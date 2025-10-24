Latest News
Pakistan working on trans-Afghan railway project: PM Sharif
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Islamabad is working on the Trans-Afghan railway project aimed at boosting regional trade and connectivity.
Speaking at the closing session of the Regional Transport Ministers Conference 2025 in Islamabad on Friday, Sharif said Pakistan is advancing several major rail initiatives, including the Trans-Afghan Railway and the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul connectivity project.
“Pakistan is now entering the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he said, adding that greater regional connectivity would unlock new trade routes and drive growth across South and Central Asia.
The Trans-Afghan Railway project, first proposed in 2018, aims to connect Termez in Uzbekistan to Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul in Afghanistan and on to Peshawar in Pakistan.
Once completed, the railway would span over 700 kilometers across Afghanistan, creating a direct land route between Central Asia and the Arabian Sea.
In April this year, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan signed an agreement to begin the feasibility study for the project.
Latest News
Saudi investors keen to invest in Afghanistan’s mines
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says that several investors from Saudi Arabia have shown interest in investing in Afghanistan’s oil and gas sectors and in the expansion of the TAPI pipeline.
Homayoun Afghan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that a number of Saudi investors met with Hidayatullah Badri, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, during which they also signed agreements to continue bilateral meetings.
According to the ministry’s statement, Badri shared information about Afghanistan’s oil reserves with Saudi companies and added that Afghanistan seeks joint cooperation with Saudi investors, calling on them to invest in the country’s mineral resources.
Meanwhile, members of the private sector have said that the Ministry of Mines’ decision to allow Saudi investors to invest in the mining sector will have a positive impact on the country’s overall economy.
Asadullah Asadi, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Investment by Arab companies in Afghanistan’s mining sector, especially in the areas of extraction and development of mines and oil can pave the way for progress and have a broad impact on the country’s economy.”
Officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum also emphasized that foreign investors’ interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector has increased compared to previous years.
According to the Islamic Emirate, the best conditions for investment in the country’s mining sector are currently available for both domestic and foreign investors.
Latest News
Afghanistan cannot achieve stability and development alone: UN
On United Nations Day, marking the UN’s 80th anniversary, UNAMA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Afghan people, emphasizing that Afghanistan cannot achieve stability and sustainable development alone.
“Regional cooperation, international engagement, and a shared commitment to dialogue and diplomacy are essential,” said Georgette Gagnon, Deputy Special-Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, according to a statement released by UNAMA.
The statement noted that for decades, the UN has supported Afghans with education, healthcare, humanitarian aid, and women’s rights. Yet more than two-thirds of the population require assistance, and restrictions on women and girls continue to undermine fundamental rights.
UNAMA stressed the need for inclusive governance and the protection of human rights.
Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special-Representative and Resident Coordinator, called on the global community to renew solidarity: “The United Nations will continue to stand with the Afghan people —today, tomorrow, and into the future.”
Latest News
Afghanistan seeks to build hydropower dam on Kunar River soon
The Ministry of Energy and Water says the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has ordered that construction of the dam on the Kunar River begin as soon as possible, with contracts awarded to local companies.
Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of Energy and Water, said the project was also discussed during the previous government, and Pakistan had agreed at that time that it will not harm them.
He added: “We are determined. We made some progress with several (foreign) companies, but unfortunately, they talk to us and later do not respond — neither positively nor negatively. We are preparing a plan to invite Afghan investors to come and invest here to build this dam.”
He emphasized: “This water belongs to the Afghan people and will be used for our benefit. It will not harm anyone. The water will be used and then returned to the Kunar River. It will not be diverted to cause loss to anyone.”
Afghanistan faces a severe electricity shortage, especially in winter, with demand far exceeding domestic generation. The country currently relies heavily on imports from neighboring countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, to meet electricity needs. Hydropower projects like the Kunar River dam are part of the government’s strategy to achieve energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports.
Saudi investors keen to invest in Afghanistan’s mines
Pakistan working on trans-Afghan railway project: PM Sharif
Afghanistan cannot achieve stability and development alone: UN
Bus collision blaze kills 20 in southern India
Afghanistan seeks to build hydropower dam on Kunar River soon
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
KPL season 3 kicks off on October 5; National stars gear up for fierce battles
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Tahawol: Consequences of US exit from Afghanistan for Washington
Saar: IEA no longer mediating Pakistan–TTP talks
Tahawol: Kabul’s diplomatic boost with India and Qatar reviewed
Saar: Appointment of Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UN hails Kabul-Islamabad ceasefire
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
No agreement on Durand Line, says Afghan defense minister
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U19 team to compete in Tri-Nation Youth Series in India
-
Sport4 days ago
Kabul Knight Riders and Kabul Zalmi to clash in AHKPL Season 3 final
-
Latest News3 days ago
Qatar appoints ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
China hails Türkiye and Qatar for mediating Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
-
Health3 days ago
EU considers restricting ethanol in hand sanitisers over cancer concerns
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for border, trade talks today
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU confirms contact with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan over migrant returns