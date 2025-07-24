Tahawol
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Tahawol: Global anti-immigration policies affecting Afghans
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Iran’s ongoing expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Islamic Emirate responds to UN report, reaffirms amnesty for all Afghan returnees
World4 hours ago
Blast in Syria’s Idlib kills two, injures dozens amid ongoing instability
Latest News7 hours ago
World Bank declines to resume incomplete projects with Afghanistan’s Rural Development Ministry
Sport3 weeks ago
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
Sport4 weeks ago
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Climate Change3 weeks ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Latest News3 days ago
Chinese oil deal cancelled, Afghan experts take over Amu Darya fields
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan government launches legal framework for overseas employment
Latest News4 days ago
UNHCR Warns: 11.6 million people face loss of aid amid deepening funding crisis
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan likely to meet Bangladesh for white-ball series in October
Latest News3 days ago
Azerbaijan-funded carpet weaving training center launched in Kabul to empower Afghan women
Regional4 days ago
Iran to hold nuclear talks with European powers on Friday
Sport3 days ago
Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns
Regional3 days ago
At least 19 killed as Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus