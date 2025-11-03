Latest News
12 dead, over 480 injured in northern Afghanistan earthquake
The governor of Balkh has ordered all provincial institutions to remain on high alert and to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the disaster.
Twelve people have been confirmed dead and more than 480 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Balkh province early Monday, officials confirmed.
Attaullah Zaid, spokesperson for the Balkh governor, told Ariana News that hundreds of injured individuals have been transported to hospitals across the province.
“Two people were killed in Alburz district, two in Shulgara, two in Mazar-e-Sharif city, and two in Kishindih district. In addition, four of the wounded later succumbed to their injuries in hospitals,” Zaid said, adding that the total death toll currently stands at 12.
He further reported that several buildings in Mazar-e-Sharif city, including parts of the historic Blue Mosque, have been damaged.
Rescue and medical teams continue to operate in the affected areas as authorities warn that the casualty figures could rise further.
UN dispatches relief teams to northern Afghanistan after deadly earthquake
The United Nations has sent relief and assessment teams to northern Afghanistan following a powerful earthquake that struck in the early hours of Monday morning, causing significant casualties and damage in Balkh and Samangan provinces.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude quake hit around 1:00 a.m., with its epicenter in Khulm district of Balkh province. Tremors were also felt in Kabul, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, and Kunduz, shaking residents awake and prompting people to flee their homes in panic.
Preliminary figures from the Ministry of Public Health indicate that at least 20 people were killed and around 530 others injured. Officials warned that the toll may rise as rescue efforts continue in remote areas where communications remain limited.
In a statement posted on X, the UN Mission in Afghanistan said: “Just weeks after a deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, the north has now been struck by another strong quake. Our teams and partners are on the ground to assess needs and deliver urgent aid. We stand with the affected communities and will provide the necessary support.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that its emergency response teams were among the first to reach the affected provinces, providing trauma care, lifesaving supplies, and on-site medical assistance within hours of the disaster.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), also expressed condolences, writing on X: “Last night’s earthquake caused loss of life and property in Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan provinces. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy.”
The quake comes only weeks after another powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless. Humanitarian agencies have warned that repeated disasters have further strained Afghanistan’s limited emergency response capacity and deepened the needs of vulnerable communities already facing economic hardship and harsh weather conditions.
Rescue and relief operations are ongoing as aid agencies and local authorities work to deliver food, shelter, and medical assistance to the quake-hit regions.
Pakistan’s prime minister voices solidarity with victims of northern Afghanistan earthquake
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his condolences and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake struck near Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.
In a message shared Monday on X, Sharif said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives of our Afghan neighbors following the devastating earthquake in northern Afghanistan.” He expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
The 6.3-magnitude quake has caused significant destruction across Balkh and Samangan provinces, resulting in hundreds of casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency teams continue efforts to locate and assist survivors in the affected areas.
Afghanistan Health Ministry confirms 20 dead and over 500 injured in 6.3 earthquake
The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that at least 20 people died and more than 500 people were injured in the powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan early Monday morning.
Balkh and Samangan provinces were the hardest hit and both sustained widespread damage.
Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, said at least 534 people have been injured and more than 20 others killed.
“Medical teams were immediately deployed to the affected areas to assist the wounded,” he said, noting that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.
“The final casualty figures are not yet clear, as rescue efforts are still ongoing in several districts.”
The earthquake struck at around 1:00 a.m., shaking homes and infrastructure across northern Afghanistan. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in neighboring provinces, triggering panic as residents fled their homes in the middle of the night.
The Ministry of Public Health said hospitals in Balkh, Samangan, and nearby provinces have been placed on high alert. Dozens of emergency medical teams were dispatched to the affected areas, while those with minor injuries received treatment on-site or at nearby private hospitals.
Provincial authorities reported widespread destruction, with many houses collapsing, especially in rural and mountainous areas where rescue access remains difficult. Efforts are underway to locate people feared trapped under debris.
This latest quake adds to a series of devastating tremors that have hit Afghanistan over the past year. The country, located along several active fault lines, has faced repeated earthquakes — including a deadly 6.4-magnitude quake in Herat in late 2024 that killed more than a thousand people.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has instructed rescue and relief teams to prioritize the evacuation of the injured and the delivery of critical supplies to the worst-hit districts of Balkh and Samangan.
