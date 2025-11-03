Afghanistan Health Ministry confirms 20 dead and over 500 injured in 6.3 earthquake

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that at least 20 people died and more than 500 people were injured in the powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan early Monday morning.

Balkh and Samangan provinces were the hardest hit and both sustained widespread damage.

Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, said at least 534 people have been injured and more than 20 others killed.

“Medical teams were immediately deployed to the affected areas to assist the wounded,” he said, noting that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

“The final casualty figures are not yet clear, as rescue efforts are still ongoing in several districts.”

The earthquake struck at around 1:00 a.m., shaking homes and infrastructure across northern Afghanistan. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in neighboring provinces, triggering panic as residents fled their homes in the middle of the night.

The Ministry of Public Health said hospitals in Balkh, Samangan, and nearby provinces have been placed on high alert. Dozens of emergency medical teams were dispatched to the affected areas, while those with minor injuries received treatment on-site or at nearby private hospitals.

Provincial authorities reported widespread destruction, with many houses collapsing, especially in rural and mountainous areas where rescue access remains difficult. Efforts are underway to locate people feared trapped under debris.

This latest quake adds to a series of devastating tremors that have hit Afghanistan over the past year. The country, located along several active fault lines, has faced repeated earthquakes — including a deadly 6.4-magnitude quake in Herat in late 2024 that killed more than a thousand people.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has instructed rescue and relief teams to prioritize the evacuation of the injured and the delivery of critical supplies to the worst-hit districts of Balkh and Samangan.