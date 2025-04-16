Saar
Saar: Discussion on National Development Strategy draft approval
Saar
Saar: Pakistani police’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar
Saar: Islamabad’s terrorism allegations against Kabul discussed
Saar
Saar: Outcome of 1st round of US-Iran talks discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral visits discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Muttaqi voices concern over Pakistan’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on National Development Strategy draft approval
Latest News4 hours ago
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce heads to Pakistan
Sport7 hours ago
Afghanistan U-19 cricket team defeats UAE
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL 2025 celebrates 18 years of immense success
World4 weeks ago
Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes in Ukraine
Sport4 weeks ago
AFC Beach Soccer: UAE thrash Afghanistan 7-1 in opener
Sport3 weeks ago
ACB names Afghanistan A squad for tri-nation series
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran’s leader says Yemen’s Houthis act independently, warns against US action
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral visits discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on National Development Strategy draft approval
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Focus on political, economic ties with Kazakhstan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Pakistani police’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Islamabad’s terrorism allegations against Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
No American military presence in Bagram: US defense official
-
World5 days ago
White House says ‘all hell to pay’ should Iran develop nuclear weapon
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump ends protected status for thousands of Afghans, Cameroonians
-
Latest News5 days ago
‘No one wants to see a nuclear-armed Iran,’ says former US ambassador to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
US Senate convenes commission to review early years of Afghanistan war
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran, US hold ‘positive’ talks in Oman, agree to resume next week
-
World4 days ago
Trump says Ukraine talks may be going OK, but there is a time ‘to put up or shut up’
-
Latest News4 days ago
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Afghanistan