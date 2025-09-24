Regional
Tehran will never seek to build nuclear bomb, says Iran’s president
Iran has no intention of building nuclear weapons, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, just days before international sanctions could be reimposed on his country over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
“I hereby declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb. We do not seek nuclear weapons,” Pezeshkian said.
On August 28, Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process to reimpose U.N. sanctions that ends on September 27, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.
The European powers have offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months to allow space for talks on a long-term deal if Iran restores access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engages in talks with the United States.
Pezeshkian accused the so-called E3 of triggering the process to return international sanctions on Iran at “the behest of the United States of America.”
Explosions kill at least 24 in northwestern Pakistan, most victims civilians
At least 12 children were killed, resident Mohammad Ali Shinwari told Reuters.
A series of explosions late Sunday night killed at least 24 people, mostly civilians, in northwestern Pakistan near the disputed Durand Line, government officials and local residents said on Monday.
The cause of the blasts remains disputed. Residents reported that Pakistani fighter jets bombed four houses, while two security officials—speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue—said the explosions occurred at a munitions dump inside a militant hideout.
The military’s public relations wing did not respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported. The army frequently carries out operations in the region targeting militant groups that move across the border.
The incident took place in the remote Tirah Valley of Khyber District, where hundreds of residents protested before holding funerals for the victims, officials said.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, called the deaths “tragic and condemnable,” adding that civilian casualties in counterterrorism operations were “unacceptable,” according to a statement from his office. The statement did not clarify the nature of the action or identify those responsible.
Officials said local sources confirmed four militants were living in one of the destroyed houses. The remaining victims were civilians, including at least 12 children, according to resident Mohammad Ali Shinwari.
“People from nearby villages rushed to the scene and pulled bodies from the rubble in the middle of the night,” Shinwari told Reuters.
The chief minister’s office announced compensation of 10 million Pakistani rupees ($35,300) for each civilian killed, though it did not specify how many of the dead were civilians.
The Khyber District, located in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt along the Durand Line, has long been a stronghold for Islamist militant groups seeking to topple the state and impose their own system of governance.
The militants have escalated attacks on security forces in recent weeks, including two assaults on September 13 that left 19 soldiers dead.
UN Security Council decides not to lift Iran sanctions, but still time to agree delay
The United Nations Security Council did not adopt a draft resolution on Friday to permanently lift sanctions on Iran, but Tehran and key European powers still have eight days to try and agree to a delay.
The 15-member U.N. Security Council was required to vote on the draft resolution on Friday after Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process on August 28 to reimpose U.N. sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies having any such intention, Reuters reported.
Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria voted in favor of the draft text on Friday. Nine members voted against and two abstained.
The Security Council vote has now set up a week of intense diplomacy while world leaders – including Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian – are in New York for the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly.
IRAN SAYS VOTE OUTCOME ‘WEAKENS DIPLOMACY’
“The door for diplomacy is not closed, but it will be Iran, not adversaries, who decide with whom and on what basis to engage,” Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told reporters after the vote.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will meet with his European counterparts in New York next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, he said, adding that Friday’s divided vote showed there was “no consensus in the council”.
“This decision weakens diplomacy and risks dangerous consequences for non-proliferation,” Iravani said.
Britain, France and Germany have offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months – to allow space for talks on a long-term deal on Tehran’s nuclear program – if Iran restores access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engages in talks with the United States.
“Without these most basic conditions being met, there is no clear path to a swift diplomatic solution,” Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the council. “We are ready for further engagements, diplomatically, in the next week, and beyond to seek to resolve differences.”
Any delay on reimposing sanctions would require a Security Council resolution. If a deal on an extension can’t be reached by the end of September 27, then all U.N. sanctions will be reimposed.
U.S. REMAINS READY TO ENGAGE, ENVOY SAYS
Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea said that while the U.S. voted “no” on Friday, it “does not impede the possibility of real diplomacy”, adding that a return of sanctions on Iran “does not preclude later removal through diplomacy”.
“More importantly, President Trump has continued to reiterate the United States’ ongoing readiness for meaningful, direct, and timebound dialogue with Iran – be it prior to the conclusion of the snapback process on September 27, or after,” she told the council.
French U.N. Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont said that since the 30-day process – known as snapback – was triggered, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain had met twice with their Iranian counterpart.
“Our hand remains outstretched to find a negotiated solution,” he told the council before the vote.
