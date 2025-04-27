Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism discussed
Saar
Saar: Ongoing efforts to start Afghan-Trans project work discussed
Saar
Saar: Criticism over Afghan refugee expulsions discussed
Saar
Saar: Nations’ agreement on joint anti-terror efforts discussed
Tahawol2 minutes ago
Tahawol: Events of 7th and 8th Saur reviewed
Saar3 minutes ago
Latest News43 minutes ago
UNAMA chief visits northern Afghanistan, meets local officials including women
Business52 minutes ago
Afghan businessman to invest up to $12 million in iron ore extraction in Panjshir
Latest News5 hours ago
Senior Indian official meets with FM Muttaqi in Kabul
World4 weeks ago
South Korea, China, Japan seek regional trade amid Trump tariffs
Health4 weeks ago
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
World4 weeks ago
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700 as aid scramble intensifies
World4 weeks ago
As Iran tensions build, US military moves warplanes to reinforce Middle East
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Possible consequences of India-Pakistan tensions reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
Sport4 days ago
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s growth prospects remain uncertain amid global uncertainty: World Bank report
World5 days ago
Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia once ceasefire in place, Zelenskiy says
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC activates new site in Nangarhar’s Kuz Kunar district
Latest News3 days ago
Tarig Ali Bakheet and Japan’s Deputy Foreign Minister discuss Afghanistan’s situation
Climate Change4 days ago
Powerful earthquake of 6.2 magnitude shakes Istanbul
Business3 days ago
Pakistan’s deputy PM discusses Trans-Afghan Railway Line project with Uzbek FM
Latest News4 days ago
Special meeting will be held to launch Afghanistan–Russia joint commission, says Kabulov