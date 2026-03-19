Security Sources: Pakistani military shelling in Kunar and Nuristan leaves female doctor dead

Security sources report that several security incidents in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nuristan have resulted in the death of a female doctor, injuries to others, and several people reported missing.

According to the sources, early Thursday morning at around 9:30 a.m., Pakistani military forces opened fire on a Toyota vehicle in the Dokalam Baghcha area of Nari district in Kunar province.

The sources said the vehicle was struck by gunfire and subsequently fell into the Kunar River. As a result of the incident, a female doctor was killed and another person was injured. Five other individuals who were reportedly in the vehicle remain missing, the sources added.

In a separate incident, security sources stated that around 11:00 a.m. in the Seno area of Shultan district, Kunar province, Pakistani forces carried out artillery shelling that left one person injured. The injured individual was transferred to the provincial hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, security sources in Nuristan say that despite Pakistan’s announced ceasefire, the main road between Kamdesh and Barg-e-Matal districts has been completely closed to traffic since Thursday morning.

According to the sources, the closure of the route has caused serious difficulties for local residents, preventing any movement in the area. The sources also claim that Pakistani military posts are located within close proximity of the road and have opened fire on people attempting to pass through the area.