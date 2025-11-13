US Treasury issues Iran-related missile and drone sanctions

India’s government has confirmed that the car explosion which killed eight people and injured at least 20 others near Delhi’s historic Red Fort earlier this week is being treated as a terrorist attack. Authorities have pledged to identify and prosecute those responsible “with utmost urgency.”

The blast occurred on Monday evening outside the Red Fort, marking the first major explosion in the capital since 2011. The site, one of Delhi’s most heavily guarded areas, was quickly cordoned off as forensic teams and anti-terror units began investigations.

In a resolution adopted late Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet described the incident as “a heinous terror act perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion,” directing investigators to ensure that “the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice without delay.”

Investigators Probe Kashmir Connection

According to three sources familiar with the investigation, police are examining potential links between the blast and the recent arrest of seven men in Jammu and Kashmir, including two doctors. Those arrests, made just hours before the Delhi explosion, followed coordinated raids across Kashmir and the neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the suspects were allegedly connected to Pakistan-based militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and that large quantities of weapons and bomb-making materials — about 2,900 kilograms — were seized during the raids.

“The investigation revealed a white-collar terror network involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers,” Kashmir police said in a statement.

Investigators are now checking whether the driver of the car that exploded in Delhi had any links to those detained in Kashmir, including one of the doctors. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe, though neither NIA nor Delhi Police officials have issued public comments so far, Reuters reported.

Heightened Security and Raids

Following the Delhi blast, police in Kashmir launched widespread searches across hundreds of locations, detaining about 500 people for questioning, sources said. Most were released after preliminary interrogations.

India has long accused Pakistan of supporting militant groups operating in Kashmir — claims Islamabad denies. Decades of conflict over the disputed Himalayan region have left tens of thousands dead, though violence has decreased in recent years.

The latest attack has reignited security concerns in the capital and renewed calls for stronger counterterrorism coordination across states. As investigations continue, authorities have yet to name any suspects or announce arrests directly linked to the Delhi explosion.