Saar: Second round of US-Iran talks discussed
Saar: Discussion on National Development Strategy draft approval
Saar: Pakistani police’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Islamabad’s terrorism allegations against Kabul discussed
Saar5 hours ago
Latest News6 hours ago
Russia’s Supreme Court suspends ban on Islamic Emirate
Latest News7 hours ago
Qatar’s minister of state holds phone call with acting FM Muttaqi
Latest News10 hours ago
WATCH: Authorities scramble to accommodate refugee influx at Afghanistan border
Latest News11 hours ago
Afghan, Pakistani commerce minister meet in Islamabad to discuss trade
World4 weeks ago
Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes in Ukraine
Sport4 weeks ago
AFC Beach Soccer: UAE thrash Afghanistan 7-1 in opener
Sport3 weeks ago
ACB names Afghanistan A squad for tri-nation series
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran’s leader says Yemen’s Houthis act independently, warns against US action
Business3 weeks ago
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
Saar5 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral visits discussed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Focus on political, economic ties with Kazakhstan
Saar2 days ago
Regional5 days ago
Iran, US hold ‘positive’ talks in Oman, agree to resume next week
World5 days ago
Trump says Ukraine talks may be going OK, but there is a time ‘to put up or shut up’
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s Punjab CM calls for ‘human response’ to Afghan girls’ education ban
Regional3 days ago
Saudi Arabia plans to pay off Syria’s World Bank debts – Reuters
Latest News5 days ago
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Afghanistan
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to expand cooperation in agriculture sector
Latest News3 days ago
17 babies born at Torkham refugee centers in past two weeks
World3 days ago
Trump says Iran must give up dream of nuclear weapon or face harsh response