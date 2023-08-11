Science & Technology
Rocket with lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia’s 1st moon mission in nearly 50 years
A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off Friday on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft.
The launch from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft to the moon is Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union, AP reported.
The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug. 23, about the same day as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14. The Russian spacecraft will take about 5.5 days to travel to the moon’s vicinity, then spend three to seven days orbiting at about 100 kilometers (62 miles) before heading for the surface.
Only three governments have managed successful moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States and China. India and Russia are aiming to be the first to land at the moon’s south pole.
Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, said it wants to show Russia “is a state capable of delivering a payload to the moon,” and “ensure Russia’s guaranteed access to the moon’s surface.”
“Study of the moon is not the goal,” said Vitaly Egorov, a popular Russian space analyst. “The goal is political competition between two superpowers — China and the USA — and a number of other countries which also want to claim the title of space superpower.”
Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine make it harder for it to access Western technology, impacting its space program. The Luna-25 was initially meant to carry a small moon rover but that idea was abandoned to reduce the weight of the craft for improved reliability, analysts say.
“Foreign electronics are lighter, domestic electronics are heavier,” Egorov said. “While scientists might have the task of studying lunar water, for Roscosmos the main task is simply to land on the moon — to recover lost Soviet expertise and learn how to perform this task in a new era.”
The Luna-25 launched flawlessly from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East, according to video feed from Roscosmos.
The spaceport is a pet project of Russian President Vladimir Putin and is key to his efforts to make Russia a space superpower and move Russian launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
A previous Indian attempt to land at the moon’s south pole in 2019 ended when the lander crashed into the moon’s surface.
The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water. The frozen water in the rocks could be transformed by future explorers into air and rocket fuel.
“The moon is largely untouched and the whole history of the moon is written on its face,” said Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at Britain’s Royal Observatory, Greenwich. “It is pristine and like nothing you get on Earth. It is its own laboratory.”
The Luna-25 is to take samples of moon rock and dust. The samples are crucial to understanding the moon’s environment ahead of building any base there, “otherwise we could be building things and having to shut them down six months later because everything has effectively been sand-blasted,” Bloomer said.
Science & Technology
Musk’s X to pay legal bills of people ‘unfairly treated’ for posting on platform
Elon Musk has said his X social media platform will pay the legal bills and sue on the behalf of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter.
“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Musk said in a post on X late on Saturday, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills.
“And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” Musk said later in response to a post about nothing changing behavior in the U.S. faster than a threat of legal action.
Late last month, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a “new high” and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.
The figures came as the company is going through organizational changes and is looking to boost falling advertising revenue.
It was also the latest in a series of comments from X executives claiming strong traction in usage, after Meta Platforms (META.O) launched a competing platform called Threads on July 5.
After 17 years with an iconic blue bird logo that came to symbolize the broadcasting of ideas to the world, billionaire Musk renamed Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo in July, marking a focus on building an “everything app.”
Musk earlier in July had said that the platform’s cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. An upturn in advertising revenue that had been expected in June failed to materialize.
Science & Technology
TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU Digital Services Act
Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has announced a raft of new features for European users aimed at improving compliance with incoming European Union regulations.
Under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), TikTok’s owner ByteDance, Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O), and other large online platforms will be required to police illegal content on their platforms, prohibit certain advertising practices, and share data with authorities.
But after TikTok agreed to a voluntary “stress test” last month, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said “more work” was needed for the firm to be fully compliant.
“TikTok is dedicating significant resources to compliance,” Breton told CNN. “Now it’s time to accelerate to be fully compliant.”
On Friday, the firm revealed new measures it had taken to comply with the DSA: making it easier for European users to report illegal content, allowing them to turn off personalized recommendations for videos and removing targeted advertising for users aged 13-17.
“We will continue to not only meet our regulatory obligations, but also strive to set new standards through innovative solutions,” the company said.
Science & Technology
India restricts laptop, PC imports to boost local manufacturing
India has placed restrictions on the import of computers and laptops in a surprise move from the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been trying to encourage domestic manufacturing in the tech sector.
Importers will now need to apply for licenses in order to bring laptops, tablets, personal computers and other electronic devices into the country, according to a notice issued by the country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. Previously, the import of such items was unrestricted, CNN reported.
The ministry didn’t provide a reason for the change in rules; however, Modi has aggressively pushed his “Make in India” campaign, which promotes local manufacturing in a bid to create more jobs. It follows a similar curb on smart TV imports in 2020.
India’s electronic imports stood at $19.7 billion in the April to June period, up 6.25% from the same period in 2022, according to reports.
India’s push to manufacture domestically comes at a crucial time for the world’s most populous nation, as companies look beyond China to secure crucial supply chains.
India’s working-age population is expected to hit one billion over the next decade, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Its large and young labor force makes the country a big draw for global companies seeking alternative manufacturing hubs to China.
Earlier this year, India’s commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, said Apple was already making between 5% and 7% of its products in India.
“If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing,” he said at an event in January.