Separately, Iran’s strategic allies Russia and China finalized a draft Security Council resolution late last month that would extend the 2015 deal for six months and urge all parties to immediately resume negotiations. But they have not yet asked for a vote.
Russia and China, which are also parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, have both rejected the Europeans’ bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran.
China’s U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong said the attempt to trigger snapback was “detrimental to the diplomatic effort towards an early resumption of talks, and may even bring about catastrophic consequences that are impossible to foresee and forfeit years of diplomatic efforts in one stroke”.
Gaza hit by telecoms blackout as Israeli tanks and infantry advance
Israeli tanks advanced along two gateways to the centre of Gaza City on Thursday while internet and phone lines were cut off for several hours, signaling a potential escalation in ground operations in the Palestinian enclave.
Israeli forces control Gaza City’s eastern suburbs and in recent days have been pounding the Sheikh Radwan and Tel Al-Hawa areas, from where they would be positioned to advance on central and western areas where most of the population is sheltering, Reuters reported.
“We are scared, but what can we do?” said Bassam Al-Qanou, a displaced man sheltering with around 30 family members in one of countless ragged improvised tent camps along the city’s beach.
He said the family had no way to get out, and nowhere to go.
At least 85 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes or gunfire across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, most in Gaza City, according to the territory’s health ministry.
The Israeli military said four of its personnel had been killed during combat in southern Gaza.
A total of 48 hostages remain in Gaza since their capture in a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israeli officials say around 20 are still alive.
In separate developments, Israel attacked Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon, while two Israelis were killed at Allenby Crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, in what the Israeli military called a terror attack.
INFANTRY, TANKS, ARTILLERY ADVANCING TOWARDS INNER CITY
Israeli army spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said Israeli forces had been operating in the periphery of Gaza City for several weeks but since the night of Monday to Tuesday large numbers of troops had begun moving towards the inner city.
He told Reuters on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza that a combination of infantry, tanks and artillery was advancing, backed up by the air force, and that it was a gradual process that would increase as time went on.
Families of the Israeli hostages have been imploring Netanyahu to stop the offensive on Gaza and instead negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas to free their loved ones.
The armed wing of Hamas said on Thursday the hostages were distributed throughout the neighbourhoods of Gaza City.
“The start of this criminal operation and its expansion means you will not receive any captive, alive or dead,” it said in a written statement.
But Israel Katz, Israel’s defence minister, said on X: “If Hamas does not release the hostages and disarm, Gaza will be destroyed and turned into a monument to the rapists and murderers of Hamas.”
MANY FLEEING AMID TELECOMS BLACKOUT, MANY MORE STAYING PUT
The Palestinian Telecommunications Company said in a statement that its services had been cut off “due to the ongoing aggression and the targeting of the main network routes”.
By nightfall, it said it had reactivated fixed internet and landline services. Several Palestinians said Internet and phone services began to come back in Gaza City.
“The disconnection of internet and phone services is a bad omen. It has always been a bad signal something very brutal is going to happen,” said Ismail, who only gave one name. He was using an e-SIM to connect his phone, a dangerous method as it requires seeking higher ground to receive a signal.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled Gaza City since Israel announced on August 10 it intended to take control, but a greater number are staying put, either in battered homes among the ruins or in makeshift tent encampments.
Effie Defrin, another Israeli military spokesman, said an estimated 450,000 people from Gaza City had moved southward.
The military has been dropping leaflets urging residents to flee towards a designated “humanitarian zone” in the south of the territory, but aid agencies say conditions there are dire, with insufficient food, medicine, shelter and basic hygiene.
The World Health Organization warned on Thursday that critical shortages of blood in Gaza hospitals could see force services to grind to a halt within days.
Four more Palestinians, including a child, have died of malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, raising deaths from such causes to at least 435 people, including 147 children, since the war started.
Israel says the extent of hunger in Gaza has been exaggerated and blames Hamas for the continuation of the war, saying it could end it now if it surrendered, freed the hostages, disarmed and disbanded. Hamas says it won’t disarm until a Palestinian state is established.
Along the coastal road, an unbroken column of every type of vehicle from carts and beaten-up cars to vans designed to carry goods was moving south, heavily laden with mattresses, gas cylinders and entire families perching on their belongings.
The total Palestinian death toll from the two-year war surpassed 65,000 on Wednesday, according to the Gaza health authorities.
About 1,200 people were killed in the October 2023 Hamas attack and 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
