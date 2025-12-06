Saar
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and Iran
Saar: Strengthening Afghanistan-Iran economic ties discussed
Saar: US reviewing its withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UNSC reviewing Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions
Tahawol54 minutes ago
Tahawol: Fresh border tensions between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Minister of borders calls school–madrassa separation ‘occupiers’ conspiracy’
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan and Iran
Sport4 hours ago
Sorkh Poshan Khafi and Sarafan Herat edge out 1-0 wins in ACL
Latest News7 hours ago
Drug cultivation in Afghanistan has ‘almost dropped to zero’: deputy interior minister
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Business3 weeks ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Sport4 weeks ago
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
Latest News3 weeks ago
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s terms for trade with Islamabad discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Strengthening Afghanistan-Iran economic ties discussed
