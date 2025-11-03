Pakistan’s prime minister voices solidarity with victims of northern Afghanistan earthquake

The United Nations has sent relief and assessment teams to northern Afghanistan following a powerful earthquake that struck in the early hours of Monday morning, causing significant casualties and damage in Balkh and Samangan provinces.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude quake hit around 1:00 a.m., with its epicenter in Khulm district of Balkh province. Tremors were also felt in Kabul, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, and Kunduz, shaking residents awake and prompting people to flee their homes in panic.

Preliminary figures from the Ministry of Public Health indicate that at least 20 people were killed and around 530 others injured. Officials warned that the toll may rise as rescue efforts continue in remote areas where communications remain limited.

In a statement posted on X, the UN Mission in Afghanistan said: “Just weeks after a deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, the north has now been struck by another strong quake. Our teams and partners are on the ground to assess needs and deliver urgent aid. We stand with the affected communities and will provide the necessary support.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that its emergency response teams were among the first to reach the affected provinces, providing trauma care, lifesaving supplies, and on-site medical assistance within hours of the disaster.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), also expressed condolences, writing on X: “Last night’s earthquake caused loss of life and property in Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan provinces. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

The quake comes only weeks after another powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless. Humanitarian agencies have warned that repeated disasters have further strained Afghanistan’s limited emergency response capacity and deepened the needs of vulnerable communities already facing economic hardship and harsh weather conditions.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing as aid agencies and local authorities work to deliver food, shelter, and medical assistance to the quake-hit regions.