chelsea and Palmeiras advance as FIFA Club World Cup heats up
Both sides advanced in the FIFA Club WC under very different circumstances, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA powerhouses.
The FIFA Club World Cup continued its thrilling run in the United States this weekend with two dramatic Round of 16 clashes that saw South American champions Palmeiras and English giants Chelsea secure their places in the quarter-finals.
Both sides advanced under very different circumstances, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA powerhouses.
The two-day football spectacle drew crowds to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, as top clubs battled it out in the expanded 2025 edition of the tournament.
The intensity of the competition is rising as top teams begin to emerge from the packed field of 32, with knockout matches now underway.
Palmeiras Edges Past Botafogo in All-Brazilian Clash
On Saturday, June 28, Palmeiras narrowly overcame domestic rivals Botafogo 1–0 after extra time in a tense and tactical affair in Philadelphia.
In a match that showcased the strength and depth of Brazilian football, both sides fought hard for 90 minutes, but it took until extra time for the deadlock to be broken.
Palmeiras’ persistence paid off as they booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they will now face Chelsea.
Chelsea Outlasts Benfica in Wild, Weather-Delayed Thriller
Later that same day in Charlotte, Chelsea defeated Benfica 4–1 in one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament so far.
The match saw a spectacular free-kick goal by Reece James in the 64th minute, followed by a near two-hour weather delay due to thunderstorms.
When play resumed, Benfica equalized through an Ángel Di María penalty, only to have their momentum cut short after a red card left them with ten men.
Chelsea dominated extra time, with Christopher Nkunku, Andrey Santos, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all finding the back of the net. The epic clash lasted nearly five hours from start to finish and demonstrated Chelsea’s resilience and depth.
What’s Next
Chelsea and Palmeiras will now face each other in the quarter-finals—a rematch of the 2021 Club World Cup final, which Chelsea won 2–1.
Meanwhile, anticipation is high for the matches today, Sunday June 29, with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami facing Paris Saint-Germain, and Flamengo taking on Bayern Munich in Miami Gardens.
With high-caliber talent, intense drama, and global audiences watching, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet.
For fans in Afghanistan, ATN has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast Sunday’s matches. Fans can tune in to watch Inter Miami take on Paris Saint-Germain at 8pm Kabul time and at midnight Flamengo meet Bayern Munich.
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Interior Ministry orders all police to wear official uniforms
Russia’s Lavrov meets Iran’s Araqchi, renews offer to help solve conflict
BRICS leaders condemn Gaza and Iran attacks, urge global reforms
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 78; Trump plans visit
World’s first intercontinental robotic prostate surgery connects Rome to Beijing
200-bed specialized cancer hospital to open soon in Kabul, says health ministry
Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Tahawol: Russia’s recognition of IEA discussed
Saar: Kabul’s efforts to expand diplomatic ties discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on recognition of Islamic Emirate by Russia
Saar: Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Tahawol: Ongoing Afghan deportations from Iran discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Artifacts of Afghanistan’s national museum are the soul of a nation, says UN official
-
Latest News5 days ago
OIC special envoy meets Qatari counterpart to discuss developments in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Four dead, 30 missing after ferry sinks near Indonesia’s Bali, agency says
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan’s group stage opponents confirmed for CAFA Nations Cup 2025
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran enacts law suspending cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan shared terror evidence with Kabul: Defense Minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
About 80,000 Afghan children returned from Iran in June, charity says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Next Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan to be held in fall: Kabulov