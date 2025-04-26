Saar
Saar: Ongoing efforts to start Afghan-Trans project work discussed
Saar
Saar: Criticism over Afghan refugee expulsions discussed
Saar
Saar: Nations’ agreement on joint anti-terror efforts discussed
Saar
Saar: US appointment of Afghan-American for Afghan policy discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Ongoing efforts to start Afghan-Trans project work discussed
World3 hours ago
Trump and Zelenskiy meet one-on-one in Vatican basilica to seek Ukraine peace
Latest News5 hours ago
Pakistan delivered ‘strong and clear message’ to IEA: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Regional6 hours ago
At least 47 injured after explosion at port in Iran’s Bandar Abbas
Business10 hours ago
Afghan deputy agriculture minister leaves for Iran’s international expo
Business4 weeks ago
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
World4 weeks ago
South Korea, China, Japan seek regional trade amid Trump tariffs
Health4 weeks ago
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan
Sport3 weeks ago
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
World4 weeks ago
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Ongoing efforts to start Afghan-Trans project work discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Criticism over Afghan refugee expulsions discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Overview of US global policy
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Nations’ agreement on joint anti-terror efforts discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan-American appointed to lead US policy on Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran’s top diplomat to visit China on Tuesday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to showcase goods at expo as part of KazanForum
-
Sport3 days ago
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan’s growth prospects remain uncertain amid global uncertainty: World Bank report
-
World3 days ago
Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia once ceasefire in place, Zelenskiy says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan ministries and UN agencies meet to tackle refugee-related issues