Pakistan’s top court meets after two judges quit in protest at ‘grave assault’ on constitution
Pakistan’s top court called a meeting of all judges on Friday, after parliament passed a constitutional amendment this week that curbed its remit, prompting two judges to quit, saying the reform “stands as a grave assault on the constitution”.
Under the amendment, which the political opposition says has undermined democracy, the Supreme Court will no longer hear constitutional cases. The changes also expand the powers of the country’s army chief and extend his term, Reuters reported.
In theory, the remaining Supreme Court judges can suspend the new law, but lawyers said that was unlikely. Before this week, the court had 24 judges.
Pakistan’s government has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent and its main opposition, which has included jailing former prime minister Imran Khan for over two years. Rights groups say the crackdown has been led by the powerful military and have routinely looked to the courts to safeguard democracy.
The military has repeatedly denied interfering in politics.
The administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the changes would improve governance and reward the army chief for the military’s performance in the conflict with India in May.
“Pakistan has today taken a constitutional path,” Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told parliament on Friday. “The judges used to do politics. They used to undermine parliament.”
‘CRIPPLED JUDICIAL INDEPENDENCE’
In his resignation letter on Thursday, the Supreme Court’s second-most senior judge, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, said of the amendment: “By fracturing the unity of the nation’s apex court, it has crippled judicial independence and integrity, pushing the country back by decades.”
“The constitution that I swore an oath to uphold and defend is no more,” wrote Athar Minallah, the other judge to resign. “What is left is a mere shadow, one that breathes neither its spirit, nor speaks the words of the people to whom it belongs.”
On Friday, the chief justice of the controversial new Federal Constitutional Court, which will now hear all constitutional cases, was sworn into office. Under the reform, judges are appointed by the government.
ARMY CHIEF’S TERM EXTENDED
The amendment also elevates army chief Asim Munir to a new title, chief of defence forces, formally putting him in charge of the navy and air force as well. He will also hold his rank of field marshal and have immunity from prosecution for life.
The government said that, as Munir was appointed to a new job, his five-year term starts again, meaning he will serve until 2030. His tenure can be extended for another five years after that. Munir was appointed as army chief in 2022.
The military did not respond to a request for comment.
US Treasury issues Iran-related missile and drone sanctions
A total of 32 individuals and entities based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany and Ukraine that operate multiple procurement networks are being targeted.
The U.S. on Wednesday sanctioned individuals and entities in several countries related to their support of Iran’s ballistic missile and drone production, in the latest attempt to pressure Tehran, Reuters reported.
A total of 32 individuals and entities based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany and Ukraine that operate multiple procurement networks are being targeted in Wednesday’s designations, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
“These networks pose a threat to U.S. and allied personnel in the Middle East and to commercial shipping in the Red Sea,” the department said in a statement.
The U.S., its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear program as a veil for efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, read the report.
India confirms Delhi blast a ‘terror incident’; Possible link to Kashmir being probed
India’s government has confirmed that the car explosion which killed eight people and injured at least 20 others near Delhi’s historic Red Fort earlier this week is being treated as a terrorist attack. Authorities have pledged to identify and prosecute those responsible “with utmost urgency.”
The blast occurred on Monday evening outside the Red Fort, marking the first major explosion in the capital since 2011. The site, one of Delhi’s most heavily guarded areas, was quickly cordoned off as forensic teams and anti-terror units began investigations.
In a resolution adopted late Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet described the incident as “a heinous terror act perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion,” directing investigators to ensure that “the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice without delay.”
Investigators Probe Kashmir Connection
According to three sources familiar with the investigation, police are examining potential links between the blast and the recent arrest of seven men in Jammu and Kashmir, including two doctors. Those arrests, made just hours before the Delhi explosion, followed coordinated raids across Kashmir and the neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Police said the suspects were allegedly connected to Pakistan-based militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and that large quantities of weapons and bomb-making materials — about 2,900 kilograms — were seized during the raids.
“The investigation revealed a white-collar terror network involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers,” Kashmir police said in a statement.
Investigators are now checking whether the driver of the car that exploded in Delhi had any links to those detained in Kashmir, including one of the doctors. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe, though neither NIA nor Delhi Police officials have issued public comments so far, Reuters reported.
Heightened Security and Raids
Following the Delhi blast, police in Kashmir launched widespread searches across hundreds of locations, detaining about 500 people for questioning, sources said. Most were released after preliminary interrogations.
India has long accused Pakistan of supporting militant groups operating in Kashmir — claims Islamabad denies. Decades of conflict over the disputed Himalayan region have left tens of thousands dead, though violence has decreased in recent years.
The latest attack has reignited security concerns in the capital and renewed calls for stronger counterterrorism coordination across states. As investigations continue, authorities have yet to name any suspects or announce arrests directly linked to the Delhi explosion.
Iran seeks ‘peaceful nuclear deal’ with US, official says
Last week, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say on key state matters, such as foreign policy and Iran’s nuclear programme, ruled out negotiations with the United States under threat.
Iran wants to reach a “peaceful” nuclear agreement with the United States to resolve a decades-long dispute, but will not compromise its national security, the deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Tuesday.
The United States, its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear programme as a veil for efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.
In October, President Donald Trump said the United States was prepared to make a deal with Iran when Tehran was ready to do so, adding, “The hand of friendship and cooperation (with Iran) is open.”
Speaking at the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, Khatibzadeh said Washington was sending Tehran contradictory messages about nuclear talks through third countries.
The two nations held five rounds of nuclear talks prior to a 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, which Washington joined by striking key Iranian nuclear sites, read the report.
Repeating Tehran’s view, Khatibzadeh accused Washington of “betraying diplomacy” and the nuclear talks have stopped since the June war.
Major gaps remain between the two sides such as the issue of uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, which the United States wants to cut to zero to minimise any risk of weaponisation, a plan Tehran has rejected.
Last week, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say on key state matters, such as foreign policy and Iran’s nuclear programme, ruled out negotiations with the United States under threat, Reuters reported.
“Tehran is not seeking nuclear bombs and … is prepared to assure the world about it. We are very proud of our home-grown nuclear programme,” Khatibzadeh said.
