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Security Sources: Pakistani military shelling in Kunar and Nuristan leaves female doctor dead
The sources said the vehicle was struck by gunfire and subsequently fell into the Kunar River.
Security sources report that several security incidents in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nuristan have resulted in the death of a female doctor, injuries to others, and several people reported missing.
According to the sources, early Thursday morning at around 9:30 a.m., Pakistani military forces opened fire on a Toyota vehicle in the Dokalam Baghcha area of Nari district in Kunar province.
The sources said the vehicle was struck by gunfire and subsequently fell into the Kunar River. As a result of the incident, a female doctor was killed and another person was injured. Five other individuals who were reportedly in the vehicle remain missing, the sources added.
In a separate incident, security sources stated that around 11:00 a.m. in the Seno area of Shultan district, Kunar province, Pakistani forces carried out artillery shelling that left one person injured. The injured individual was transferred to the provincial hospital for medical treatment.
Meanwhile, security sources in Nuristan say that despite Pakistan’s announced ceasefire, the main road between Kamdesh and Barg-e-Matal districts has been completely closed to traffic since Thursday morning.
According to the sources, the closure of the route has caused serious difficulties for local residents, preventing any movement in the area. The sources also claim that Pakistani military posts are located within close proximity of the road and have opened fire on people attempting to pass through the area.
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UN Secretary-General condemns Pakistani airstrike on Kabul rehab center
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stressing the importance of diplomacy to resolve conflicts.
The United Nations Secretary-General has strongly condemned a Pakistani airstrike on a rehabilitation center for addicts in Kabul and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
The attack, which occurred on March 16, reportedly left over 600 people killed or injured, according to local sources.
In an official statement, Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, emphasized that under international humanitarian law, patients, medical staff, and healthcare facilities, including hospitals, must be respected and protected at all times.
Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stated: “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the airstrike in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on March 16, which reportedly resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians at a medical facility.”
Haq added that Guterres has called for an independent and impartial investigation into the incident, while offering his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
The Secretary-General reiterated the urgent need to reduce tensions and immediately halt hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan, emphasizing that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful solutions in accordance with the UN Charter.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stressing the importance of diplomacy to resolve conflicts.
This development comes after Afghanistan and Pakistan announced a temporary cessation of hostilities ahead of Eid al-Fitr, a move that regional officials hope will pave the way for a lasting ceasefire and ensure the protection of civilians in both countries.
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IEA Supreme Leader: Afghanistan’s victory lies in faith and National unity
Akhundzada also called on citizens to support the Islamic Emirate, stating that those serving in the current system are the sons of the same nation and people.
Eid al-Fitr prayers were held on Thursday at the Eidgah Mosque in Kandahar, led by Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with a large number of residents attending the ceremony.
During his sermon, Akhundzada said that if the people of Afghanistan were meant to be destroyed by bombardments and military attacks, it would have happened during the wars with the Soviet Union and the United States.
According to the Islamic Emirate leader, the key to Afghanistan’s victory and resilience lies in reliance on Islam, preservation of religious beliefs, and unity among the people. He stressed that by adhering to Islamic values, no country would be able to harm Afghanistan.
Akhundzada also called on citizens to support the Islamic Emirate, stating that those serving in the current system are the sons of the same nation and people.
At the same time, he urged government officials to ensure justice in their duties, warning that no system can survive through oppression. He added that the implementation of decrees and laws is necessary to reform society and maintain order in the country.
The Islamic Emirate leader further said that without Islam, Afghanistan could have remained under the control of the United States and NATO, but now, according to him, the country stands as an independent and free nation.
In the economic section of his remarks, Akhundzada called on traders to avoid hoarding goods and instead assist fellow Muslims in difficult times. He warned that individuals found hoarding commodities for up to 40 days would face legal consequences.
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Kabir: Afghanistan will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity
The minister strongly condemned recent attacks by Pakistani regime, describing them as violations of international and Islamic principles.
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, emphasized Thursday that Afghanistan will steadfastly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
His remarks came during the Eid al-Fitr prayers held at the Presidential Palace.
The ceremony was attended by Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, senior officials of the Islamic Emirate, ambassadors and diplomats of countries based in Kabul, religious scholars, and mujahideen.
Addressing the gathering, Kabir congratulated citizens on Eid and noted that this year’s celebrations come amid regional and global turbulence, which continues to pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.
He underscored that strengthening the Islamic system, implementing Sharia law, promoting justice, and fostering national unity remain top priorities of the Islamic Emirate.
The minister also highlighted key government development plans, including implementing major regional projects, expanding trade, activating transit corridors, ensuring transparent management of natural resources, promoting agriculture, and developing infrastructure.
Kabir said Afghanistan has the potential to serve as a key economic bridge between South and Central Asia. He emphasized that the country’s policy is economic, balanced, and guided by principles of good neighborliness, seeking relations with all countries based on mutual respect and shared interests.
The minister strongly condemned recent attacks by Pakistani regime, describing them as violations of international and Islamic principles. He stressed that war serves no one’s interest and called on Pakistan’s scholars and citizens to prevent the relationship between the two Muslim nations from being sacrificed over the agendas of foreign powers.
He also expressed gratitude to countries that have worked to facilitate diplomatic dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan, noting that Kabul keeps its doors open for negotiations but is fully prepared to respond to any aggression, with Afghan forces ready to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Kabir further stated that Afghanistan is currently absorbing millions of returnees from Iran, Pakistan, and other countries. Commenting on regional developments, he condemned violence in the Persian Gulf and attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel, urging Islamic countries not to remain indifferent to such events.
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