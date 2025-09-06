Tahawol
Tahawol: Continued deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Surge in human casualties in Kunar earthquake discussed
Tahawol: Kunar earthquake relief efforts discussed
Tahawol: Earthquake tragedy in eastern Afghanistan
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s electricity sector discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Baradar urges the world to end financial and banking sanctions on Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
Pakistan calls IEA defense minister’s recent remarks about Islamabad ‘ironic’
Regional6 hours ago
Israeli military urges Gaza City residents to leave
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
Health3 weeks ago
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
World4 weeks ago
Trump says both sides in Ukraine war will need to cede territory
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
