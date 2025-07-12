Tahawol
Tahawol: Deadlock in Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Russia’s defense of IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran’s likely deportation of 1 million Afghans discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran’s deportation of Afghan refugees discussed
Sport1 hour ago
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir thrash Zaitoon 7–0; Sadaqat beat Omid 6–3
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Deadlock in Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks reviewed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghan and Pakistani diplomats in Ashgabat discuss boosting bilateral ties
Regional8 hours ago
PKK disarmament opens new page for Turkey, Erdogan says
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan maintains steady foreign trade amid regional turmoil, says Commerce Ministry
World4 weeks ago
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
Sport4 weeks ago
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
Sport3 weeks ago
AFPL: Aria Forj 3–2 Omid, Zaitoon 2–7 Zaher Asad
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Deadlock in Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks reviewed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s defense of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Iran’s ongoing mistreatment of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Iran’s likely deportation of 1 million Afghans discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Netanyahu meets Trump at White House as Israel, Hamas discuss ceasefire
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump calls Gen. Milley an ‘idiot’ for leaving US military equipment behind in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad condemns Iran’s ‘brutal’ mass deportation of Afghan migrants
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan cricket umpire Bismillah Shinwari passes away aged 41
-
Latest News4 days ago
IFRC warns one million more Afghans could be deported from Iran
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan on brink of emergency as mass deportations accelerate, UN Warns
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s population estimated at 36.4 million in 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects ICC arrest warrants for senior Afghan leaders, calls court ‘illegitimate’